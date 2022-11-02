HII Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.24 per Share

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share, a $0.06 increase over the $1.18 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.24 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 25, 2022.



HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

