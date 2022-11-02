Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,934 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Charcoal Grills (FMB-102)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier and more efficient way to light the charcoal within a grill," said an inventor, from Lemoore, Calif., "so I invented the QUICK LIGHT (BBQ GRILL SHEET). My design would offer a more practical alternative to traditional methods of igniting charcoal."

The invention provides an effective way to ignite charcoal for grilling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to douse charcoal briquettes with lighter fluid. It also saves time and effort and it ensures that food is cooked in a more uniform manner. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grilling enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-accessory-for-charcoal-grills-fmb-102-301662049.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Charcoal Grills (FMB-102)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.