C Street Milling and Paving

Milling and Paving of C Street NE

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will begin milling and asphalt paving of the roadway on C Street NE from 21st Street NE to 14th Street NE, as well as North Carolina Avenue NE from 16th Street NE to 14th Street NE, starting on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, weather permitting, lasting approximately two weeks.

The work will be done in phases, allowing traffic to continue utilizing the roadway with appropriate signage in place to guide motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists safely through the work zone.

Parking is prohibited in the work zone, and safe accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists will be enforced.

Traffic controls and signage will be in place to safely guide all motorist through the work zone. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone, to anticipate moderate delays, and to be mindful of pedestrians, cyclists, and construction personnel.

Please Note:

Construction for drainage and communication infrastructure is still ongoing.

Lane closures of C St NE westbound and eastbound remain in effect.

Lane closure hours remain between 7:30 AM and 5:30 PM Monday to Friday, holidays excluded.

The completed project will improve overall safety for pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists along the C Street NE corridor as well as improve overall pedestrian safety, installation of protected bicycle lanes, curb extensions and raised sidewalks, ADA-compliant intersections, traffic calming measures, improved bus operation, improved traffic signal operation, upgraded street lighting and enhanced streetscape and green spaces.

For more information about the C Street NE Implementation Project and to stay up to date on project-related updates and construction progress, please visit www.cstne.com.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

