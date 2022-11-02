Submit Release
Sovos Brands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Organic Net Sales Growth of 16.9% and Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 14.5%
Driven by Strong Dollar and Unit Consumption Growth Across the Rao’s Franchise
Raising Full Year Net Sales Range to $840-$850 million and Reiterating Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. (“Sovos Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SOVO), one of the fastest-growing food companies of scale in the United States, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 24, 2022.

Highlights:

  • Net sales were $208.9 million, a 16.9% increase over the prior year period behind continued strength in our core categories and driven primarily by strong pricing growth
  • Total Rao’s franchise continued on its path to $1 billion dollars of annual net sales
    • Sauce dollar and unit consumption increased 24.3% and 14.7%, respectively, driving dollar share up 100-basis points to 14.1%; growth was supported by year-over-year household penetration gains of 160-basis points to 11.8%1
    • Rao’s franchise outside of sauce - frozen, soup, and pasta - grew combined dollar consumption 45.5%, with strong double-digit volume-led growth across all categories
  • Rao’s, noosa and Michael Angelo’s net sales growth rates were 33.7%, 2.4%, and -3.7%, respectively; noosa and Michael Angelo’s performance were each impacted by the lapping of a single customer promotional event, which the Company did not repeat in the quarter
  • Net income was $1.5 million or $0.01 per diluted share; adjusted net income2 was $14.3 million or $0.14 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was $29.5 million, a $3.7 million or 14.5% increase over the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 14.1%, a 110-basis point improvement vs. 2Q22 and a 30-basis point decline year-over-year, as benefits from pricing, productivity and mix were offset by the impact of low double-digit inflation, investments to drive long-term growth and public company costs
  • Raising full year 2022 net sales guidance to $840-$850 million; maintaining adjusted EBITDA range of $116-$122 million with guidance at the lower end

“I am proud of our team’s continued strong execution, as Sovos Brands once again delivered double-digit top line growth in the quarter,” commented Todd Lachman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our growth continues to be led by the entire Rao’s franchise, where consumption trends have remained robust. Entering the fourth quarter, we are once again raising our full year net sales guidance to reflect 16.3% organic growth year-to-date and confidence in our growth trajectory, notably given Rao’s continued strong dollar and unit consumption growth and the massive opportunity we still have in front of us. While top line growth remains our number one priority, we are steadfastly focused on improving our margins over time.”

                                       
  13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended
  September 24,
2022		   September 25,
2021		   Change   September 24,
2022		   September 25,
2021		   Change
Net sales ($ millions) $ 208.9     $ 178.7     16.9  %   $ 616.3     $ 529.9     16.3  %
Net income (loss) ($ millions) $ 1.5     $ (4.6 )    %   $ (24.8 )   $ 5.8      %
Adjusted net income2 $ 14.3     $ 7.1     100.2  %   $ 40.8     $ 41.3     (1.2 )%
Diluted EPS $ 0.01     $ (0.06 )    %   $ (0.25 )   $ 0.08     %
Adjusted diluted EPS2 $ 0.14     $ 0.10     40.0  %   $ 0.40     $ 0.56     (28.6 )%
Adjusted EBITDA2($ millions) $ 29.5     $ 25.8     14.5  %   $ 82.8     $ 88.7     (6.6 )%
Adjusted EBITDA margin2(%)   14.1 %     14.4 %   (30 )bps     13.4 %     16.7 %   (330 )bps


Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales of $208.9 million represented an increase of $30.2 million, or 16.9%, compared to the prior year period. The organic increase in net sales was driven by 14.4% price and 2.5% volume. This includes the impact of lapping two key promotional events for the noosa and Michael Angelo’s brands in the year-ago quarter which were, in aggregate, an 8-point headwind to total company volume growth in the quarter. At the brand level, the primary driver of growth was the Rao’s franchise, which saw double-digit growth across all categories.

Gross profit of $61.8 million increased by $12.0 million or 24.0% versus the prior year period. Gross margin was 29.6% versus 27.9% for the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit2 of $62.3 million increased by $12.2 million or 24.2% versus the prior year period. Adjusted gross margin2 was 29.8%, reflecting a 170-basis point increase versus the prior year period. The year-over-year improvement was due to strong pricing, increased productivity savings, mix, and the benefit of lapping higher shipping and port congestion costs in the prior year period, partially offset by elevated inflation.

Total operating expenses of $51.2 million increased by $12.7 million or 33.2% versus the prior year period. Adjusted operating expenses of $35.8 million increased by $8.7 million or 32.3% versus the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by investments in our talent, brands and capabilities, as well as public company costs. Specifically, growth investments (marketing plus R&D) were up nearly 20% versus the prior year period.

Net interest expense was $6.7 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $4.6 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share in the prior year period. Excluding after-tax costs for non-recurring items detailed in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below, adjusted net income2 of $14.3 million increased by 100.2% compared to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 were $0.14 per share versus $0.10 per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $29.5 million increased $3.7 million or 14.5% versus the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 14.1% versus 14.4% in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of September 24, 2022, the end of the third quarter, cash and cash equivalents were $81.9 million and total debt was $482.2 million, resulting in a net debt to last twelve months adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.7x. The Company continues to expect that its leverage will be below 3.5x at year end.

Cash from operating activities was $26.8 million in the 39-week period ended September 24, 2022, compared to $18.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven primarily by an improvement in working capital. Year-to-date capital expenditures were $10.9 million versus $5.1 million in the prior year period.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is raising net sales guidance and maintaining its adjusted EBITDA range with guidance at the lower end, inclusive of a 53rd week, as follows:

   
   
Net sales $840-$850 million
Adjusted EBITDA $116-$122 million

Sovos Brands cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted EBITDA and a forecasted net income without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting and providing reliable estimates for certain items. These items may reside outside the Company’s control and vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results. For more information regarding the use of non-GAAP measures, please see the discussion provided under Non-GAAP Financial Information in this press release and the Company’s public filings.

Footnotes:
(1) Source: Market performance refers to dollar sales and unit growth rates as reported by IRI MULO in the 13-week period ended September 25, 2022. Household penetration refers to data reported by IRI All Outlet for the 52-week period ended October 2, 2022 compared to the 52-week period ended October 3, 2021.

(2) Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please note for the 13 and 39-week periods ended September 24, 2022, as well as for the comparable year ago periods, we have provided adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, and adjusted net income. This format presents the way that Sovos Brands' management views its P&L and summarizes previously provided information into a layout that better conforms with common industry practice. For additional information, including a reconciliation of adjusted results to the most directly comparable measures presented in accordance with GAAP, see the Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures sections of this release.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Sovos Brands management team will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss the results. The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay. If you plan to ask a question during the live webcast, please join at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdceb2aeddd8b41599b0f36cce70d5305.

About Sovos Brands, Inc.
Sovos Brands, Inc. is a consumer-packaged food company focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today’s consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. The Company’s product offerings include a variety of pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrées, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles, all of which are sold in the United States under the brand names Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, and Birch Benders. All Sovos Brands’ products are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers with one-of-a-kind food experiences that are genuine, delicious, and unforgettable. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. For more information on Sovos Brands and its products, please visit www.sovosbrands.com.

Contacts
Investors: 
Joshua Levine
IR@sovosbrands.com

Media:
Lauren Armstrong
media@sovosbrands.com

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the Company’s results which are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and/or discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating performance: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, and diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for non-cash equity-based compensation costs, non-recurring costs, foreign currency contracts loss, supply chain optimization costs, impairment of goodwill, transaction and integration costs and IPO readiness costs. EBITDA margin is determined by calculating the percentage EBITDA is of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by calculating the percentage Adjusted EBITDA is of net sales. Adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted net income consists of gross profit, total operating expenses, operating income (loss), reported income tax (expense) benefit, reported effective tax rate and net income (loss) before non-cash equity-based compensation costs, non-recurring costs, foreign currency contracts loss, supply chain optimization costs, impairment of goodwill, transaction and integration costs, IPO readiness costs, acquisition amortization and tax-related adjustments that we do not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing operating performance from period to period as discussed further below. Diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income is determined by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this release because they are key metrics used by management to assess our operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures are helpful in highlighting performance trends because non-GAAP financial measures eliminate non-recurring and unusual items and non-cash expenses, which we do not consider indicative of ongoing operational performance. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that our future results will be unaffected by these items. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, management believes we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income are not defined under GAAP. Our use of the terms EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share from adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss), net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, net sales or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as measures of operating cash flows or liquidity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding Sovos Brands’ market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s outlook for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 and longer-term. These forward-looking statements are based on Sovos Brands’ current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause Sovos Brands’ actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: inflation, including our vulnerability to decreases in the supply of and increases in the price of raw materials, packaging and fuel, and labor, manufacturing, distribution and other costs, and our inability to offset increasing costs through cost savings initiatives or pricing; adverse consequences of the actions of the major retailers, wholesalers, distributors and mass merchants on which we rely, including if they give higher priority to other brands or products, take steps to maintain or improve their margins by, among other things, raising the on-shelf prices of our products or imposing surcharges on us, or if they perform poorly or declare bankruptcy; supply disruptions, including increased costs and potential adverse impacts on distribution and consumption; geopolitical tensions, including relating to Ukraine; our dependence on third-party distributors and third-party co-packers, including one co-packer for the substantial majority of our Rao’s Homemade sauce products; competition in the packaged food industry and our product categories; consolidation within the retail environment may allow our customers to demand lower pricing, increased promotional programs and increased deductions and allowances, among other items; our inability to accurately forecast pricing elasticities and the resulting impact on volume growth and/or distribution gains; the COVID-19 pandemic and associated effects; our inability to maintain our workforce; our inability to identify, consummate or integrate new acquisitions or realize the projected benefits of acquisitions; our inability to effectively manage our growth; our inability to successfully introduce new products or failure of recently launched products to meet expectations or remain on-shelf; our inability to expand household penetration and successfully market our products; erosion of the reputation of one or more of our brands; our vulnerability to the impact of severe weather conditions, natural disasters and other natural events such as herd, flock and crop diseases on our manufacturing facilities, co-packers or raw material suppliers; failure by us or third-party co-packers or suppliers of raw materials to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws or regulations, or new laws or regulations; failure to protect, or litigation involving, our tradenames or trademarks and other rights; fluctuations in currency exchange rates could adversely affect our results of operations and cash flows; our ability to effectively manage interest rate risk, including through the use of hedges and other strategies or financial products; a change in assumptions used to value our goodwill or our intangible assets, or the impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets; our level of indebtedness under our First Lien Credit Agreement, which as of September 24, 2022 was $480.8 million, and our duty to comply with covenants under our First Lien Credit Agreement; and the interests of our majority stockholder may differ from those of public stockholders.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Sovos Brands’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, and other filings and reports that Sovos Brands may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, Sovos Brands operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks, nor can Sovos Brands assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Sovos Brands may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, Sovos Brands cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent managements’ beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Sovos Brands disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

                         
    13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended
    September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021   September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021
Net sales   $ 208,907     $ 178,733     $ 616,273     $ 529,942  
Cost of sales     147,090       128,878       445,525       368,642  
Gross profit     61,817       49,855       170,748       161,300  
Operating expenses:                        
Selling, general and administrative     43,965       31,189       117,329       91,367  
Depreciation and amortization     7,209       7,236       21,612       21,631  
Impairment of goodwill                 42,052        
Loss on extinguishment of debt                       9,717  
Total operating expenses     51,174       38,425       180,993       122,715  
Operating income (loss)     10,643       11,430       (10,245 )     38,585  
Interest expense, net     6,679       12,547       18,414       24,613  
Income (loss) before income taxes     3,964       (1,117 )     (28,659 )     13,972  
Income tax (expense) benefit     (2,500 )     (3,497 )     3,895       (8,213 )
Net income (loss)   $ 1,464     $ (4,614 )   $ (24,764 )   $ 5,759  
Earnings (loss) per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.01     $ (0.06 )   $ (0.25 )   $ 0.08  
Diluted   $ 0.01     $ (0.06 )   $ (0.25 )   $ 0.08  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                        
Basic     100,913,121       74,058,447       100,901,161       74,058,447  
Diluted     101,613,928       74,058,447       100,901,161       74,058,453  



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands, except for par value and share data)
(Unaudited)

             
    September 24, 2022   December 25, 2021
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 81,926     $ 66,154  
Accounts receivable, net     83,964       70,729  
Inventories     84,086       51,615  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,865       6,685  
Total current assets     255,841       195,183  
Property and equipment, net     65,132       62,671  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     13,932       15,672  
Goodwill     395,399       437,451  
Intangible assets, net     444,225       464,655  
Other long-term assets     3,978       2,299  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,178,507     $ 1,177,931  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Accounts payable   $ 52,203     $ 37,254  
Accrued expenses     60,373       51,757  
Current portion of long-term debt     98       98  
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities     3,298       3,216  
Total current liabilities     115,972       92,325  
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs     482,114       481,420  
Deferred income taxes     65,736       76,976  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     14,912       17,302  
Other long-term liabilities     459       421  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     679,193       668,444  
             
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Preferred Stock            
Common Stock     101       101  
Additional paid-in-capital     572,466       559,226  
Accumulated deficit     (74,604 )     (49,840 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,351        
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY     499,314       509,487  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 1,178,507     $ 1,177,931  



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

             
    39 Weeks Ended
    September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021
Operating activities            
Net income (loss)   $ (24,764 )   $ 5,759  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     29,184       28,302  
Equity-based compensation expense     13,240       2,084  
Loss on foreign currency contracts     3,255        
Deferred income taxes     (11,674 )     6,516  
Amortization of debt issuance costs     949       1,566  
Non-cash operating lease expense     1,818       1,683  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory     2,350        
Loss on disposal of property and equipment           54  
Impairment of goodwill     42,052        
Loss on extinguishment of debt           9,717  
Other           229  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     (13,234 )     (18,931 )
Inventories     (34,823 )     (13,642 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     215       (6,588 )
Other long-term assets     372       396  
Accounts payable     14,674       2,582  
Accrued expenses     5,504       649  
Other long-term liabilities     38       12  
Operating lease liabilities     (2,386 )     (2,083 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     26,770       18,305  
Investing activities            
Purchases of property and equipment     (10,939 )     (5,111 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (10,939 )     (5,111 )
Financing activities            
Payments of debt issuance costs           (3,046 )
Proceeds from long-term debt           769,136  
Repayments of long-term debt           (374,146 )
Repayments of capital lease obligations     (59 )     (49 )
Proceeds from stockholder's note receivable           6,000  
Contingent earn out consideration paid           (5,000 )
Dividends Paid           (400,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (59 )     (7,105 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     15,772       6,089  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     66,154       37,026  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 81,926     $ 43,115  



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollar amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                         
    13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended
(In thousands)   September 24,
2022		   September 25,
2021		   September 24,
2022		   September 25,
2021
Net income (loss)   $ 1,464     $ (4,614 )   $ (24,764 )   $ 5,759  
Interest     6,679       12,547       18,414       24,613  
Income tax (expense) benefit     (2,500 )     (3,497 )     3,895       (8,213 )
Depreciation and amortization     9,804       9,494       29,184       28,302  
EBITDA     20,447       20,924       18,939       66,887  
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)     4,606       979       13,240       2,084  
Non-recurring costs(2)     1,211       287       3,611       10,529  
Loss on foreign currency contracts(3)     2,758             3,255        
Supply chain optimization(4)     497             1,291        
Impairment of goodwill(5)                 42,052        
Transaction and integration costs(6)           468       59       3,978  
Initial public offering readiness(7)           3,117       384       5,176  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 29,519     $ 25,775     $ 82,831     $ 88,654  
                         
EBITDA margin     9.8  %     11.7  %     3.1  %     12.6  %
Adjusted EBITDA margin     14.1  %     14.4  %     13.4  %     16.7  %

 

___________________

(1) Consists of non-cash equity-based compensation expense associated with the grant of equity-based compensation provided to officers, directors and employees.
   
(2) Consists of costs related to loss on extinguishment of debt, professional fees related to organizational optimization, costs for capital markets activities for our secondary offering and ERP conversion costs related to integrating acquisitions.
   
(3) Consists of unrealized loss on foreign currency contracts.
   
(4) Consists of write-downs associated with packaging optimization and a strategic initiative to move co-packaging production from an international supplier to a domestic supplier.
   
(5) Consists of expense from impairment of goodwill.
   
(6) Consists of transaction costs and certain integration costs associated with the Birch Benders Acquisition as well as costs associated with incomplete potential acquisitions and substantial one-time costs related to a large, uncompleted transaction.
   
(7) Consists of costs associated with preparing for an IPO and other professional fees associated with building the organizational infrastructure to support a public company environment.



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                           
        13 Weeks Ended    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   September 24, 2022
    Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Operating
income		   Interest
expense,
net		   Income
tax
(expense)		   Net income
As reported (GAAP)   $ 61,817     $ 51,174     $ 10,643     $ 6,679     $ (2,500 )   $ 1,464  
Adjustments:                                          
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (4,606 )     4,606                   4,606  
Non-recurring costs(2)           (1,211 )     1,211                   1,211  
Loss on foreign currency contracts(3)           (2,758 )     2,758                   2,758  
Supply chain optimization(4)     497             497                   497  
Acquisition amortization(8)           (6,810 )     6,810                   6,810  
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                             (3,021 )     (3,021 )
One-time tax (expense) benefit items(10)                             (26 )     (26 )
As adjusted   $ 62,314     $ 35,789     $ 26,525     $ 6,679     $ (5,547 )   $ 14,299  
                                           
As adjusted (% of net sales)     29.8  %     17.1  %     12.7  %     3.2  %     (2.7 )%     6.8  %
                                           
Earnings per share:                                          
Diluted                                         0.01  
Adjusted Diluted                                         0.14  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                          
Diluted for net income                                       101,613,927  
Diluted for adjusted net income                                       101,613,927  



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                           
        13 Weeks Ended    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   September 25, 2021
    Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Operating
income		   Interest
expense,
net		   Income
tax
(expense)		   Net income
(loss)
As reported (GAAP)   $ 49,855     $ 38,425     $ 11,430     $ 12,547     $ (3,497 )   $ (4,614 )
Adjustments:                                          
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (979 )     979                   979  
Non-recurring costs(2)           (287 )     287                   287  
Transaction and integration costs(6)     298       (170 )     468                   468  
Initial public offering readiness(7)           (3,117 )     3,117                   3,117  
Acquisition amortization(8)           (6,811 )     6,811                   6,811  
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                             2,488       2,488  
One-time tax (expense) benefit items(10)                             (2,394 )     (2,394 )
As adjusted   $ 50,153     $ 27,061     $ 23,092     $ 12,547     $ (3,403 )   $ 7,142  
                                           
As adjusted (% of net sales)     28.1  %     15.1  %     12.9  %     7.0  %     (1.9 )%     4.0  %
                                           
Earnings (loss) per share:                                          
Diluted                                         (0.06 )
Adjusted Diluted                                         0.10  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                          
Diluted for net loss                                       74,058,447  
Diluted for adjusted net income                                       74,058,508  



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                         
        39 Weeks Ended    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   September 24, 2022
    Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Operating
income
(loss)		   Interest
expense,
net		   Income tax
(expense)
benefit		   Net income
(loss)
As reported (GAAP)   $ 170,748     $ 180,993     $ (10,245 )   $ 18,414     $ 3,895     $ (24,764 )
Adjustments:                                        
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (13,240 )     13,240                   13,240  
Non-recurring costs(2)           (3,611 )     3,611                   3,611  
Loss on foreign currency contracts(3)           (3,255 )     3,255                   3,255  
Supply chain optimization(4)     1,291             1,291                   1,291  
Impairment of goodwill(5)           (42,052 )     42,052                   42,052  
Transaction and integration costs(6)           (59 )     59                   59  
Initial public offering readiness(7)           (384 )     384                   384  
Acquisition amortization(8)           (20,429 )     20,429                   20,429  
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                             (8,472 )     (8,472 )
One-time tax (expense) benefit items(10)                             (10,302 )     (10,302 )
As adjusted   $ 172,039     $ 97,963     $ 74,076     $ 18,414     $ (14,879 )   $ 40,783  
                                         
As adjusted (% of net sales)     27.9 %     15.9  %     12.0  %     3.0 %     (2.4 )%     6.6  %
                                         
Earnings (loss) per share:                                        
Diluted                                       (0.25 )
Adjusted Diluted                                       0.40  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                        
Diluted for net loss                                     100,901,161  
Diluted for adjusted net income                                     101,226,086  



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                                           
        39 Weeks Ended    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)   September 25, 2021
    Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Operating
income		   Interest
expense,
net		   Income tax
(expense)		   Net income
As reported (GAAP)   $ 161,300     $ 122,715     $ 38,585     $ 24,613     $ (8,213 )   $ 5,759  
Adjustments:                                          
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)           (2,084 )     2,084                   2,084  
Non-recurring costs(2)           (10,529 )     10,529                   10,529  
Transaction and integration costs(6)     298       (3,680 )     3,978                   3,978  
Initial public offering readiness(7)           (5,176 )     5,176                   5,176  
Acquisition amortization(8)           (20,430 )     20,430                   20,430  
Tax effect of adjustments(9)                             (4,615 )     (4,615 )
One-time tax (expense) benefit items(10)                             (2,074 )     (2,074 )
As adjusted   $ 161,598     $ 80,816     $ 80,782     $ 24,613     $ (14,902 )   $ 41,267  
                                           
As adjusted (% of net sales)     30.5  %     15.2  %     15.2  %     4.6  %     (2.8 )%     7.8  %
                                           
Earnings per share:                                          
Diluted                                         0.08  
Adjusted Diluted                                         0.56  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                          
Diluted for net income                                       74,058,453  
Diluted for adjusted net income                                       74,058,453  

 

___________________

(1) Consists of non-cash equity-based compensation expense associated with the grant of equity-based compensation provided to officers, directors and employees.
   
(2) Consists of costs related to loss on extinguishment of debt, related to professional fees related to organizational optimization, costs for capital markets activities for our secondary offering and ERP conversion costs related to integrating acquisitions.
   
(3) Consists of unrealized loss on foreign currency contracts.
   
(4) Consists of write-downs associated with packaging optimization and a strategic initiative to move co-packaging production from an international supplier to a domestic supplier.
   
(5) Consists of expense for impairment of goodwill.
   
(6) Consists of transaction costs and certain integration costs associated with the Birch Benders Acquisition as well as costs associated with incomplete potential acquisitions and substantial one-time costs related to a large, uncompleted transaction.
   
(7) Consists of costs associated with preparing for an IPO and other professional fees associated with building the organizational infrastructure to support a public company environment.
   
(8) Amortization costs associated with acquired trade names and customer lists.
   
(9) Tax effect was calculated using the Company's adjusted annual effective tax rate.
   
(10) Represents the removal of the tax effect of impairment of goodwill, removal for remeasurement of deferred taxes related to intangibles for changes in deferred rate and the removal of the tax effect of non-deductible transaction costs.



SOVOS BRANDS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollar amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

                         
    13 Weeks Ended   39 Weeks Ended
(In thousands)   September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021   September 24, 2022   September 25, 2021
Reported income tax (expense) benefit   $ (2,500 )   $ (3,497 )   $ 3,895     $ (8,213 )
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)     (393 )           (1,095 )      
Non-recurring costs(2)     42       2,324       (399 )     (191 )
Loss on foreign currency contracts(3)     (613 )           (807 )      
Supply chain optimization(4)     (197 )           (319 )      
Impairment of goodwill(5)                 (10,276 )      
Transaction and integration costs(6)     (1 )     (116 )     (15 )     (978 )
Initial public offering readiness(7)     (1 )     (50 )     (448 )     (558 )
Acquisition amortization(8)     (1,884 )     (2,064 )     (5,415 )     (4,962 )
Adjusted income tax expense   $ (5,547 )   $ (3,403 )   $ (14,879 )   $ (14,902 )
                         
Reported effective tax rate     63.1 %     (313.1 )%     13.6 %     58.8 %
Non-cash equity-based compensation(1)     (4.9 )           0.7        
Non-recurring costs(2)     0.5       8,520.7       0.3       (0.9 )
Loss on foreign currency contracts(3)     (7.6 )           0.5        
Supply chain optimization(4)     (2.4 )           0.2        
Impairment of goodwill(5)                 6.7        
Transaction and integration costs(6)           (422.6 )           (4.7 )
Initial public offering readiness(7)           (182.2 )     0.3       (2.7 )
Acquisition amortization(8)     (23.3 )     (7,570.6 )     3.5       (23.9 )
Adjusted effective tax rate     25.4  %     32.2  %     25.8  %     26.6  %

___________________

(1) Tax effect adjustment of non-cash equity-based compensation expense associated with the grant of equity-based compensation provided to officers, directors and employees.
   
(2) Tax effect adjustment of costs related to loss on extinguishment of debt, professional fees related to organizational optimization, costs for capital markets activities for our secondary offering and ERP conversion costs related to integrating acquisitions.
   
(3) Tax effect adjustments of unrealized loss on foreign currency contracts.
   
(4) Tax effect adjustments of write-downs associated with packaging optimization and a strategic initiative to move co-packaging production from an international supplier to a domestic supplier.
   
(5) Tax effect adjustment of impairment of goodwill.
   
(6) Tax effect adjustment of transaction costs and certain integration costs associated with the Birch Benders Acquisition as well as costs associated with incomplete potential acquisitions and substantial one-time costs related to a large, uncompleted transaction.
   
(7) Tax effect adjustment of costs associated with preparing for an IPO and other professional fees associated with building the organizational infrastructure to support a public company environment.
   
(8) Tax effect adjustment of amortization costs associated with acquired trade names and customer lists.

 


