Seaga Acquires AMS

/EIN News/ -- FREEPORT, Ill., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seaga Manufacturing, Inc. ("Seaga"), the leading platform for innovative Automatic Retail Dispensing and modular Intelligent Inventory Control Solutions, satisfying the Food and Beverage, Industrial, Water Filtration and Healthcare Markets, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Automated Merchandising Systems ("AMS").

AMS is headquartered in Kearneysville, WV, with manufacturing facilities in Kearneysville and Guadalajara, Mexico. The addition of AMS' Industry-leading brands further expands Seaga's leading presence in the Automatic Retail Dispensing and Intelligent Inventory Control Markets. "The acquisition of AMS will significantly increase Seaga's overall market share within the North American and Latin American region. In addition, enhanced efficiencies will provide our customers with broader access to best-in-class equipment," commented Steve Chesney, CEO of Seaga.

"The combination of Seaga & AMS brands significantly strengthens our product offering in North America, Latin America and globally, as we leverage each other's market reach and customer relationships," commented Gary Partridge, President of Seaga.

"We are extremely excited to join the Seaga team. AMS now has significantly more access to engineering and application technologies, accelerating opportunities to expand our brand globally," commented Nicolas Abuid, President of AMS.

"It has never been more important for Seaga to provide best-in-class product, services and support," said Chesney, adding that "the integration of Seaga and AMS will enable both teams to further strategically expand our products and services customers have come to rely upon."

With over three decades of automatic merchandising innovation and expertise, Seaga is a world leader in the design, manufacturing, and sale of the most advanced vending technologies and modular intelligent inventory control solutions.

Seaga manufactures, sells, distributes, and supports its diversified product line from its Corporate Headquarters in Freeport, Illinois. With additional manufacturing and business operations in New Delhi, India, Seaga supplies equipment worldwide, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia.

To suit any business, our intelligent solutions fill all our customer needs with a robust catalog of products across multiple verticals, including snack, and cold beverage automatic dispensers, industrial inventory solutions, medical dispensers, cold beverage merchandisers, change machines as well as customized machines and equipment.

For more information, please visit seaga.com.

Founded in 1997 Automated Merchandising Systems, also known as AMS, was founded by industry icon, the late Roy Steeley.

Renowned as the innovator of the vend-sense technology we take for granted today, AMS offers vending machines built with state-of-the-art materials and technology. They are purposely designed to be dependable, competitively priced and built to last. Their client-driven designs utilize inter-changeable parts and offer easy and fast machine re-configurations. AMS vendors offer customers reliability, simplicity, and exceptional value. For more information, please visit amsvendors.com.

Dave Pierson

Marketing

dpierson@seaga.com

(815) 801.1115



