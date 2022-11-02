Alberta Bhayana Awards recognize non-profit sector champions

Individuals and organizations from across Alberta gather for first-ever province-wide event

/EIN News/ -- Alberta, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bhayana Family Foundation, in partnership with United Ways across Alberta, CCVO (Calgary Chamber of Voluntary Organizations), and ECVO (Edmonton Chamber of Voluntary Organizations), held the first annual celebration of the Alberta Bhayana Awards.

The Alberta Bhayana Awards celebrate the value and contribution of the non-profit sector across the province, as an example of greater provincial recognition of the non-profit sector in Alberta. A total of 20 awards were handed out in a virtual ceremony, honouring the work of staff from non-profit organizations across the province for leadership, innovation, partnership, and community building.

The Alberta Bhayana Awards are made possible by a generous donation from Raksha M. Bhayana and the Bhayana Family Foundation. As a former member of United Way Toronto’s Board of Trustees, Raksha is a dedicated community volunteer and a passionate champion for the recognition of frontline workers who make a difference in the community every day.

“We’re really excited to expand our national awards program to all of Alberta. The staff of the non-profit sector and their passionate commitment to creating social impact is the invisible scaffolding of our communities. Through their inexhaustible work, they transform lives and help clients reach their goals. There is no horizon too far and no barrier too high that they won’t leap. I am always inspired by their stories.” – Raksha M. Bhayana, CEO and Co-founder of the Bhayana Family Foundation

By created partnerships with United Ways across Canada, the Bhayana Family Foundation recognizes the extraordinary work done by the non-profit sector. The Alberta Bhayana Awards event was hosted in collaboration with United Way of Calgary and Area, United Way Alberta Capital Region, United Way Alberta Northwest, United Way Central Alberta, United Way Fort McMurray and Wood Buffalo, United Way Lethbridge & South Western Alberta, United Way Lloydminster & District, CCVO, and ECVO.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the first-ever Alberta Bhayana Awards, in partnership with the Bhayana Family Foundation. Every day we work with individuals and organizations who do tremendous work in the community, and they are all worthy and deserving of recognition. The Alberta Bhayana Awards will help foster a stronger non-profit sector in our province.” – Karen Young, President and CEO, United Way of Calgary and Area

The 2022 Alberta Bhayana Award recipients include:

The Banff Public Library staff, who received a Partnership, Collaboration & Connection Award for developing an item lending program where residents can borrow a variety of items ranging from power tools to sewing machines. This program stimulated lifelong learning, encourages social connection as community volunteers share with residents how to use the items, and reduces waste and fights barriers in accessing these resources in a rural area.

Lena Awwad, the Research & Programs Director at the Islamic Family & Social Services Association in Edmonton, who received an Innovative Leadership Award. She helped build their refugee sponsorship program and leads programs to help newcomers find employment. Lena’s work has been recognized by the International Refugee Council in Geneva and the Canadian Refugee Council.

The virtual program was held on Wednesday, October 26th and featured a keynote from Dr. Joel Christie, Chair of the Premier’s Council on Charities and Civil Society along with a special performance from the Cantilon Choir.

For the full list of award recipients, please visit AlbertaBhayanaAwards.ca.

-30-

About Bhayana Family Foundation

Incorporated in 2006, the Bhayana Family Foundation’s mission has been to close the recognition gap that exists for charitable and non-profit sector employees. In partnership with United Ways across Canada, they sponsor high-profile national awards program that recognizes staff excellence in the areas of leadership, innovation, dedication, partnership, community building and team achievement. The awards are affectionately known as “the Oscars” of the non-profit sector. Over the last 15 years, close to 1,500 outstanding staff from more than 350 non-profit organizations have been awarded through this program. bhayanafoundation.org

About United Way of Calgary and Area

United Way of Calgary and Area brings together local agencies, corporations, donors, volunteers, and government to create lasting social change in our city. Born as part of a worldwide movement more than a century ago, United Way’s unwavering focus continues to be improving lives through the power of communities. As a local social impact organization, we strategically invest in, partner with, and mobilize local community agencies to solve complex social issues. Our work and our investments stay in Calgary and the surrounding area, supporting thousands of local people every year. calgaryunitedway.org

Michele Fisher Bhayana Family Foundation 4165542697 michelefisher@rogers.com Heidi Gammuac United Way of Calgary and Area 4034102571 heidi.gammuac@calgaryunitedway.org