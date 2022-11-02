Submit Release
Global Travel Bags Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033168/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Duffle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trolley segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

The Travel Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Backpacks Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR

In the global Backpacks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -
Ace Co. Ltd.
Delsey SA.
Kering SA
LVMH Group
Rimowa GmbH
Samsonite
TGHI, Inc.
Travelpro Products, Inc.
U.S. Luggage Company
VIP Industries

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Travel Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
