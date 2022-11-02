Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,841 in the last 365 days.

SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $59.8 million, operating loss was $10.9 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $15.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $43.7 million, operating loss of $14.3 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, and consolidated operating revenues of $54.0 million, operating loss of $15.5 million, and DVP of $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Notable third quarter items include:

  • Completion of the sale of our joint ventures in Mexico for gross cash proceeds of $66.0 million.
  • Completion of refinancing transactions extending the maturity of our main senior secured credit facility from the third quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2026.
  • Average utilization rates of 79%, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2013, an 11% improvement from the third quarter of 2021, and a 3% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.
  • 37% improvement in revenues from the third quarter of 2021 and an 11% improvement from the second quarter of 2022.
  • DVP margin increased 3% from the third quarter of 2021 and 8% from the second quarter of 2022, inclusive of all drydocking expenses during the periods.

For the third quarter of 2022, loss from continuing operations was $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 of $5.8 million ($0.23 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2022 results compare to a loss from continuing operations of $19.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2022.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company’s third quarter continued the improvement in revenues, utilization and average dayrates, and the acceleration of DVP margins. In particular, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico had its highest DVP contribution since 2018 and we are seeing improved demand for next year for our liftboats in both offshore wind and oil and gas decommissioning activities.

The positive trends for the third quarter were partially offset by ongoing repair work on one of our premium liftboats in the Middle East, which we have fully expensed and which we expect to complete in the fourth quarter, as well as lower utilization for our PSV fleet, primarily as a result of both higher repair days and an early contract termination by one of our customers in the Middle East.

The capstone of the quarter was a series of transactions which substantially bolstered our liquidity and extended our debt maturities. The sale of our joint ventures in Mexico allowed us to unlock capital at an attractive value. The refinancing transactions completed during the quarter, as well as the exchange transaction with Carlyle for our convertible debt completed in early October, addressed our main 2023 maturities, and once again demonstrate SEACOR Marine’s ability to maintain a disciplined capital structure while preserving equity value for our shareholders.”

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

    Three Months Ended
September 30,		     Nine months ended
September 30,		  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
Operating Revenues   $ 59,791     $ 43,663     $ 159,399     $ 122,974  
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating     44,006       33,448       127,647       92,370  
Administrative and general     9,978       9,134       30,112       26,897  
Lease expense     1,168       1,109       3,236       3,421  
Depreciation and amortization     13,754       14,306       42,333       43,197  
      68,906       57,997       203,328       165,885  
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (1,783 )     56       381       20,436  
Operating Loss     (10,898 )     (14,278 )     (43,548 )     (22,475 )
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     (123 )     124       96       1,245  
Interest expense     (7,634 )     (6,403 )     (21,250 )     (21,731 )
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees                       (7 )
Gain on debt extinguishment                       61,994  
Derivative gains, net     1       2             387  
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     2,314       245       4,305       (878 )
Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net     659       9,442       618       9,441  
      (4,783 )     3,410       (16,231 )     50,451  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (15,681 )     (10,868 )     (59,779 )     27,976  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)     8,418       (725 )     4,363       12,502  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (24,099 )     (10,143 )     (64,142 )     15,474  
Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (254 )     4,314       5,835       10,584  
(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations     (24,353 )     (5,829 )     (58,307 )     26,058  
Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)                       22,925  
Net (Loss) Income     (24,353 )     (5,829 )     (58,307 )     48,983  
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries     (2 )           1       1  
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (24,351 )   $ (5,829 )   $ (58,308 )   $ 48,982  
                                 
Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                
Basic   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (2.19 )   $ 1.03  
Diluted     (0.91 )     (0.23 )     (2.19 )     1.02  
Net Earnings Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                                
Basic   $     $     $     $ 0.90  
Diluted                       0.90  
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:                                
Basic   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (2.19 )   $ 1.93  
Diluted   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (2.19 )   $ 1.92  
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic     26,727,864       25,515,569       26,591,911       25,419,303  
Diluted     26,727,864       25,515,569       26,591,911       25,430,762  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average Rates Per Day   $ 13,340     $ 12,149     $ 11,312     $ 11,376     $ 12,120  
Fleet Utilization     79 %     77 %     70 %     73 %     68 %
Fleet Available Days     5,336       5,311       5,400       5,060       5,108  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 56,500     $ 49,504     $ 42,741     $ 42,289     $ 41,782  
Bareboat charter     332       48       618       2,870        
Other marine services     2,959       4,465       2,232       2,808       1,881  
      59,791       54,017       45,591       47,967       43,663  
Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     20,152       18,346       18,435       17,098       15,051  
Repairs and maintenance     7,377       8,380       6,791       6,782       6,536  
Drydocking     5,046       6,474       4,973       567       771  
Insurance and loss reserves     2,850       2,545       1,186       1,859       2,189  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     5,416       4,350       3,729       3,254       3,684  
Other     3,165       4,050       4,382       5,476       5,217  
      44,006       44,145       39,496       35,036       33,448  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)     15,785       9,872       6,095       12,931       10,215  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense     1,168       1,008       1,060       2,664       1,109  
Administrative and general     9,978       10,210       9,924       10,742       9,134  
Depreciation and amortization     13,754       14,208       14,371       14,198       14,306  
      24,900       25,426       25,355       27,604       24,549  
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (1,783 )     25       2,139             56  
Operating Loss     (10,898 )     (15,529 )     (17,121 )     (14,673 )     (14,278 )
Other Income (Expense):                                        
Interest income     (123 )     190       29       57       124  
Interest expense     (7,634 )     (6,989 )     (6,627 )     (6,380 )     (6,403 )
Derivative gains (losses), net     1       33       (34 )     4       2  
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     2,314       1,170       821       (357 )     245  
Gain from return of investments in 50% or less owned companies and other, net     659       (41 )                 9,442  
      (4,783 )     (5,637 )     (5,811 )     (6,676 )     3,410  
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (15,681 )     (21,166 )     (22,932 )     (21,349 )     (10,868 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)     8,418       (1,634 )     (2,421 )     (1,009 )     (725 )
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (24,099 )     (19,532 )     (20,511 )     (20,340 )     (10,143 )
Equity in Earnings (Losses) Gains of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (254 )     415       5,674       4,494       4,314  
Loss from Continuing Operations     (24,353 )     (19,117 )     (14,837 )     (15,846 )     (5,829 )
Net Loss     (24,353 )     (19,117 )     (14,837 )     (15,846 )     (5,829 )
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries     (2 )     3                    
Net Loss Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ (24,351 )   $ (19,120 )   $ (14,837 )   $ (15,846 )   $ (5,829 )
                                         
Net Loss Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                        
Basic   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.56 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.23 )
Diluted     (0.91 )     (0.72 )     (0.56 )     (0.62 )     (0.23 )
Net Loss Per Share:                                        
Basic   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.56 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.23 )
Diluted   $ (0.91 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.56 )   $ (0.62 )   $ (0.23 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                        
Basic     26,728       26,665       26,379       25,520       25,516  
Diluted     26,728       26,665       26,379       25,520       25,516  
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     28,142       28,145       28,083       27,432       25,864  

        

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 21,551     $ 17,792     $ 15,595     $ 15,496     $ 18,702  
Fleet utilization     58 %     43 %     38 %     33 %     27 %
Fleet available days     1,363       1,277       1,314       1,043       1,062  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     199       284       205       95       246  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     259       313       404       399       469  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 17,075     $ 9,759     $ 7,864     $ 5,290     $ 5,289  
Bareboat charter                       386        
Other marine services     2,161       2,399       2,052       1,119       1,215  
      19,236       12,158       9,916       6,795       6,504  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     7,243       5,773       4,923       3,136       2,428  
Repairs and maintenance     2,002       1,280       1,101       1,085       1,266  
Drydocking     1,549       4,090       2,867       191       239  
Insurance and loss reserves     1,382       1,198       229       720       462  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,143       794       662       501       259  
Other     314       281       224       200       147  
      13,633       13,416       10,006       5,833       4,801  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 5,603     $ (1,258 )   $ (90 )   $ 962     $ 1,703  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 278     $ 295     $ 287     $ 633     $ 621  
Depreciation and amortization     4,332       4,562       4,638       4,325       3,936  
                                         
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,813     $ 11,279     $ 10,006     $ 9,530     $ 9,551  
Fleet utilization     91 %     85 %     82 %     88 %     77 %
Fleet available days     1,629       1,567       1,499       1,411       1,417  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     37       58       163       79       52  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                             29  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 17,551     $ 14,930     $ 12,280     $ 11,883     $ 10,446  
Other marine services     60       1,072       (616 )     (416 )     (429 )
      17,611       16,002       11,664       11,467       10,017  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     4,694       3,526       3,536       3,283       3,147  
Repairs and maintenance     2,110       2,638       1,579       1,846       1,540  
Drydocking     383       134       1,144       144       337  
Insurance and loss reserves     359       329       124       245       323  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,284       1,490       1,473       1,019       1,631  
Other     1,580       1,871       1,828       1,740       1,424  
      11,410       9,988       9,684       8,277       8,402  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 6,201     $ 6,014     $ 1,980     $ 3,190     $ 1,615  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 455     $ 456     $ 402     $ 371     $ 284  
Depreciation and amortization     3,461       3,306       3,258       2,948       3,296  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
Middle East and Asia                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,507     $ 9,673     $ 9,882     $ 9,612     $ 10,374  
Fleet utilization     79 %     87 %     77 %     81 %     73 %
Fleet available days     1,564       1,651       1,800       1,717       1,780  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     252       160       153       38       134  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                 90       178       214  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 11,712     $ 13,906     $ 13,660     $ 13,402     $ 13,417  
Other marine services     319       460       49       50       85  
      12,031       14,366       13,709       13,452       13,502  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     5,384       5,691       6,031       5,756       5,849  
Repairs and maintenance     1,776       2,545       1,832       1,382       1,610  
Drydocking     3,113       2,250       962       232       156  
Insurance and loss reserves     762       748       507       611       707  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,426       1,318       1,010       1,042       777  
Other     878       1,213       1,627       2,148       2,823  
      13,339       13,765       11,969       11,171       11,922  
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)   $ (1,308 )   $ 601     $ 1,740     $ 2,281     $ 1,580  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 35     $ 38     $ 31     $ 38     $ 377  
Depreciation and amortization     3,974       4,229       4,345       4,156       4,456  
                                         
Latin America                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 14,010     $ 14,263     $ 13,450     $ 15,944     $ 16,240  
Fleet utilization     93 %     94 %     85 %     83 %     92 %
Fleet available days     780       816       787       889       849  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     12       6       59       113       58  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 10,162     $ 10,909     $ 8,937     $ 11,714     $ 12,630  
Bareboat charter     332       48       618       2,484        
Other marine services     419       534       747       2,055       1,010  
      10,913       11,491       10,302       16,253       13,640  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     2,831       3,356       3,945       4,923       3,627  
Repairs and maintenance     1,489       1,917       2,279       2,469       2,120  
Drydocking     1                         39  
Insurance and loss reserves     347       270       326       283       697  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     563       748       584       692       1,017  
Other     393       685       703       1,388       823  
      5,624       6,976       7,837       9,755       8,323  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 5,289     $ 4,515     $ 2,465     $ 6,498     $ 5,317  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 400     $ 219     $ 340     $ 1,622     $ (173 )
'Depreciation and amortization     1,987       2,111       2,130       2,769       2,618  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
Anchor handling towing supply                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 8,848     $ 8,887     $ 8,908     $ 8,069     $ 14,346  
Fleet utilization     67 %     66 %     66 %     66 %     66 %
Fleet available days     552       546       540       552       552  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     92       56       2       14       61  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       131       180       92       92  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 3,256     $ 3,191     $ 3,188     $ 2,926     $ 5,224  
Other marine services     (183 )     (143 )     (160 )     (129 )     (151 )
      3,073       3,048       3,028       2,797       5,073  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel   $ 1,022     $ 1,050     $ 1,136     $ 1,389     $ 1,584  
Repairs and maintenance     304       566       293       608       1,044  
Drydocking     28       (30 )     (7 )     1       (217 )
Insurance and loss reserves     150       146       (137 )     148       193  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     399       215       144       321       388  
Other     228       435       439       556       408  
      2,131       2,382       1,868       3,023       3,400  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 450     $ 450     $ 449     $ 353     $ 354  
Depreciation and amortization     494       495       494       495       494  
                                         
Fast support                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,907     $ 9,201     $ 8,621     $ 8,464     $ 8,455  
Fleet utilization     90 %     85 %     80 %     79 %     70 %
Fleet available days     2,116       2,126       2,160       2,208       2,208  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     103       108       167       137       300  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     75       91       90       92       178  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 18,837     $ 16,525     $ 14,900     $ 14,857     $ 13,007  
Bareboat charter                       386        
Other marine services     (15 )     (174 )     (254 )     (380 )     (121 )
      18,822       16,351       14,646       14,863       12,886  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel   $ 5,289     $ 4,880     $ 5,070     $ 5,581     $ 4,588  
Repairs and maintenance     2,738       2,458       1,800       2,151       2,313  
Drydocking     656       (201 )     1,277       494       965  
Insurance and loss reserves     410       372       260       390       328  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,572       1,187       1,544       1,355       1,390  
Other     1,284       1,311       1,941       2,156       2,021  
      11,949       10,007       11,892       12,127       11,605  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $     $     $     $ 353     $ 693  
Depreciation and amortization     4,972       5,010       4,945       4,929       4,929  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
Supply                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 13,772     $ 13,422     $ 12,188     $ 11,586     $ 11,631  
Fleet utilization     78 %     86 %     72 %     79 %     77 %
Fleet available days     1,840       1,820       1,800       1,380       1,372  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     152       26       233       117       64  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                       117       174  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 19,687     $ 20,983     $ 15,823     $ 12,675     $ 12,317  
Bareboat charter     332       48       618              
Other marine services     720       575       44       410       221  
      20,739       21,606       16,485       13,085       12,538  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel   $ 8,427     $ 7,889     $ 8,193     $ 6,141     $ 4,738  
Repairs and maintenance     2,839       3,184       3,701       2,191       2,078  
Drydocking     1,025       (32 )     1,302             23  
Insurance and loss reserves     734       551       428       280       595  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,038       1,701       1,434       998       1,221  
Other     1,275       1,631       1,348       1,957       988  
      16,338       14,924       16,406       11,567       9,643  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 332     $ 154     $ 291     $     $  
Depreciation and amortization     3,810       3,785       3,786       3,155       3,149  
                                         
Specialty                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Fleet available days                 90       92       92  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings                             65  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                 90       92        
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel   $     $     $ 1     $ 6     $ 35  
Repairs and maintenance                       (28 )     7  
Insurance and loss reserves                 2       1       3  
Fuel, lubes and supplies                 2       2       6  
Other                 11       18       28  
                  16       (1 )     79  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
Liftboats                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 27,447     $ 24,712     $ 22,416     $ 23,409     $ 23,137  
Fleet utilization     65 %     44 %     49 %     61 %     55 %
Fleet available days     828       819       810       828       884  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     154       318       179       58       65  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       91       134       184       202  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 14,720     $ 8,805     $ 8,830     $ 11,831     $ 11,234  
Bareboat charter                       2,484        
Other marine services     1,421       3,283       1,463       1,121       997  
      16,141       12,088       10,293       15,436       12,231  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel   $ 5,419     $ 4,515     $ 4,035     $ 4,068     $ 4,033  
Repairs and maintenance     1,560       2,132       1,012       1,859       1,104  
Drydocking     3,337       6,737       2,401       72        
Insurance and loss reserves     1,552       1,548       1,215       1,070       1,170  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,408       1,230       605       589       668  
Other     387       655       644       856       1,672  
      13,663       16,817       9,912       8,514       8,647  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $     $     $     $ 1,569     $ (200 )
Depreciation and amortization     4,429       4,870       4,964       5,171       5,170  
                                         
Other Activity                                        
Operating Revenues:                                        
Other marine services   $ 1,016     $ 924     $ 1,139     $ 1,786     $ 935  
      1,016       924       1,139       1,786       935  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel   $ (5 )   $ 12     $     $ (87 )   $ 73  
Repairs and maintenance     (64 )     40       (15 )     1       (10 )
Insurance and loss reserves     4       (72 )     (582 )     (30 )     (100 )
Fuel, lubes and supplies     (1 )     17             (11 )     11  
Other     (9 )     18       (1 )     (67 )     100  
      (75 )     15       (598 )     (194 )     74  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 386     $ 404     $ 320     $ 389     $ 262  
Depreciation and amortization     49       48       182       448       564  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
ASSETS                                        
Current Assets:                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 47,514     $ 22,608     $ 36,315     $ 37,619     $ 42,194  
Restricted cash     3,296       3,296       3,596       3,601       4,160  
Receivables:                                        
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss accounts     58,572       55,276       49,238       55,544       50,343  
Other     6,647       7,437       8,799       6,118       13,750  
Note receivable     20,000                          
Tax receivable     79       79       1,238       1,238       101  
Inventories     2,059       1,723       1,297       928       476  
Prepaid expenses and other     4,700       5,391       3,724       3,730       3,851  
Assets held for sale     6,000                   2,235        
Total current assets     148,867       95,810       104,207       111,013       114,875  
Property and Equipment:                                        
Historical cost     992,423       1,000,147       1,006,873       1,006,052       989,910  
Accumulated depreciation     (321,898 )     (325,091 )     (316,444 )     (300,300 )     (303,178 )
      670,525       675,056       690,429       705,752       686,732  
Construction in progress     8,422       15,576       15,550       15,531       15,577  
Net property and equipment     678,947       690,632       705,979       721,283       702,309  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases     4,419       5,686       6,238       6,608       4,670  
Right-of-use asset - finance leases     6,972       7,131       7,290       100       108  
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies     1,901       75,923       76,860       71,727       77,426  
Other assets     1,887       1,932       2,057       1,771       2,672  
Total assets   $ 842,993     $ 877,114     $ 902,631     $ 912,502     $ 902,060  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                        
Current Liabilities:                                        
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 1,792     $ 2,010     $ 2,073     $ 1,986     $ 1,269  
Current portion of financing lease liabilities     374       282       190       33       32  
Current portion of long-term debt     57,567       33,398       32,708       31,602       28,875  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     36,248       39,262       32,585       28,419       23,578  
Due to SEACOR Holdings     264       264       264       274       276  
Other current liabilities     22,032       22,171       23,723       22,351       21,109  
Total current liabilities     118,277       97,387       91,543       84,665       75,139  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     3,759       4,026       4,420       4,885       4,000  
Long-term financing lease liabilities     6,916       7,050       7,183       76       84  
Long-term debt     282,556       318,699       326,264       332,762       321,641  
Conversion option liability on convertible senior notes           1       34             5  
Deferred income taxes     39,823       33,743       37,153       40,682       43,463  
Deferred gains and other liabilities     2,692       2,701       2,990       2,891       2,925  
Total liabilities     454,023       463,607       469,587       465,961       447,257  
Equity:                                        
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                                        
Common stock     272       272       269       262       245  
Additional paid-in capital     465,449       464,222       463,138       461,931       455,373  
Accumulated deficit     (79,769 )     (55,418 )     (37,744 )     (22,907 )     (7,059 )
Shares held in treasury     (1,852 )     (1,852 )     (1,792 )     (1,120 )     (1,120 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     4,549       5,960       8,853       8,055       7,044  
      388,649       413,184       432,724       446,221       454,483  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     321       323       320       320       320  
Total equity     388,970       413,507       433,044       446,541       454,803  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 842,993     $ 877,114     $ 902,631     $ 912,502     $ 902,060  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended  
    Sep. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021     Sep. 30, 2021  
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                                        
Net (Loss) Income   $ (24,353 )   $ (19,117 )   $ (14,837 )   $ (15,846 )   $ (5,829 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                                        
Depreciation and amortization     13,754       14,208       14,371       14,198       14,306  
Deferred financing costs amortization     350       364       291       328       255  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,227       1,013       395       1,243       1,294  
Debt discount amortization     1,817       1,736       1,691       1,614       1,573  
Allowance for credit losses     (53 )     701       (170 )     585       122  
Loss (Gain) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments     1,783       (25 )     (2,139 )           (56 )
Gain from return of investment                             (9,442 )
Derivative (gains) losses     (1 )     (33 )     34       (4 )     (2 )
Interest on finance leases     73       73       25       1       1  
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net     (131 )     (278 )     (373 )     (403 )     (414 )
Currency (gains) losses     (2,314 )     (1,170 )     (821 )     357       (245 )
Deferred income taxes     6,079       (3,410 )     (3,529 )     (2,781 )     (2,706 )
Equity losses (earnings)     254       (415 )     (5,674 )     (4,494 )     (4,314 )
Dividends received from equity investees     1,096       1,162       725       817       4,515  
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                                        
Accounts receivables     (2,384 )     (4,476 )     3,904       (1,157 )     (3,798 )
Other assets     966       (1,539 )     (164 )     1,656       1,561  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (4,900 )     4,925       6,707       7,915       (1,416 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (6,737 )     (6,281 )     436       4,029       (4,595 )
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                                        
Purchases of property and equipment     (240 )     (17 )     (20 )     (443 )     (2,910 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment           1,371       5,310              
Net investing activities in property and equipment     (240 )     1,354       5,290       (443 )     (2,910 )
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies                       (2,272 )      
Excess distributions from equity investees                             9,442  
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees     177       175       176       (630 )     179  
Cash received from acquisition of 50% or less owned company                       172        
Proceeds from sale of investment in equity investees     66,000                          
Issuance of notes due from others     (28,831 )                        
Principal payments on notes due from others     8,831                          
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     45,937       1,529       5,466       (3,173 )     6,711  
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                                        
Payments on long-term debt     (14,182 )     (9,152 )     (7,348 )     (5,981 )     (7,054 )
Payments on finance leases     (114 )     (114 )     (9 )     (9 )     (9 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options           11       140                
Issuance of stock           3       7              
Exercise of warrants                       1        
Net cash used in financing activities     (14,296 )     (9,252 )     (7,210 )     (5,989 )     (7,063 )
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents     2       (3 )     (1 )     (1 )      
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     24,906       (14,007 )     (1,309 )     (5,134 )     (4,947 )
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     25,904       39,911       41,220       46,354       51,301  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 50,810     $ 25,904     $ 39,911     $ 41,220     $ 46,354  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

    Owned   Joint Ventured (1)   Leased-in   Managed   Total
September 30, 2022                    
AHTS   3     2     5
FSV   22     1   2   25
Supply   21         21
Liftboats   9         9
    55     3   2   60
December 31, 2021                    
AHTS   4     2     6
FSV   23   5   1   1   30
Supply   20   15       35
Specialty (2)   1         1
Liftboats (3)   9         9
    57   20   3   1   81


(1) On September 29, 2022, the Company sold its equity interests in MexMar and OVH and acquired 100% of the equity interest in SEACOR Marlin LLC, resulting in the Company no longer operating joint-ventured vessels.
(2) One owned vessel classified as a CTV Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a specialty vessel as of January 12, 2021 and removed from service in the second quarter of 2022. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.
(3) In the second quarter of 2021, the Company removed from service four liftboats. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.