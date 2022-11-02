San Luis Obispo College of Law Announces New Dean
San Luis Obispo College of Law is pleased to announce that Erica Flores Baltodano will serve as the law school’s new Campus Dean effective January 2023.
San Luis Obispo College of Law is pleased to announce that Erica Flores Baltodano will serve as the law school's new Campus Dean effective January 2023. Dean Baltodano takes over the school leadership from Dean Jan Marx who is retiring after four and one-half years as Campus Dean to focus more of her attention on her growing responsibilities as a San Luis Obispo City Council Member, President of the San Luis Obispo County Integrated Waste Management Authority, Central Coast Community Energy Policy Board Member, and incoming Vice Mayor.
“We are thrilled to have a lawyer of Dean Baltodano’s caliber join the senior leadership of our law schools,” said Mitchel Winick, President and Dean of Monterey College of Law. San Luis Obispo College of Law is one of four campuses that make up MCL’s family of nonprofit California Accredited Law Schools that each have their own campus dean. “Dean Baltodano has more than two decades of experience as an attorney, policy advocate, professor, and writer in the areas of employment law, environmental justice, civil rights, and constitutional law,” said Winick. “Although Dean Marx, as a former local mayor, city councilwoman, attorney, and law professor will leave big shoes to fill, Dean Baltodano is the perfect person to lead our law school program here in San Luis Obispo,” said Teri Goldner, Chair of MCL’s Board of Trustees.
Dean Baltodano is a graduate of UCLA with a degree in Sociology and Public Policy and earned her law degree from UC Berkeley School of Law. She spent the first half of her career engaged in cutting-edge legal and policy advocacy on behalf of low-income communities and communities of color in Los Angeles. Her work has been described as reshaping the environmental justice movement from one focused on the unfair distribution of environmental burdens to a more inclusive vision for the fair distribution of environmental benefits, including parks, school fields, rivers, beaches, and forests. In 2010, she relocated to the Central Coast of California where she co-founded and became Managing Partner of a successful San Luis Obispo-based employment law firm, Baltodano & Baltodano LLP (now The Baltodano Firm, APC), that has been recognized locally for its commitment to access to justice, community service, and education.
Dean Baltodano joined the faculty of San Luis Obispo College of Law in 2019 where she taught Constitutional Law and Voting Rights Law. An active member of the San Luis Obispo professional and non-profit community, Dean Baltodano serves as the District 3 Civil Service Commissioner for the County of San Luis Obispo where she helps to prescribe, interpret, and enforce the civil service rules that govern county employees. She has served as Board President of the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation (SLOLAF) and as a founding board member of the San Luis Coastal Education Foundation where she has championed short and long-term efforts to remove barriers to access to higher education.
“Dean Baltodano has been recognized for her community contributions by the San Luis Obispo County Bar Association, Women Lawyers Association of San Luis Obispo, and the SLO County Commission on the Status of Women,” said retiring dean, former mayor, and current Councilmember Jan Marx. “I could not be more pleased to see a lawyer and local leader of Erica’s stature take over our campus deanship,” said Marx.
The daughter of a Mexican-American father and immigrant Jewish mother, Dean Baltodano’s educational philosophy may best be summed up by remarks during her keynote address to a crowd of 10,000 people at the first annual Women’s March in San Luis Obispo in January 2017, where she said “we must continue to educate ourselves and our children, be teachers when necessary, and students always.”
Dean Baltodano lives in San Luis Obispo with her husband, California Appellate Court Justice Hernaldo J. Baltodano, and their two school-age children.
