CoreCivic Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.



Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to continue executing on our capital allocation strategy of reducing debt while also returning capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program. Since the initial repurchase program was authorized by our board earlier this year, we have repurchased over 5% of our outstanding shares, or a total of 6.6 million shares at a cost of $74.5 million, and have authorization under the program to repurchase $150.5 million more in shares of our common stock.

Hininger continued, “The resiliency of our cash flows has allowed us to execute our share repurchase program while reducing our outstanding debt balances by nearly $250 million so far this year, reducing our future interest expense and improving our long-term cost of borrowing. Our financial results for the third quarter were in-line with our expectations, and we continued producing stable financial results in a challenging labor market and while occupancy restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic remained largely in place. We have increased staffing levels at certain facilities in anticipation of increased occupancy levels, and are poised to accept additional residential populations as such occupancy restrictions are removed. Our financial results also continue to be negatively impacted in the short-term by our La Palma Correctional Center's transition to a new state contract award that commenced in April 2022. We believe our operating and capital allocation strategies have positioned us well to return to earnings growth once the transition at our La Palma Correctional Center is complete, which we expect to occur near the end of this year, and as the remaining occupancy restrictions caused by the pandemic are removed."

Financial Highlights – Third Quarter 2022

Total revenue of $464.2 million CoreCivic Safety revenue of $423.2 million CoreCivic Community revenue of $26.4 million CoreCivic Properties revenue of $14.6 million

Net Income of $68.3 million

Diluted earnings per share of $0.58

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.08

Funds From Operations per diluted share of $0.28

Normalized Funds From Operations per diluted share of $0.29

Adjusted EBITDA of $68.4 million

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared With Third Quarter 2021

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $68.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared with net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $30.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Adjusted for special items, adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $9.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), compared with adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $33.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. Special items for each period are presented in detail in the calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS in the Supplemental Financial Information following the financial statements presented herein, and for the third quarter of 2022 reflect, most notably, a gain on sale of real estate assets of $83.8 million, including $77.5 million for the sale of our McRae Correctional Facility, which was consummated in August 2022.

The decline in adjusted per share amounts was primarily the result of transitioning to a new contract with the state of Arizona at our 3,060-bed La Palma Correctional Center in Arizona, the non-renewal of contracts in 2021 with the United States Marshals Service (USMS) at the 1,033-bed Leavenworth Detention Center in Kansas and the 600-bed West Tennessee Detention Facility, and the expiration of a managed-only contract with Marion County, Indiana at the Marion County Jail, which the County replaced with a newly constructed facility. We expect the transition at the La Palma facility to be complete near the end of 2022. Our renewal rate on owned and controlled facilities remained high at 95% over the previous five years. We believe our renewal rate on existing contracts remains high due to a variety of reasons including the aged and constrained supply of available beds within the U.S. correctional system, our ownership of the majority of the beds we operate, the value our government partners place in the wide range of recidivism-reducing programs we offer to those in our care, and the cost effectiveness of the services we provide.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $147.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $95.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $68.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $100.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the prior year quarter primarily due to the previously mentioned transition of offender populations at our La Palma Correctional Center, which resulted in a reduction in EBITDA of $11.8 million, and the aforementioned non-renewal of contracts at three facilities that collectively resulted in a reduction in EBITDA of $2.7 million from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022. Now that the contract with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) at our La Palma Correctional Center has expired, we expect average daily populations from ICE at our other facilities in Arizona to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022, including particularly at our Eloy Detention Center. We also achieved higher staffing levels and incurred $5.6 million more in temporary incentives than in the prior year quarter to attract and retain facility staff in the challenging labor market. We believe these investments in staffing are preparing us to manage the increased number of residents we anticipate at our facilities once the remaining occupancy restrictions caused by the pandemic are removed.

Funds From Operations (FFO) was $33.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $54.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Normalized FFO, which excludes special items, was $33.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $58.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Normalized FFO was negatively impacted by the same factors that affected Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO, and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share amounts, are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Please refer to the Supplemental Financial Information and related note following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Asset Dispositions

During the second quarter of 2022, we entered into an agreement with the Georgia Building Authority (GBA) to sell our 1,978-bed McRae Correctional Facility located in McRae, Georgia, and reported in our Safety segment, for a sale price of $130.0 million. The sale was completed on August 9, 2022, resulting in a gain on sale of $77.5 million. We currently have a management contract with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) at the McRae facility, which expires November 30, 2022. As previously disclosed, we do not expect the BOP to renew the contract upon its expiration. In connection with the sale, we entered into an agreement with the GBA to lease the facility through November 30, 2022 to allow us to fulfill our obligations to the BOP.

During July 2022, we sold our Stockton Female Community Corrections Facility and our Long Beach Community Corrections Center, both located in California and reported in our Properties segment. The sale of these properties to a third party generated net sales proceeds of $10.9 million, resulting in a gain on sale of $2.3 million. During July 2022, we also sold an undeveloped parcel of land, generating net proceeds of $4.8 million and resulting in a gain on sale of $4.2 million.

In September 2022, we entered into a Letter of Intent with a third-party for the sale of our Roth Hall Residential Reentry Center and the Walker Hall Residential Reentry Center, both located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and reported in our Properties segment, for a gross sales price of $6.3 million. Also in October 2022, we entered into an agreement with a third-party for the sale of our idled Oklahoma City Transitional Center, reported in our Community segment, for a gross sales price of $1.0 million. The buyer intends to redevelop the property for an alternative use. We recognized an impairment charge of $3.5 million during the third quarter of 2022 associated with this facility, based on its estimated net realizable value less costs to sell. These sales are subject to customary closing conditions. If consummated, we expect to use the net proceeds from these sales for general corporate purposes, including for our share repurchase program and/or for additional debt reduction.

Debt Repayments

During the third quarter of 2022, we reduced our debt balance by $109.1 million, net of the change in cash. We purchased $3.6 million of our 4.625% Senior Notes in open market purchases, reducing the outstanding balance of the 4.625% Senior Notes to $166.5 million. The 4.625% Senior Notes mature in May 2023, which we currently expect to repay with cash on hand and capacity under our $250.0 million Revolving Credit Facility, which remains undrawn. We also purchased $33.5 million of our 8.25% Senior Notes in open market purchases, reducing the outstanding balance of the 8.25% Senior Notes to $641.5 million. Beyond the maturity of our 4.625% Senior Notes in May 2023, we have no other maturities until the 8.25% Senior Notes mature in April 2026.

Share Repurchases

On August 2, 2022, our Board of Directors authorized an increase in our share repurchase program of up to an additional $75.0 million in shares of our common stock. As a result of the increased authorization, the aggregate authorization under our share repurchase program increased from the original authorization of up to $150.0 million in shares of our common stock to up to $225.0 million in shares of our common stock. Through November 1, 2022, we have repurchased 6.6 million shares of our common stock at an aggregate purchase price of $74.5 million, excluding fees, commissions and other costs related to the repurchases.

We currently have $150.5 million remaining under the Board authorized share repurchase program. Additional repurchases of common stock will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and may be made at management’s discretion within parameters set by the Board of Directors from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise. The share repurchase program has no time limit and does not obligate us to purchase any particular amount of our common stock. The authorization for the share repurchase program may be terminated, suspended, increased or decreased by our Board in its discretion at any time.

2022 Financial Guidance

Based on current business conditions, we are providing the following update to our financial guidance for the full year 2022:

Guidance

Full Year 2022 Prior Guidance

Full Year 2022 Net Income $110.1 million -

$114.1 million $106.6 million -

$118.2 million Adjusted Net Income $55.5 million -

$59.5 million $52.0 million -

$60.0 million Diluted EPS $0.93 - $0.96 $0.89 - $0.99 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.47 - $0.50 $0.44 - $0.50 FFO per diluted share $1.22 - $1.26 $1.19 - $1.26 Normalized FFO per diluted share $1.28 - $1.32 $1.25 - $1.32 EBITDA $375.6 million -

$378.1 million $375.2 million -

$386.2 million Adjusted EBITDA $301.5 million -

$304.0 million $299.0 million -

$305.0 million

During 2022, we expect to invest $82.5 million to $86.0 million in capital expenditures, consisting of $33.5 million to $34.0 million in maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets, $30.0 million to $32.0 million for capital expenditures on other assets and information technology, and $19.0 million to $20.0 million for facility renovations.

CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

ASSETS September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,328 $ 299,645 Restricted cash 13,833 11,062 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss reserve of $8,332 and $7,931, respectively 293,395 282,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,748 26,872 Assets held for sale 6,659 6,996 Total current assets 529,963 627,384 Real estate and related assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,688,390 and $1,657,709, respectively 2,176,050 2,283,256 Other real estate assets 210,242 218,915 Goodwill 4,844 4,844 Other assets 349,827 364,539 Total assets $ 3,270,926 $ 3,498,938 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 295,671 $ 305,592 Current portion of long-term debt 177,556 35,376 Total current liabilities 473,227 340,968 Long-term debt, net 1,113,938 1,492,046 Deferred revenue 23,830 27,551 Non-current deferred tax liabilities 97,689 88,157 Other liabilities 160,067 177,748 Total liabilities 1,868,751 2,126,470 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock ― $0.01 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Common stock ― $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 114,981 and 120,285 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,150 1,203 Additional paid-in capital 1,801,867 1,869,955 Accumulated deficit (400,842 ) (498,690 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,402,175 1,372,468 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,270,926 $ 3,498,938

CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE: Safety $ 423,186 $ 431,534 $ 1,253,788 $ 1,261,183 Community 26,379 25,535 76,269 74,122 Properties 14,587 13,940 43,704 54,927 Other 59 185 135 251 464,211 471,194 1,373,896 1,390,483 EXPENSES: Operating Safety 342,190 314,283 987,472 926,990 Community 22,022 20,427 63,531 61,551 Properties 3,902 3,381 10,561 15,323 Other 80 101 259 282 Total operating expenses 368,194 338,192 1,061,823 1,004,146 General and administrative 30,194 34,600 92,808 97,358 Depreciation and amortization 31,931 33,991 96,218 100,787 Shareholder litigation expense - - 1,900 54,295 Asset impairments 3,513 5,177 3,513 9,351 433,832 411,960 1,256,262 1,265,937 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (20,793 ) (20,653 ) (65,381 ) (62,303 ) Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions (783 ) - (7,588 ) (52,167 ) Gain on sale of real estate assets, net 83,828 - 87,149 38,766 Other income (expense) (71 ) 49 934 (107 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 92,560 38,630 132,748 48,735 Income tax expense (24,242 ) (8,618 ) (34,865 ) (128,668 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 68,318 $ 30,012 $ 97,883 $ (79,933 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PERSHARE $ 0.59 $ 0.25 $ 0.82 $ (0.67 ) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PERSHARE $ 0.58 $ 0.25 $ 0.82 $ (0.67 )

CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) $ 68,318 $ 30,012 $ 97,883 $ (79,933 ) Special items: Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 783 - 7,588 52,167 Expenses associated with COVID-19 - - - 2,434 Income taxes associated with change in corporate tax structure and other special tax items - - - 114,249 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (83,828 ) - (87,149 ) (38,766 ) Shareholder litigation expense - - 1,900 54,295 Asset impairments 3,513 5,177 3,513 9,351 Income tax expense (benefit) for special items 20,959 (1,449 ) 19,543 (19,694 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,745 $ 33,740 $ 43,278 $ 94,103 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 116,569 120,285 119,282 120,161 Effect of dilutive securities: Restricted stock-based awards 881 641 774 397 Non-controlling interest – operating partnership units - 1,123 - 1,269 Weighted average shares and assumed conversions - diluted 117,450 122,049 120,056 121,827 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ 0.28 $ 0.36 $ 0.77

CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

CALCULATION OF FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 68,318 $ 30,012 $ 97,883 $ (79,933 ) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 24,158 24,877 72,825 73,562 Impairment of real estate assets 3,513 - 3,513 1,308 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (83,828 ) - (87,149 ) (38,766 ) Income tax expense for special items 21,165 - 22,073 9,291 Funds From Operations $ 33,326 $ 54,889 $ 109,145 $ (34,538 ) Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 783 - 7,588 52,167 Expenses associated with COVID-19 - - - 2,434 Income taxes associated with change in corporate tax structure and other special tax items - - - 114,249 Shareholder litigation expense - - 1,900 54,295 Goodwill and other impairments - 5,177 - 8,043 Income tax benefit for special items (206 ) (1,449 ) (2,530 ) (28,985 ) Normalized Funds From Operations $ 33,903 $ 58,617 $ 116,103 $ 167,665 Funds From Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.28 $ 0.45 $ 0.91 $ (0.28 ) Normalized Funds From Operations Per Diluted Share $ 0.29 $ 0.48 $ 0.97 $ 1.38

CORECIVIC, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(UNAUDITED AND AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

CALCULATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

2021 2022

2021

Net income (loss) $ 68,318 $ 30,012 $ 97,883 $ (79,933 ) Interest expense 23,455 23,097 73,139 69,865 Depreciation and amortization 31,931 33,991 96,218 100,787 Income tax expense 24,242 8,618 34,865 128,668 EBITDA $ 147,946 $ 95,718 $ 302,105 $ 219,387 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 783 - 7,588 52,167 Expenses associated with COVID-19 - - 2,434 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (83,828 ) - (87,149 ) (38,766 ) Shareholder litigation expense - - 1,900 54,295 Asset impairments 3,513 5,177 3,513 9,351 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,414 $ 100,895 $ 227,957 $ 298,868

GUIDANCE -- CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME, FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS, EBITDA & ADJUSTED EBITDA

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2022 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance Net income $ 110,105 $ 114,105 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 7,588 7,588 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (87,149 ) (87,149 ) Shareholder litigation expense 1,900 1,900 Asset impairments 3,513 3,513 Income tax expense for special items 19,543 19,543 Adjusted net income $ 55,500 $ 59,500 Net income $ 110,105 $ 114,105 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 97,000 97,500 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (87,149 ) (87,149 ) Asset impairments 3,513 3,513 Income tax benefit for special items 22,164 22,164 Funds From Operations $ 145,633 $ 150,133 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 7,588 7,588 Shareholder litigation expense 1,900 1,900 Income tax benefit for special items (2,621 ) (2,621 ) Normalized Funds From Operations $ 152,500 $ 157,000 Diluted EPS $ 0.93 $ 0.96 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.47 $ 0.50 FFO per diluted share $ 1.22 $ 1.26 Normalized FFO per diluted share $ 1.28 $ 1.32 Net income $ 110,105 $ 114,105 Interest expense 96,500 95,500 Depreciation and amortization 128,000 128,000 Income tax expense 41,043 40,543 EBITDA $ 375,648 $ 378,148 Expenses associated with debt repayments and refinancing transactions 7,588 7,588 Gain on sale of real estate assets, net (87,149 ) (87,149 ) Asset impairments 3,513 3,513 Shareholder litigation expense 1,900 1,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 301,500 $ 304,000

NOTE TO SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO, and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these measures are important operating measures that supplement discussion and analysis of the Company's results of operations and are used to review and assess operating performance of the Company and its properties and their management teams. The Company believes that it is useful to provide investors, lenders and security analysts disclosures of its results of operations on the same basis that is used by management.

FFO, in particular, is a widely accepted non-GAAP supplemental measure of performance of real estate companies, grounded in the standards for FFO established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). NAREIT defines FFO as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and extraordinary items, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures calculated to reflect funds from operations on the same basis. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Normalized FFO are useful as supplemental measures of performance of the Company's properties because such measures do not take into account depreciation and amortization, or with respect to EBITDA, the impact of the Company's tax provisions and financing strategies. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), this accounting presentation assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes at a level rate over time. Because of the unique structure, design and use of the Company's properties, management believes that assessing performance of the Company's properties without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful. The Company may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that it considers non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, even though such items may require cash settlement, because such items do not reflect a necessary or ordinary component of the ongoing operations of the Company. Normalized FFO excludes the effects of such items. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income by adding to GAAP Net Income expenses associated with the Company’s debt repayments and refinancing transactions, and certain impairments and other charges that the Company believes are unusual or non-recurring to provide an alternative measure of comparing operating performance for the periods presented.

Other companies may calculate Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO differently than the Company does, or adjust for other items, and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, and Normalized FFO and, where appropriate, their corresponding per share measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.