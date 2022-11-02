Submit Release
CVG Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Sales increase of 5%, previously announced pricing and profit recovery showing results
New business wins expected to surpass expectations and debt paydown toward higher end of $25-40 million range

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights (Compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)

  • Revenues of $251.4 million, up $11.8 million or 4.9%. Operating Income of $9.5 million. Adjusted operating income of $10.6 million, down $1.6 million or 13.1% versus Q3 2021.
  • Net income of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. Adjusted net income of $5.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, a decrease of $0.10 per diluted share versus Q3 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million, down $2.6 million or 15.4% versus Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.7% versus 7.1% in Q3 2021.
  • Expect full year debt paydown at the high end of $25 million to $40 million range, and on track to fully pay off revolver in Q4 2022.
  • Innovation program continued to deliver new products, new customers, and new business wins and remains on track for approximately $200 million in annualized wins in 2022.
  • Efforts to transform cost structure remain ahead of schedule, improving our competitive position with next-generation manufacturing processes as well as new low-cost plants in low-cost countries.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVG, said, "CVG continued to deliver against its business transformation plan with sequential improvements in revenue, adjusted EBITDA, operating income margin, free cash flow, and new business wins during the quarter. In the third quarter, sales and profit increased in our vehicle businesses, somewhat offsetting the pause in warehouse automation that we highlighted last quarter. Our operating performance is on track to deliver the higher end of our free cash flow generation target, which in turn puts us on track to pay down debt at the higher end of the previously announced range, fully pay off our revolving credit facility and end the year with cash on hand.”

“CVG’s transformation plan is on track; however, 2022 results have been masked by persisting inflationary pressures. Our plan includes improving or exiting underperforming legacy business, winning new business, particularly within our Electrical Systems segment, and improving our balance sheet. Our new wins, particularly within the electric vehicle market, remain on pace for a record year, supporting our goal of increasing the accretive mix of Electrical Systems sales for CVG. Our customers truly appreciate our value-add in this business, and we are now a Tier 1 designer of electrical systems for electric vehicle manufacturers.”

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made company-wide, thanks to our great team of leaders and employees, and are encouraged by strong underlying vehicle demand and new business wins. While we continue to operate in a challenging macro environment, we believe we are beginning to see some relief, particularly as it relates to steel pricing and freight costs.”

Third Quarter Financial Results
(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

  Third Quarter        
    2022       2021     $ Change   % Change
Revenues $ 251.4     $ 239.6     $ 11.8     4.9 %
Gross profit $ 26.8     $ 30.1     $ (3.3 )   (11.0 )%
Gross margin   10.7 %     12.6 %        
Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 27.4     $ 30.1     $ (2.7 )   (9.0 )%
Adjusted gross margin 1   10.9 %     12.6 %        
Operating income (loss) $ 9.5     $ 11.4     $ (1.9 )   (16.7 )%
Operating margin   3.8 %     4.8 %        
Adjusted operating income (loss) 1 $ 10.6     $ 12.2     $ (1.6 )   (13.1 )%
Adjusted operating margin 1   4.2 %     5.1 %        
Net income (loss) $ 3.6     $ 7.5     $ (3.9 )   (52.0 )%
Adjusted net income (loss)1 $ 5.1     $ 8.1     $ (3.0 )   (37.0 )%
Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.11     $ 0.23     $ (0.12 )   (52.2 )%
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1 $ 0.15     $ 0.25     $ (0.10 )   (40.0 )%
Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 14.3     $ 16.9     $ (2.6 )   (15.4 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 1   5.7 %     7.1 %        
1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation        

Consolidated Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2022 Results

  • Third quarter 2022 revenues increased 4.9% to $251.4 million, compared to $239.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by increased pricing to offset material cost increases and volume, offset by a volume decrease in Warehouse Automation. Foreign currency translation also unfavorably impacted third quarter 2022 revenues by $6.5 million, or 2.7%.
  • Operating income in the third quarter 2022 was $9.5 million compared to $11.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to a lag in price-cost offsets, $2.9 million of new business startup costs and $0.6 million of restructuring expenses. The third quarter 2022 adjusted operating income was $10.6 million, excluding special charges.
  • Interest associated with debt was $2.8 million and $1.6 million for the third quarter 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2022 compared to $7.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

At September 30, 2022, the Company had $11.6 million of outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, $38.7 million of cash and $137.2 million of availability from the revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of $175.9 million.

Third Quarter 2022 Segment Results

Vehicle Solutions Segment

  • Revenues in the third quarter 2022 increased 30.6% to $154.0 million, compared to $117.9 million in the prior year period, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through and favorable volume.
  • Operating income in the third quarter 2022 increased 227.3% to $9.6 million, compared to $2.9 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by volume leverage, increased pricing and lower health care expense.

   Electrical Systems Segment

  • Revenues in the third quarter 2022 increased 15.1% to $46.1 million, compared to $40.1 million in the prior year period, primarily resulting from material cost pass-through and contributions from new business wins.
  • Operating income was $5.2 million compared to $4.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to a decrease in SG&A expenses offset by increased labor costs, raw material inflation and freight cost increases.

Aftermarket and Accessories Segment

  • Revenues in the third quarter 2022 increased 24.1% to $37.1 million, compared to $29.9 million in the prior year period, primarily resulting from increased volume and pricing to offset material cost pass-through.
  • Operating income was $5.0 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to the increase in pricing to offset material cost pass-through. Adjusted operating income was $5.4 million, an increase of 129.8%.

Warehouse Automation Segment

  • Revenues in the third quarter 2022 were $14.1 million compared to $51.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 72.7% primarily due to lower demand levels.
  • Operating loss in the third quarter 2022 was $1.0 million compared to operating income of $8.0 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower volumes. Adjusted operating loss was $0.7 million, compared to income of $8.1 million in the prior period.

Demand Outlook

According to ACT Research, 2022 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 310,000 units and Class 5-7 production are expected to be at 234,000 units. This outlook supports the Company’s 2022 projections for production of vehicle products.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss this press release is scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. During the conference call, management intends to reference the Q3 2022 Earnings Call Presentation posted on the "Investors" section of CVG's website. To participate, dial (888) 396-8049 using conference code 38941344. International participants dial (416) 764-8646 using conference code 38941344.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (877) 674-7070 using access code 941344.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets, including the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, changes in the Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates, performance of the global construction equipment business, the Company’s prospects in the wire harness, warehouse automation and electric vehicle markets, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s strategic plans and plans to focus on certain segments, competition faced by the Company, volatility in and disruption to the global economic environment and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Revenues $ 251,412   $ 239,610     $ 746,635   $ 742,673  
Cost of revenues   224,570     209,466       672,531     647,040  
Gross profit   26,842     30,144       74,104     95,633  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   17,304     18,772       49,955     52,529  
Operating income   9,538     11,372       24,149     43,104  
Other (income) expense   1,924     (186 )     2,798     (1,127 )
Interest expense   2,813     1,630       6,892     9,489  
Loss on extinguishment of debt             921     7,155  
Income before provision for income taxes   4,801     9,928       13,538     27,587  
Provision for income taxes   1,250     2,417       3,520     6,491  
Net income $ 3,551   $ 7,511     $ 10,018   $ 21,096  
Earnings per Common Share:              
Basic $ 0.11   $ 0.24     $ 0.30   $ 0.67  
Diluted $ 0.11   $ 0.23     $ 0.30   $ 0.64  
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   32,460     31,570       32,950     31,432  
Diluted   32,922     32,706       33,645     32,738  


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

ASSETS September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Current assets:      
Cash $ 38,713     $ 34,958  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $343 and $243, respectively   178,340       174,472  
Inventories   150,347       141,045  
Other current assets   15,788       20,201  
Total current assets   383,188       370,676  
Property, plant and equipment, net   64,755       63,126  
Intangible assets, net   15,468       18,283  
Deferred income taxes   24,381       24,108  
Other assets, net   33,658       31,500  
Total assets $ 521,450     $ 507,693  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 121,350     $ 101,915  
Accrued liabilities and other   48,446       50,840  
Current portion of long-term debt   9,844       9,375  
Total current liabilities   179,640       162,130  
Long-term debt   174,490       185,581  
Pension and other post-retirement benefits   7,704       9,905  
Other long-term liabilities   23,855       23,424  
Total liabilities $ 385,689     $ 381,040  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding) $     $  
Common stock, $0.01 par value ($60,000,000 shares authorized; 32,551,341 and 32,034,592 shares issued and outstanding respectively)   326       321  
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,842,407 and 1,708,981 shares, respectively   (14,138 )     (13,172 )
Additional paid-in capital   260,210       255,566  
Retained deficit   (63,606 )     (73,624 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (47,031 )     (42,438 )
Total stockholders’ equity   135,761       126,653  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 521,450     $ 507,693  


COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  Vehicle Solutions   Warehouse Automation   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate/Other   Total
    2022     2021     2022       2021     2022     2021     2022     2021     2022       2021       2022     2021
Revenues $ 154,024   $ 117,914   $ 14,116     $ 51,681   $ 46,129   $ 40,085   $ 37,143   $ 29,930   $     $     $ 251,412   $ 239,610
Gross profit   13,839     10,143     404       9,486     6,210     6,633     6,389     3,885           (3 )     26,842     30,144
Selling, general & administrative expenses   4,279     7,222     1,371       1,461     1,055     1,718     1,436     1,536     9,163       6,835       17,304     18,772
Operating income (loss) $ 9,560   $ 2,921   $ (967 )   $ 8,025   $ 5,155   $ 4,915   $ 4,953   $ 2,349   $ (9,163 )   $ (6,838 )   $ 9,538   $ 11,372


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  Vehicle Solutions   Warehouse Automation   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate/Other   Total
    2022     2021     2022     2021     2022     2021     2022     2021     2022       2021       2022     2021
Revenues $ 436,966   $ 372,487   $ 76,789   $ 150,378   $ 133,350   $ 130,742   $ 99,530   $ 89,066   $     $     $ 746,635   $ 742,673
Gross profit   35,657     38,914     8,249     24,612     16,857     17,545     13,341     14,605           (43 )     74,104     95,633
Selling, general & administrative expenses   18,269     20,269     4,242     4,199     3,998     4,646     4,636     4,407     18,810       19,008       49,955     52,529
Operating income (loss) $ 17,388   $ 18,645   $ 4,007   $ 20,413   $ 12,859   $ 12,899   $ 8,705   $ 10,198   $ (18,810 )   $ (19,051 )   $ 24,149   $ 43,104

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Gross profit $ 26,842     $ 30,144     $ 74,104     $ 95,633  
Restructuring   607             2,958        
Adjusted gross profit $ 27,449     $ 30,144     $ 77,062     $ 95,633  
% of revenues   10.9 %     12.6 %     10.3 %     12.9 %


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Operating income (loss) $ 9,538     $ 11,372     $ 24,149     $ 43,104  
Restructuring   647             3,387        
Deferred consideration purchase accounting   103       120       341       488  
Investigation                     394  
Executive transition   329       683       329       683  
Total operating income (loss) adjustments   1,079       803       4,057       1,565  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 10,617     $ 12,175     $ 28,206     $ 44,669  
% of revenues   4.2 %     5.1 %     3.8 %     6.0 %


  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Net income (loss) $ 3,551     $ 7,511     $ 10,018     $ 21,096  
Operating income (loss) adjustments   1,079       803       4,057       1,565  
Pension settlement   1,116             1,116        
Loss on extinguishment of debt               921       7,155  
Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts   (153 )           98        
Adjusted (benefit) provision for income taxes1   (511 )     (201 )     (1,548 )     (2,180 )
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,082     $ 8,113     $ 14,662     $ 27,636  
               
Diluted EPS $ 0.11     $ 0.23     $ 0.30     $ 0.64  
Adjustments to diluted EPS $ 0.04     $ 0.02     $ 0.14     $ 0.20  
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.15     $ 0.25     $ 0.44     $ 0.84  
  1. Reported Tax (Benefit) Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Net income (loss) $ 3,551     $ 7,511     $ 10,018     $ 21,096  
Interest expense   2,813       1,630       6,892       9,489  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   1,250       2,417       3,520       6,491  
Depreciation expense   3,749       3,712       11,043       11,300  
Amortization expense   851       859       2,563       2,579  
EBITDA $ 12,214     $ 16,129     $ 34,036     $ 50,955  
% of revenues   4.9 %     6.7 %     4.6 %     6.9 %
               
EBITDA adjustments              
Restructuring $ 647     $     $ 3,387     $  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting   103       120       341       488  
Loss on extinguishment of debt               921       7,155  
Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts   (153 )           98        
Executive transition   329       683       329       683  
Pension settlement   1,116             1,116        
Investigation                     394  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,256     $ 16,932     $ 40,228     $ 59,675  
% of revenues   5.7 %     7.1 %     5.4 %     8.0 %


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
  Vehicle Solutions   Warehouse Automation   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 9,560     $ (967 )   $ 5,155     $ 4,953     $ (9,163 )   $ 9,538  
Restructuring   66       136             445             647  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting         103                         103  
Executive transition                         329       329  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 9,626     $ (728 )   $ 5,155     $ 5,398     $ (8,834 )   $ 10,617  
% of revenues   6.2 %   (5.2)        %     11.2 %     14.5 %         4.2 %


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
  Vehicle Solutions   Warehouse Automation   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 17,388     $ 4,007     $ 12,859     $ 8,705     $ (18,810 )   $ 24,149  
Restructuring   270       800       571       1,440       306       3,387  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting         341                         341  
Executive transition                           329       329  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 17,658     $ 5,148     $ 13,430     $ 10,145     $ (18,175 )   $ 28,206  
% of revenues   4.0 %     6.7 %     10.1 %     10.2 %         3.8 %


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
  Vehicle Solutions   Warehouse Automation   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 2,921     $ 8,025     $ 4,915     $ 2,349     $ (6,838 )   $ 11,372  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting         120                         120  
Investigation                                  
Executive transition                           683       683  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 2,921     $ 8,145     $ 4,915     $ 2,349     $ (6,155 )   $ 12,175  
% of revenues   2.5 %     15.8 %     12.3 %     7.8 %         5.1 %


  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
  Vehicle Solutions   Warehouse Automation   Electrical Systems   Aftermarket and Accessories   Corporate/Other   Total
Operating income (loss) $ 18,645     $ 20,413     $ 12,899     $ 10,198     $ (19,051 )   $ 43,104  
Deferred consideration purchase accounting         488                         488  
Investigation                           394       394  
Executive transition                           683       683  
Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 18,645     $ 20,901     $ 12,899     $ 10,198     $ (17,974 )   $ 44,669  
% of revenues   5.0 %     13.9 %     9.9 %     11.4 %         6.0 %

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company’s multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company’s financial and operating results and in comparing the Company’s performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

 


You just read:

CVG Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

