Patient Engagement Solutions Market to reach over USD 31.85 billion by the year 2030

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market By Components (Software & Hardware, Standalone, Integrated, Service, Consulting, Training, Training & Implementation, Support & Maintenance And Others), Functionality (Communication, Health Tracking & Insights, Billing & Payments, Administration, Patient Education And Others) And Delivery Mode (On-Premise And Cloud-Based Solutions), Application (Home Health Management, Population Health Management, Outpatient Health Management And Financial Health Management), End-User (Providers, Payers, Patients And Others), Therapeutic Are (Health & Wellness, Chronic Disease Management And Others.)- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue And Forecast To 2030."

Patient engagement solutions are well known for assisting people in managing their healthcare information and enabling improved patient-physician communication. The tools required to improve patient health management dynamically must be made available. Patient assistance and effective self-care are supported by quick and enhanced access to healthcare providers and personal healthcare information. One of the critical factors in the market's growth is the increasing usage of mobile health apps, which support the monitoring of health-related concerns. In various nations worldwide,

the prevalence of coronavirus disease has increased the need for precise diagnostic and treatment tools, which has increased the market for patient engagement solutions. Furthermore, various laws and programs are being implemented by governments all around the world to promote the use of patient engagement solutions. The market for patient engagement solutions is anticipated to develop due to increased stakeholder partnerships and collaborations and the rising burden of chronic diseases.

Prominent Players in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NXGN Management LLC.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Klara Technologies, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Athenahealth Inc.

CPSI

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The adoption of patient engagement solutions is being promoted by governments worldwide through the implementation of various laws and procedures. For instance, the EU Health Ministers agreed to work together and create an eHealth common area in 2020 to make it easier for electronic health information to be transferred between European countries. By the declaration, eHealth must be included in the Europe 2020 strategy. The adoption of patient engagement software in various medical institutions has expanded in tandem with the rising healthcare spending by various governments to support patient-centred treatment. The government has continuously implemented policies and legislation to promote patient-centred care, and healthcare spending has expanded.

Challenges

The market for patient engagement solutions is anticipated to have growth restraints over the timeline due to the rising requirement for infrastructure investments for adopting patient engagement solutions. Furthermore, the market for patient engagement solutions may face significant growth challenges shortly due to the increasing deployment costs.

Regional Trends:

The North American patient engagement solutions market is expected to record a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly since there are significant players, more people are using mHealth and EHRs, and large companies are investing more money in patient engagement software. Rising public awareness and increased government spending in the healthcare sector are also projected to hasten the rise. One of the biggest drivers of the market's growth is the concentration of the most significant companies. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the patient engagement solutions market. A few of the essential factors that are anticipated to offer the market promising growth potential over the projection period include a rising patient population, an enhanced healthcare infrastructure, an improvement in the quality of care, and the presence of local businesses. The economic development of countries like China and India is also contributing to the expansion of this region.

Recent Developments:

• In December 2021, to expand mobility and share point-of-care medical data while adhering to health information security requirements, Northwell Health and Playback Health have signed multiyear cooperation.

• In September 2019, GetWellNetwork and Cerner were bridging the gaps between patients and physicians in inpatient, outpatient, and home settings. Accessibility and consumer engagement were the main goals of this relationship.

Segmentation of Patient Engagement Solutions Market-

By Component-

• Software & Hardware

• Standalone

• Integrated

• Service

• Consulting

• Training

• Training & Implementation

• Support & Maintenance

• Others

By Functionality-

• Communication

• Health Tracking & Insights

• Billing & Payments

• Administration

• Patient Education

• Others

By Delivery Mode-

• On-premise Solution

• Cloud-based Solution

By Application-

• Home Health Management

• Population Health Management

• Outpatient Health Management

• Financial Health Management

By End-Use-

• Providers

• Payers

• Patients

• Others

By Therapeutic Area-

• Health & Wellness

• Chronic Disease Management

• Others

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

