Applications Now Open for 2023 National STEM Scholar Class

Applications are now open for middle school science teachers nationwide to apply for a spot in the 2023 class of the National STEM Scholar Program, a unique professional development program providing advanced STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) training, national network building, and "big idea" project support for the middle school teachers of aspiring scientists.

Created in partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University (WKU), the National STEM Scholar Program selects 10 teachers each year from a national pool of applicants based solely on their description of a "big idea" Challenge Project they would implement in their classrooms if funds were available. In addition to weeklong training and project development on the campus of WKU, each class spends a day with a nationally or internationally recognized STEM speaker. Past speakers have included Dr. Eric Mazur, Balkanski Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Harvard University, Dr. John Medina, author of New York Times bestseller Brain Rules, and Michelle Lucas, CEO of Higher Orbits, inspiring student passion for STEM through spaceflight.

There are currently 70 STEM Scholars representing middle schools in 31 states, from Alaska to New York and Wisconsin to Florida. Each successful Scholar applicant receives the following:

  • Advanced STEM education and leadership training on the campus of WKU May 28June 3, 2023. All expenses – travel, lodging, meals – are included
  • A notebook/tablet (Chromebook or similar) to facilitate ongoing collaboration
  • A generous stipend for technology and supplies to implement a classroom Challenge Project
  • Sponsored attendance at the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) National Conference in March/April 2024. All expenses – registration, travel, lodging, meals – are included
  • Year-long mentorship and support provided by WKU faculty

Applications are open now. Please apply at http://www.wku.edu/gifted/nss.

About the National Stem Cell Foundation:
The National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF) funds adult stem cell and regenerative medicine research, underwrites the National STEM Scholar Program for middle school science teachers nationwide, and covers copays and deductibles for children of limited means participating in clinical trials for rare diseases. We build collaborations, form partnerships, and leverage our relationships in research, education, and advocacy to solve problems and magnify impact. For more information, visit http://www.nationalstemcellfoundation.org.

About The Gatton Academy:
Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy is Kentucky's first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy's students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews' list of top-performing schools with elite students for eleven consecutive appearances and received the National Consortium for Secondary STEM School's Innovation Partnership Award. For more information, visit http://www.wku.edu/academy/.

