Solesis Expands Film and Coating Capabilities with Acquisition of Polyzen

Solesis announced today that it has acquired Polyzen, LLC, a leading developer and manufacturer of polymer-based film and coating technologies for the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. The addition of Polyzen will expand Solesis' design and manufacturing capabilities in advanced biomaterials and broaden the service offering it delivers to its customers.

"We are thrilled about what this new partnership will mean for our customers going forward," said Karen West, CEO of Solesis. "Polyzen enhances Solesis' breadth of polymer-based technologies, know-how, and capabilities, all of which will enable us to continue to provide innovative solutions to our customers."

"We are excited to combine our decades of polymer science experience in film and coating technologies with Solesis' market leadership in advanced biomaterials," commented Nikin and Rubin Shah, Co-CEOs of Polyzen. "As part of Solesis, we look forward to innovating and developing polymer technology solutions to support our global medical device and bioprocessing customers."

Based in Apex, NC, Polyzen will operate as a subsidiary of Solesis.

Cleary Gottlieb acted as legal counsel to Solesis. Polyzen was advised by Piper Sandler & Co. and Bagchi Law.

About Solesis

Solesis is a market leader specializing in biomaterials for the life sciences industry. Operating through its subsidiaries — Secant Group and Charter Medical — Solesis develops, manufactures, and sells critical components and technologies for customers in the medical device, biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and cell and gene therapy industries. Solesis also innovates on behalf of its customers, including through Secant Group's patented polymer platform poly(glycerol sebacate) (PGS), which demonstrates unparalleled benefits over traditional polymers currently used for drug delivery and medical device applications. Headquartered in Telford, PA, Solesis employs 360 people across four production facilities located in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. For additional information, please visit our website: www.solesis.com.

About Polyzen

Polyzen, LLC, is a leading contract developer and manufacturer of custom medical-grade polymer components and products for the medical device and specialty industrial markets worldwide. With fully equipped facilities in Apex, NC, Polyzen develops concepts from prototype to full-scale production with a variety of technologies and services to meet demanding application and regulatory challenges. Polyzen's 75,000 sq. ft. facility is fully certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards and equipped to handle medical-grade polymer development, processing, and manufacturing. For additional information, please visit our website: www.polyzen.com.

