Global Transcatheter Heart Valves Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027

3% over the period 2020-2027. Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach US$18.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.9% CAGR

The Transcatheter Heart Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.1% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bracco Group
Braile Biomedica
Direct Flow Medical
Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences
JenaValve
Medtronic
St. Jude Medical
Symetis

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Transcatheter Heart Valves - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Aortic Valve
(TAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Aortic
Valve (TAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Transcatheter Mitral Valve
(TMV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Hospital by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cath
lab by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Cath lab by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Cath lab by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: China Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: France Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: UK Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve
(TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves by
End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath
lab - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath
lab - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: India Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral
Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart Valves
by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and
Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter
Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath
lab - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Transcatheter Heart
Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type -
Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve
(TMV) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Transcatheter
Aortic Valve (TAV) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Transcatheter Aortic Valve (TAV)
and Transcatheter Mitral Valve (TMV) for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital
and Cath lab - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Hospital and Cath lab
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Transcatheter Heart Valves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Hospital and Cath lab for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transcatheter Heart Valves by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 127: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Transcatheter
Heart Valves by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

