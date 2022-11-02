Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $4.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) was $7.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.7 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 66.2% to $253.1 million compared to $152.3 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • Net income of $4.3 million, compared to $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $7.4 million, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2021
  • Total loss ratio of 39.6% compared to 44.0% in the third quarter of 2021
  • Combined ratio of 94.8% compared to 102.8% in the third quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 90.3%, compared to 100.2% in the third quarter of 2021
  • Annualized return on equity of 4.6%, compared to 0.3% in the third quarter of 2021
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 7.9%, compared to 1.8% in the third quarter of 2021

(1)        See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very proud of our third quarter results as they are a further testament to our commitment to profitable growth and our execution of Palomar 2X – our intermediate term strategic plan of doubling our adjusted underwriting income while achieving a 20% adjusted return on equity. We grew the gross written premium of the business by 66%, and despite incurring a full retention loss from Hurricane Ian, we generated an adjusted ROE of 10% when adding back realized and unrealized gains and losses from our investment portfolio. The quarter’s results validate the resilience of our model as the business grew adjusted net income by 328% from the prior year.”  

“Ian will go down as a historic storm and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by the storm. From a business perspective, we are pleased that our losses should under index the industry due to the underwriting actions we’ve implemented over the last few years that have meaningfully reduced our continental hurricane exposure.”

“The growing contributions in the quarter of our newer business lines such as inland marine and casualty have further catalyzed Palomar 2X. While our results led to a modestly higher attritional loss ratio than plan, it is worth noting that 29% of these attritional losses were from lines of business that we have exited or restructured. As such, we at Palomar strongly feel that our third quarter performance demonstrates our sustained execution of Palomar 2X and we believe we are well-positioned for further profitable growth over the remainder of 2022 and into 2023,” concluded Mr. Armstrong.

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 66.2% to $253.1 million compared to $152.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, while net earned premiums increased 20.4% compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $30.9 million including $18.4 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $12.5 million of catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian. The loss ratio for the quarter was 39.6%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 16.0% and an attritional loss ratio of 23.6%, compared to a loss ratio of 44.0% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 27.0% and an attritional loss ratio of 17.0%.

The third quarter catastrophe loss results include a full retention loss from Hurricane Ian. The expected losses from Hurricane Ian also result in additional ceded reinsurance premium of $3.1 million, with $1.3 million recognized in the third quarter of 2022 and the remaining $1.8 million recognized over the remaining term of the June 1, 2022 reinsurance treaty.

Non-catastrophe losses and loss ratio increased mainly due to the growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses, such as Inland Marine, Casualty, and Commercial All Risk. The attritional loss ratio for the quarter was modestly higher than the annualized loss ratio previously targeted. Higher than projected premium from new lines of business central to the success of Palomar 2X contributed to the loss totals. Additionally, approximately $5.3 million or 29% of the of the losses for the quarter were from lines of business in runoff or restructured.

Underwriting income(1) was $4.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 94.8% compared to an underwriting loss of $1.8 million and a combined ratio of 102.8% during the same period last year. Excluding expenses related to transactions, stock-based compensation, and amortization of intangibles, the Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $7.5 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 90.3% in the third quarter compared to an adjusted underwriting loss(1) of $0.2 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 100.2% during the same period last year. The adjusted underwriting income(1) increased and the adjusted combined ratio(1) decreased primarily due to the combination of higher underwriting revenue(1) and lower expense ratio and loss ratio compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 67.4% to $3.7 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The year over year increase was a result of a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2022 due to cash generated from operations and higher yields on fixed income investments. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A" with a small portion of our portfolio invested in equity securities. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.03 years at September 30, 2022. Cash and invested assets totaled $541.8 million at September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, the Company recorded realized and unrealized losses of $2.4 million as compared to realized and unrealized losses of $0.3 million in last year’s third quarter due primarily to higher mark-to-market losses on equity securities.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 17.5% compared to negative 101.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. For the current quarter and prior year quarter, the Company’s income tax rate was lower than the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $367.8 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $377.8 million at September 30, 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 4.6% compared to 0.3% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 7.9% compared to 1.8% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 52,185 shares for $3.0 million of the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2022, $76.7 million remains available for future repurchases.

2022 Outlook
For 2022 the Company expects to achieve full year adjusted net income of $82 million to $85 million. The range includes additional reinsurance expense resulting from Hurricane Ian and excludes catastrophes and realized and unrealized gains and losses.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday November 3, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 3, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13732950. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. 
To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries 
Lindsay Conner 
1-551-206-6217 
lconner@plmr.com 

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.


Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

    Three months ended            
    September 30,           
       2022      2021      Change      % Change
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 253,128   $ 152,332   $ 100,796   66.2 %
Ceded written premiums     (161,930 )   (58,073 )   (103,857 ) 178.8 %
Net written premiums     91,198     94,259     (3,061 ) (3.2 )%
Net earned premiums     77,942     64,720     13,222   20.4 %
Commission and other income     1,362     1,018     344   33.8 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)     79,304     65,738     13,566   20.6 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     30,900     28,475     2,425   8.5 %
Acquisition expenses     27,210     26,412     798   3.0 %
Other underwriting expenses     17,114     12,652     4,462   35.3 %
Underwriting income (loss) (1)     4,080     (1,801 )   5,881   NM  
Interest expense     (270 )       (270 ) NM  
Net investment income     3,744     2,236     1,508   67.4 %
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments     (2,356 )   (313 )   (2,043 ) NM  
Income before income taxes     5,198     122     5,076   NM  
Income tax expense (benefit)     912     (124 )   1,036   NM  
Net income   $ 4,286   $ 246   $ 4,040   NM  
Adjustments:                          
Expenses associated with transactions     45         45   NM  
Stock-based compensation expense     3,092     1,525     1,567   102.8 %
Amortization of intangibles     313     115     198   172.4 %
Tax impact     (376 )   (166 )   (210 ) 126.5 %
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 7,360   $ 1,720   $ 5,640   NM  
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                            
Annualized return on equity     4.6 %     0.3 %              
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     7.9 %     1.8 %              
Loss ratio     39.6 %     44.0 %              
Expense ratio     55.1 %     58.8 %              
Combined ratio     94.8 %     102.8 %              
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     90.3 %     100.2 %            
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.17   $ 0.01            
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 0.29   $ 0.07            
Catastrophe losses   $ 12,500   $ 17,487            
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     16.0 %     27.0 %            
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     74.3 %     73.2 %            
Adjusted underwriting income (loss) (1)   $ 7,530   $ (161 ) $ 7,691   NM  
NM - not meaningful                        

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.



The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

    Nine months ended            
    September 30,             
    2022   2021   Change   % Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 642,751   $ 385,267   $ 257,484   66.8 %
Ceded written premiums     (374,109 )   (153,005 )   (221,104 ) 144.5 %
Net written premiums     268,642     232,262     36,380   15.7 %
Net earned premiums     234,239     165,988     68,251   41.1 %
Commission and other income     3,129     2,735     394   14.4 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)     237,368     168,723     68,645   40.7 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     60,251     31,288     28,963   92.6 %
Acquisition expenses     83,928     68,150     15,778   23.2 %
Other underwriting expenses     51,233     39,438     11,795   29.9 %
Underwriting income (1)     41,956     29,847     12,109   40.6 %
Interest expense     (475 )       (475 ) NM  
Net investment income     9,462     6,649     2,813   42.3 %
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments     (8,369 )   (752 )   (7,617 ) NM  
Income before income taxes     42,574     35,744     6,830   19.1 %
Income tax expense     9,163     6,529     2,634   40.3 %
Net income   $ 33,411   $ 29,215   $ 4,196   14.4 %
Adjustments:                        
Expenses associated with transactions     130     411     (281 ) (68.4 )%
Stock-based compensation expense     8,556     3,370     5,186   153.9 %
Amortization of intangibles     942     704     238   33.8 %
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     1,992     1,698     294   17.3 %
Tax impact     (1,395 )   (1,156 )   (239 ) 20.7 %
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 43,636   $ 34,242   $ 9,394   27.4 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                        
Annualized return on equity     11.7 %   10.5 %          
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     15.3 %   12.3 %          
Loss ratio     25.7 %   18.8 %          
Expense ratio     56.4 %   63.2 %          
Combined ratio     82.1 %   82.0 %          
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     77.1 %   78.3 %          
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.29   $ 1.12            
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 1.69   $ 1.31            
Catastrophe losses   $ 13,529   $ 6,719            
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     5.8 %   4.0 %          
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     71.4 %   74.2 %          
Adjusted underwriting income (1)   $ 53,576   $ 36,030   $ 17,546   48.7 %
NM- not meaningful                        



Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

       September 30,       December 31, 
    2022   2021
    (Unaudited)      
Assets            
Investments:            
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $530,992 in 2022; $426,122 in 2021)   $ 476,794   $ 432,682
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $42,111 in 2022; $31,834 in 2021)     35,468     33,261
Total investments     512,262     465,943
Cash and cash equivalents     29,471     50,284
Restricted cash     73     87
Accrued investment income     3,333     2,725
Premiums receivable, net     186,850     88,012
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions     57,000     55,953
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses     131,575     127,947
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     45,393     29,368
Ceded unearned premiums     182,657     58,315
Prepaid expenses and other assets     46,414     37,072
Deferred tax assets, net     12,200    
Property and equipment, net     663     527
Intangible assets, net     8,575     9,501
Total assets   $ 1,216,466   $ 925,734
Liabilities and stockholders' equity            
Liabilities:            
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities   $ 20,655   $ 21,284
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses     205,823     173,366
Unearned premiums     443,463     284,665
Ceded premium payable     145,918     37,460
Funds held under reinsurance treaty     6,362     10,882
Deferred tax liabilities, net         3,908
Borrowings from credit agreements     26,400    
Total liabilities     848,621     531,565
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,229,486 and 25,428,929 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively     3     3
Additional paid-in capital     330,381     318,902
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (42,629 )   5,312
Retained earnings     80,090     69,952
Total stockholders' equity     367,845     394,169
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,216,466   $ 925,734



Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,      September 30,   
    2022   2021   2022   2021
Revenues:                                
Gross written premiums   $ 253,128     $ 152,332     $ 642,751     $ 385,267  
Ceded written premiums     (161,930 )     (58,073 )     (374,109 )     (153,005 )
Net written premiums     91,198       94,259       268,642       232,262  
Change in unearned premiums     (13,256 )     (29,539 )     (34,403 )     (66,274 )
Net earned premiums     77,942       64,720       234,239       165,988  
Net investment income     3,744       2,236       9,462       6,649  
Net realized and unrealized losses on investments     (2,356 )     (313 )     (8,369 )     (752 )
Commission and other income     1,362       1,018       3,129       2,735  
Total revenues     80,692       67,661       238,461       174,620  
Expenses:                                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     30,900       28,475       60,251       31,288  
Acquisition expenses     27,210       26,412       83,928       68,150  
Other underwriting expenses     17,114       12,652       51,233       39,438  
Interest expense     270             475        
Total expenses     75,494       67,539       195,887       138,876  
Income before income taxes     5,198       122       42,574       35,744  
Income tax expense (benefit)     912       (124 )     9,163       6,529  
Net income     4,286       246       33,411       29,215  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net:                                
Net unrealized losses on securities available for sale for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively     (15,412 )     (1,655 )     (47,941 )     (5,144 )
Net comprehensive income (loss)   $ (11,126 )   $ (1,409 )   $ (14,530 )   $ 24,071  
Per Share Data:                                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.01     $ 1.32     $ 1.15  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.17     $ 0.01     $ 1.29     $ 1.12  
                                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     25,209,368       25,388,630       25,258,333       25,473,006  
Diluted     25,787,625       26,043,680       25,808,387       26,133,664  



Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

    Three Months Ended September 30,      Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
Product                                                                            
Fronting Premiums   $ 82,232   32.5 %   $   0.0 %   $ 154,232   24.0 %   $   0.0 %
Residential Earthquake     59,569   23.5 %     50,075   32.9 %     159,995   24.9 %     128,165   33.3 %
Commercial Earthquake     32,647   12.9 %     27,433   18.0 %     90,894   14.1 %     66,052   17.1 %
Inland Marine     30,842   12.2 %   19,532   12.8 %     72,214   11.2 %     39,047   10.1 %
Casualty     12,888   5.1 %     2,868   1.9 %     25,697   4.0 %     5,504   1.4 %
Hawaii Hurricane     9,425   3.7 %     8,996   5.9 %     24,579   3.8 %     22,921   6.0 %
Commercial All Risk     9,224   3.6 %     6,867   4.5 %     41,647   6.5 %     30,032   7.8 %
Residential Flood     3,871   1.5 %     3,228   2.1 %     10,448   1.6 %     8,377   2.2 %
Specialty Homeowners     (94)   (0.0) %     19,881   13.1 %     30,082   4.7 %     53,018   13.8 %
Other     12,524   5.0 %     13,452   8.8 %     32,963   5.1 %     32,151   8.4 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 253,128   100.0 %   $ 152,332   100.0 %   $ 642,751   100.0 %   $ 385,267   100.0 %


    Three Months Ended September 30,      Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
State                                                                            
California   $ 131,016   51.8 %   $ 72,505   47.6 %   $ 292,865   45.6 %   $ 180,142   46.8 %
Texas     26,234   10.4 %     19,715   13.0 %     71,499   11.1 %     48,142   12.5 %
Washington     13,573   5.4 %     7,180   4.7 %     29,391   4.6 %     15,931   4.1 %
Hawaii     10,998   4.3 %     10,342   6.8 %     29,729   4.6 %     26,312   6.8 %
Oregon     7,738   3.1 %     3,964   2.6 %     16,483   2.6 %     9,686   2.5 %
Florida     7,445   2.9 %     7,203   4.7 %     27,216   4.2 %     24,958   6.5 %
Illinois     4,204   1.7 %     2,893   1.9 %     13,153   2.1 %     8,668   2.3 %
New York     3,738   1.5 %     618   0.4 %     8,401   1.3 %     1,273   0.3 %
Other     48,182   19.0 %     27,912   18.3 %     154,014   24.0 %     70,155   18.2 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 253,128   100.0 %   $ 152,332   100.0 %   $ 642,751   100.0 %   $ 385,267   100.0 %


    Three Months Ended September 30,      Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
Subsidiary                                            
PSIC   $ 136,814   54.0 %   $ 110,875   72.8 %   $ 357,156   55.6 %   $ 285,991   74.2 %
PESIC     116,314   46.0 %     41,457   27.2 %     285,595   44.4 %     99,276   25.8 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 253,128   100.0 %   $ 152,332   100.0 %   $ 642,751   100.0 %   $ 385,267   100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums


The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

    Three Months Ended                 Nine Months Ended            
    September 30,                  September 30,             
       2022      2021      Change      % Change     2022      2021      Change      % Change
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums   $ 186,938   $ 117,276   $ 69,662   59.4 %     $ 484,005   $ 311,088   $ 172,917   55.6 %
Ceded earned premiums     (108,996)     (52,556)     (56,440)   107.4 %       (249,766)     (145,100)     (104,666)   72.1 %
Net earned premiums   $ 77,942   $ 64,720   $ 13,222   20.4 %     $ 234,239   $ 165,988   $ 68,251   41.1 %
                                                   
Net earned premium ratio     41.7%     55.2%                   48.4%     53.4%            

Loss detail

    Three Months Ended                 Nine Months Ended            
    September 30,                  September 30,             
       2022      2021      Change      % Change     2022      2021      Change      % Change
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses   $ 12,500   $ 17,487   $ (4,987)   (28.5) %     $ 13,529   $ 6,719   $ 6,810   101.4 %
Non-catastrophe losses     18,400     10,988     7,412   67.5 %       46,722     24,569     22,153   90.2 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 30,900   $ 28,475   $ 2,425   8.5 %     $ 60,251   $ 31,288   $ 28,963   92.6 %

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

    Three Months Ended September 30,    Nine Months Ended September 30, 
       2022      2021   2022      2021
      (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period   $ 55,769   $ 23,633   $ 45,419   $ 34,470
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                        
Current year     30,904     28,286     58,703     34,202
Prior years     (4)     189     1,548     (2,914)
Total incurred     30,900     28,475     60,251     31,288
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                            
Current year     7,873     2,787     13,762     3,407
Prior years     4,548     2,678     17,660     15,708
Total payments     12,421     5,465     31,422     19,115
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period     74,248     46,643     74,248     46,643
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period     131,575     129,044     131,575     129,044
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   $ 205,823   $ 175,687   $ 205,823   $ 175,687

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      September 30, 
       2022      2021        2022      2021
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Total revenue   $ 80,692   $ 67,661     $ 238,461   $ 174,620
Net investment income     (3,744)     (2,236)       (9,462)     (6,649)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     2,356     313       8,369     752
Underwriting revenue   $ 79,304   $ 65,738     $ 237,368   $ 168,723

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      September 30, 
       2022      2021        2022      2021
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Income before income taxes   $ 5,198      $ 122     $ 42,574      $ 35,744
Net investment income     (3,744)     (2,236)       (9,462)     (6,649)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     2,356     313       8,369     752
Interest expense     270           475    
Underwriting income   $ 4,080   $ (1,801)     $ 41,956   $ 29,847
Expenses associated with transactions     45           130     411
Stock-based compensation expense     3,092     1,525       8,556     3,370
Amortization of intangibles     313     115       942     704
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate               1,992     1,698
Adjusted underwriting income   $ 7,530   $ (161)     $ 53,576   $ 36,030

Adjusted net income

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      September 30, 
       2022      2021        2022      2021
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Net income   $ 4,286      $ 246     $ 33,411      $ 29,215
Adjustments:                              
Expenses associated with transactions     45           130     411
Stock-based compensation expense     3,092     1,525       8,556     3,370
Amortization of intangibles     313     115       942     704
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate               1,992     1,698
Tax impact     (376)     (166)       (1,395)     (1,156)
Adjusted net income   $ 7,360   $ 1,720     $ 43,636   $ 34,242

Annualized adjusted return on equity

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      September 30, 
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
                             
Annualized adjusted net income   $ 29,441   $ 6,880     $ 58,181   $ 45,656  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 372,955   $ 377,260     $ 381,007   $ 370,745  
Annualized adjusted return on equity     7.9 %   1.8 %     15.3 %   12.3 %

Adjusted combined ratio

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      September 30, 
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 73,862   $ 66,521     $ 192,283   $ 136,141  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 77,942   $ 64,720     $ 234,239   $ 165,988  
Combined ratio     94.8 %   102.8 %     82.1 %   82.0 %
Adjustments to numerator:                            
Expenses associated with transactions   $ (45)   $     $ (130)   $ (411)  
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,092)     (1,525)       (8,556)     (3,370)  
Amortization of intangibles     (313)     (115)       (942)     (704)  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate               (1,992)     (1,698)  
Adjusted combined ratio     90.3 %   100.2 %     77.1 %   78.3 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
    September 30,      September 30, 
    2022   2021     2022   2021
    (in thousands, except per share data)     (in thousands, except per share data)
                           
Adjusted net income   $ 7,360   $ 1,720     $ 43,636   $ 34,242
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted     25,787,625     26,043,680       25,808,387     26,133,664
Diluted adjusted earnings per share   $ 0.29   $ 0.07     $ 1.69   $ 1.31

Catastrophe loss ratio

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,      September 30,   
    2022   2021     2022   2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 30,900   $ 28,475     $ 60,251   $ 31,288  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 77,942   $ 64,720     $ 234,239   $ 165,988  
Loss ratio     39.6 %   44.0 %     25.7 %   18.8 %
                             
Numerator: Catastrophe losses   $ 12,500   $ 17,487     $ 13,529   $ 6,719  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 77,942   $ 64,720     $ 234,239   $ 165,988  
Catastrophe loss ratio     16.0 %   27.0 %     5.8 %   4.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,      September 30,   
    2022      2021     2022      2021  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 73,862   $ 66,521     $ 192,283   $ 136,141  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 77,942   $ 64,720     $ 234,239   $ 165,988  
Combined ratio     94.8 %     102.8 %       82.1 %     82.0 %  
Adjustments to numerator:                            
Expenses associated with transactions   $ (45)   $     $ (130)   $ (411)  
Stock-based compensation expense     (3,092)     (1,525)       (8,556)     (3,370)  
Amortization of intangibles     (313)     (115)       (942)     (704)  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate               (1,992)     (1,698)  
Catastrophe losses     (12,500)     (17,487)       (13,529)     (6,719)  
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses     74.3 %     73.2 %       71.4 %     74.2 %  

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

    September 30,    December 31,
    2022   2021
    (in thousands)
Stockholders' equity   $ 367,845   $ 394,169
Intangible assets     (8,575)     (9,501)
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 359,270   $ 384,668


