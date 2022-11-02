Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,955 in the last 365 days.

HII Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.24 per Share

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share, a $0.06 increase over the $1.18 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.24 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 25, 2022.

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:


Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)
brooke.hart@hii-co.com
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
christie.thomas@hii-co.com
757-380-2104

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

HII Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.24 per Share

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.