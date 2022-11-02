Chuqlab Recognized as AWS Public Sector Partner

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuqlab, the developer of CrimeMiner, the industry-leading audio and video processing platform for law enforcement, is now an AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The AWS PSP program recognizes AWS Partners with cloud-based solutions that can support public sector industries, such as government and law enforcement.

Chuqlab's acceptance in the PSP program reflects the dedication of their technical team and their partner, Trek10, to complete AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).

Completing the AWS FTR requires an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) to review solutions against a defined set of requirements around security, reliability, and operational excellence aligned to the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

As an AWS Public Sector Partner, Chuqlab can provide law enforcement with a one-of-a-kind solution that allows government agencies and investigators to reliably find key evidence in copious amounts of audio/video files, as well as provide transcriptions of those files within minutes.

"As law enforcement agencies and leadership begin adopting cloud-native technologies, building on AWS allows us to be part of the largest cloud community in the world and gives us access to cutting-edge capabilities so that we are able to solve the problems faced by members of law enforcement," stated Chuqlab's CEO Cornelius George.

"Being an AWS Partner gives us access to training, development resources, and insights that will allow us to efficiently and effectively develop features that create more value," added Chuqlab's CTO Blaine Dirker.

Chuqlab looks forward to its continued growth and success with AWS.

About Chuqlab:

Chuqlab is backed by a passionate group who are dedicated partners in stopping crime. Chuqlab's CrimeMiner solution enables the processing of thousands of hours of audio and video files relevant to criminal investigations so that law enforcement professionals can solve past and current crimes, as well as prevent future ones.

With CrimeMiner, analysts and investigators no longer need to spend hundreds of hours sifting through all the audio and video files manually for critical pieces of conversation.

Instead, CrimeMiner will - within minutes - search through the files, find all necessary evidence, and provide transcripts of every file.

