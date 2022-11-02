Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,840 in the last 365 days.

Talonvest Delivers $34 Million Bridge Loan Financing for Los Angeles Property

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with its longtime client, 1784 Holdings, are pleased to announce the closing of a $34 million bridge loan secured by a Class A self storage facility in Hawthorne, CA. The property consists of 91,603 NRSF and 990 units on a 1.31-acre site centrally located between three major highways in Los Angeles County. The facility has excellent visibility and is conveniently accessible in a dense residential area near major employers.

The loan was funded by a nationwide commercial real estate middle-market lender and included a 3-year loan term, interest-only payments, and the option to extend the initial loan term.

Shane Albers, Chairman and CEO of 1784 Holdings commented, “Talonvest is an integral part of our business team. Their ability to navigate the capital markets, consistently deliver favorable loan terms, and solve issues that may arise in the closing process are invaluable.” The Talonvest team representing 1784 Holdings on this assignment included Jim Davies, Tom Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau, and Thalia Tovar.

About Talonvest Capital, Inc.
Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

Contact:  Daniela Valencia
                 Talonvest Capital, Inc.
                 949.387.2368
                 dvalencia@talonvest.com 


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5267b611-f3f2-4011-a57b-07893f390407

 



 


Primary Logo

Class A self storage facility

Hawthorne, CA

You just read:

Talonvest Delivers $34 Million Bridge Loan Financing for Los Angeles Property

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.