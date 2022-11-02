Global Travel Bags Market to Reach $32.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Travel Bags Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033168/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Duffle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$12.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trolley segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

The Travel Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Backpacks Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR

In the global Backpacks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -

Ace Co. Ltd.

Delsey SA.

Kering SA

LVMH Group

Rimowa GmbH

Samsonite

TGHI, Inc.

Travelpro Products, Inc.

U.S. Luggage Company

VIP Industries

