Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2022 on November 2, 2022. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $48.5 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, and revenue of $222.3 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $43.6 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, and revenue of $224.6 million, for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income from continuing operations includes a gain of $13.4 million in Other (gains) and losses within operating income primarily related to net gains from divestitures of non-core businesses within our Well Services segment. This gain was offset by an expense of $6.8 million in Other income (expense) primarily related to unfavorable foreign exchange rate changes.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $75.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 1% compared to $74.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. Refer to page 11 for a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

The Company divested non-core businesses and assets during the third quarter of 2022 for cash proceeds of $31.2 million. The divestitures collectively generated $20.6 million of revenue and $3.4 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the first two quarters of 2022.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m extremely proud of our team’s execution during the quarter. Commodity prices remained elevated despite the Fed’s rapid interest rate increases that drove the US dollar higher. The market continued to tighten for oilfield products, driving pricing higher for our businesses while maintaining near full capacity levels of utilization.

Our team has continued to execute the Transformation Project, divesting many low-margin, asset and labor-intensive businesses, with low barriers to entry, in regions and product lines where we do not have and do not wish to achieve scale. The value derived from these sales is evident in the near-term as the increase to our earnings guidance is driven by higher margins.”

Third Quarter 2022 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $49.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3% compared to revenue of $47.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by increased pricing for our premium drill pipe rentals business and increased utilization and pricing for our bottom hole assembly rentals business.

U.S. offshore revenue was $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 11% compared to revenue of $68.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. This decrease was driven by lower project activity in our completion services business and the impact of our exit from non-core businesses in the Well Services segment.

International revenue was $111.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 3% compared to revenue of $107.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by increased activity in premium drill pipe, international completions services, and increased production services activity in Argentina.

Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $104.6 million, a 1% increase compared to revenue of $103.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $64.1 million contributed 72% of the Company’s total Adjusted EBITDA before including corporate costs. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure further defined on page 9) within Rentals was 61%, a 4% increase relative to the second quarter driven by price increases on land and increased utilization offshore.

The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $117.7 million, a 3% decrease compared to revenue of $120.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $25.2 million for an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%, roughly equal to the second quarter. Lower margin international completions projects were offset by higher activity and pricing in Latin America.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $533.4 million and the availability remaining under our ABL Credit Facility was approximately $79.7 million, assuming continued compliance with the covenants under our ABL Credit Facility.

Total cash proceeds received from the sale of non-core assets during the quarter were $31.2 million. Additionally, at September 30, 2022, the Company owned approximately 2.4 million shares of Select Energy Services Class A common stock (NYSE: WTTR).

The Company remains focused on cash conversion. Free cash flow (net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures) for the third quarter totaled $31.4 million and totaled $79.1 million on a year-to-date basis.

Third quarter capital expenditures were $22.4 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2022 to be between $65 - $75 million, a reduction to prior guidance as some previously planned spending within the Well Services segment has been curtailed. Approximately 77% of total 2022 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total capital expenditures, over 75% of which will be invested in the Rentals segment.

2022 & 2023 Guidance

Based on our continued strong performance in the third quarter, we now expect Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 between $270 million and $290 million. Revenue is expected to be in the $860 to $900 million range.

We are currently in our 2023 planning cycle. As we look forward, we expect activity and results in 2023 to be in line with results from the second half of 2022 with some moderate growth generated primarily by our international rental operations.

Strategic Initiatives

The Board has continued to evaluate strategic alternatives in the third quarter. We now expect to pay a distribution, and are pursuing a return of capital, with an expected range between $225 million and $250 million to shareholders in December 2022.

Our Transformation Project is now substantially complete, as evidenced by solid cash flow conversions and margins over the last few quarters. Management will continue to execute the remaining initiatives and attempt to further our consistent performance.

With a narrowed focus and simplified structure, the Company is well-positioned to move forward efficiently and purposefully with the evaluation of strategic consolidation opportunities aligned with our objectives in an effort to create value for stakeholders.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com and use access code 10172654. You may also listen to the call by dialing in at 1-833-816-1366 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-0461 for International calls and using access code 10172654. The call will be available for replay until November 15, 2022 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization and depletion, adjusted for reduction in value of assets and other charges, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 10 through 11 of this press release.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position, financial performance, depreciation expense, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry and the availability of third party buyers, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for any subsequent interim period, and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other current or periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA, contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), because the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income (loss) includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jamie Spexarth, Chief Financial Officer
1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900
Houston, TX 77002
Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(in thousands, except earnings per share amounts)  
(unaudited)  
                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2021     2022     2021 (1)  
                               
Revenues   $ 222,287     $ 224,640     $ 178,583     $ 644,857     $ 496,246  
                               
Cost of revenues     116,081       120,968       126,070       349,429       326,925  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,508       23,346       59,208       77,939       166,614  
General and administrative expenses     31,841       30,231       33,671       94,090       95,469  
Restructuring expenses     1,223       1,663       4,712       4,441       21,803  
Other (gains) and losses, net     (13,397 )     (18,013 )     (1,097 )     (30,263 )     (732 )
Income (loss) from operations     66,031       66,445       (43,981 )     149,221       (113,833 )
                               
Other income (expense):                              
Interest income, net     3,373       1,459       647       6,011       1,596  
Reorganization items, net     -       -       -       -       335,560  
Other income (expense)     (6,838 )     (13,471 )     (6,224 )     (6,362 )     (8,604 )
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes     62,566       54,433       (49,558 )     148,870       214,719  
Income tax benefit (expense)     (14,058 )     (10,871 )     9,518       (32,813 )     (44,453 )
Net income (loss) from continuing operations     48,508       43,562       (40,040 )     116,057       170,266  
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax     17       (1,944 )     (5,161 )     (188 )     (34,319 )
Net income (loss)   $ 48,525     $ 41,618     $ (45,201 )   $ 115,869     $ 135,947  
                               
Income (loss) per share -basic                              
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 2.42     $ 2.18           $ 5.80        
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax     -       (0.10 )           (0.01 )      
Net income (loss)   $ 2.42     $ 2.08           $ 5.79        
                               
Income (loss) per share - diluted:                              
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 2.41     $ 2.17           $ 5.78        
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax     0.01       (0.10 )           (0.01 )      
Net income (loss)   $ 2.42     $ 2.07           $ 5.77        
                               
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic     20,024       20,024             20,016        
Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted     20,090       20,076             20,074        
                               
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022.  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
    September 30,   December 31,
    2022   2021
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 453,682   $ 314,974
Accounts receivable, net     222,646     182,432
Income taxes receivable     5,527     5,099
Prepaid expenses     16,029     15,861
Inventory     69,962     60,603
Investment in equity securities     16,888     25,735
Other current assets     5,790     6,701
Assets held for sale     18,314     37,528
Total current assets     808,838     648,933
Property, plant and equipment, net     283,906     356,274
Notes receivable     66,078     60,588
Restricted cash     79,757     79,561
Other long-term assets, net     48,636     54,152
Total assets   $ 1,287,215   $ 1,199,508
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 51,398   $ 43,080
Accrued expenses     107,972     108,610
Income taxes payable     15,900     8,272
Liabilities held for sale     3,666     5,607
Total current liabilities     178,936     165,569
Decommissioning liabilities     144,781     190,380
Deferred income taxes     21,761     12,441
Other long-term liabilities     80,616     89,385
Total liabilities     426,094     457,775
Total stockholders' equity     861,121     741,733
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,287,215   $ 1,199,508


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
             
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,  
    2022     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net income   $ 48,525     $ 41,618  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities            
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,508       23,346  
Reorganization items, net     -       -  
Other non-cash items     (5,807 )     (5,107 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     (9,445 )     (26,703 )
Net cash from operating activities     53,781       33,154  
             
Cash flows from investing activities            
Payments for capital expenditures     (22,387 )     (9,217 )
Proceeds from sales of assets     31,231       1,804  
Proceeds from sales of equity securities     -       6,001  
Net cash from investing activities     8,844       (1,412 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities            
Other     -       -  
Net cash from financing activities     -       -  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     -       -  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     62,625       31,742  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     470,814       439,072  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 533,439     $ 470,814  
             
(1) Combines results from periods prior to our emergence from bankruptcy on February 2, 2021 and periods subsequent to emergence which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For further information regarding the breakdown of results, see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022.  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2022   2022   2021
             
U.S. land            
Rentals   $ 39,673   $ 43,791   $ 25,627
Well Services     9,808     4,151     6,638
Total U.S. land     49,481     47,942     32,265
             
U.S. offshore            
Rentals     37,829     36,331     28,997
Well Services     23,609     32,569     22,756
Total U.S. offshore     61,438     68,900     51,753
             
International            
Rentals     27,055     23,607     21,593
Well Services     84,313     84,191     72,972
Total International     111,368     107,798     94,565
Total Revenues   $ 222,287   $ 224,640   $ 178,583


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                   
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2021  
Revenues                  
Rentals   $ 104,557     $ 103,729     $ 76,217  
Well Services     117,730       120,911       102,366  
Corporate and other     -       -       -  
Total Revenues   $ 222,287     $ 224,640     $ 178,583  
                   
Income (Loss) from Operations                  
Rentals   $ 56,291     $ 48,559     $ (6,046 )
Well Services     26,249       33,147       (18,229 )
Corporate and other     (16,509 )     (15,261 )     (19,706 )
Total Income (Loss) from Operations   $ 66,031     $ 66,445     $ (43,981 )
                   
Adjusted EBITDA                  
Rentals   $ 64,141     $ 61,115     $ 35,595  
Well Services     25,179       25,400       8,894  
Corporate and other     (14,232 )     (12,470 )     (13,042 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 75,088     $ 74,045     $ 31,447  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA Margin                  
Rentals     61 %     59 %     47 %
Well Services     21 %     21 %     9 %
Corporate and other   n/a     n/a     n/a  
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin     34 %     33 %     18 %
                   
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                   
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
    2022     2022     2021  
                   
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 48,508     $ 43,562     $ (40,040 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,508       23,346       59,208  
Interest income, net     (3,373 )     (1,459 )     (647 )
Income taxes     14,058       10,871       (9,518 )
Restructuring expenses     1,223       1,663       4,712  
Other (gains) and losses, net     (13,397 )     (18,013 )     (1,097 )
Other (income) expense     6,838       13,471       6,224  
Other adjustments (1)     723       604       12,605  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 75,088     $ 74,045     $ 31,447  
                   
                   
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.  
   
(1) Other adjustments relate to normal recurring gains and losses from the disposal of assets, which are compromised primarily of machinery and equipment  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT  
(in thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                         
    Three months ended September 30, 2022  
          Well     Corporate     Consolidated  
    Rentals     Services     and Other     Total  
                         
Income (loss) from operations   $ 56,291     $ 26,249     $ (16,509 )   $ 66,031  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     12,554       6,900       1,054       20,508  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       1,223       1,223  
Other adjustments (1)     (4,704 )     (7,970 )     -       (12,674 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 64,141     $ 25,179     $ (14,232 )   $ 75,088  
                         
    Three months ended June 30, 2022  
          Well     Corporate     Consolidated  
    Rentals     Services     and Other     Total  
                         
Income (loss) from operations   $ 48,559     $ 33,147     $ (15,261 )   $ 66,445  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     12,556       9,662       1,128       23,346  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       1,663       1,663  
Other adjustments (2)     -       (17,409 )     -       (17,409 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 61,115     $ 25,400     $ (12,470 )   $ 74,045  
                         
    Three months ended September 30, 2021  
          Well     Corporate     Consolidated  
    Rentals     Services     and Other     Total  
                         
Income (loss) from operations   $ (6,046 )   $ (18,229 )   $ (19,706 )   $ (43,981 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     41,641       15,615       1,952       59,208  
Restructuring expenses     -       -       4,712       4,712  
Other adjustments (3)     -       11,508       -       11,508  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 35,595     $ 8,894     $ (13,042 )   $ 31,447  
                         
   
We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations excluding the impact of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, interest and income taxes. Additionally, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA adjusts for the impact of restructuring expenses, other gains and losses, other (income) expenses and other adjustments.  
                         
(1) Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd and gains from the sale of non-core business assets  
                         
(2) Adjustments for exit activities related to SES Energy Services India Pvt. Ltd and the residual gain from revisions to our estimated decommissioning liability  
                         
(3) Adjustments for shut down costs incurred at certain locations which include severance of personnel and the write-down of inventory.  


