LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

David Roberts, President, will present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. The company’s presentation is scheduled at 3:00 PM ET.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to host a series of 1x1 meetings at the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Westin NY Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

