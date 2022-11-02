Travel Through the Mind-Blowing Aeronautical History
“Airplane Stories and Histories” Compiles Two Centuries of Aeronautic BreakthroughsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remember the first time you rode an airplane. Isn't it amazing to experience such thrill and excitement? But little did we know that it actually took so many years to make it possible for passengers to fly safely from one country to another. And the valiant men and women behind it are not only worthy of appreciation and honor, but there is so much more to know and learn about them.
It is noteworthy to say that through collaborative efforts and extreme education, experimentation, and labor of the people behind the aeronautics industry, it is now easier and safer to fly across the world. The history and stories of the aeronautics industry is worth re-telling.
This is why a new book “Airplane Stories and Histories” deserves so much attention. It does not only tell the major histories of the industry itself, it tells stories of the amazing men and women who served as icons in the industry of aeronautics in the world
Written by author Norman Currey, the book chronicles two hundred years of aviation highlights including the exploits of pioneers such as Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson.
Notable events and developments are discussed - the first Atlantic flights, World War airplanes, jet engine development and post-war designs. It concludes with a discussion of new designs that will surely spark the interest of readers.
“I want to tell these stories so that more and more people will gain appreciation of the aeronautics industry, and who knows - there will be more young people who will take the steps of our forefathers in the industry,” says Currey.
Currey was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926. He graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5 and special projects. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Roya Aeronautical Society, and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.
Airplane Stories and Histories by Norman Currey is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
7148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other