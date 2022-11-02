Submit Release
BBX Capital, Inc. to Issue Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 on November 9, 2022

BBX Capital, Inc. BBXIA BBXIB (the "Company") announced today that the Company plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, in a press release to be issued after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

About BBX Capital, Inc.: BBX Capital, Inc. BBXIA BBXIB is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal holdings include BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

