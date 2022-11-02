MISTRAS Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Quarterly Consolidated Top-line Growth of 2.2%



Quarterly Consolidated Gross Profit Margin increase of 20 bps



Successfully completed bank refinancing, which upsized available liquidity, lowered effective credit spread and provided covenant flexibility

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of the Third Quarter 2022*

Revenue of $178.5 million, up 2.2%, a 5.1% increase excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange**

Gross profit of $53.8 million, with gross profit margin of 30.1%, a 20 basis points increase

Income from operations of $9.1 million, essentially flat with prior year

Net income of $4.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share, up 29.4% and 27.3%, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million, essentially flat with prior year



Highlights of the Year-to-Date 2022

Revenue of $519.2 million, up 2.6%, a 4.8% increase excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange**

Gross profit of $147.2 million, essentially flat with prior year

Interest expense of $6.8 million, a decrease of 21.9%

Gross debt of $201.2 million and Net debt of $183.1 million

* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

** Foreign currency exchange impact is calculated by converting current period financial results in local currency, using the prior period exchange rates, and comparing this amount to the current period financial results in local currency using the current period exchange rate.

For the third quarter of 2022, consolidated revenue was $178.5 million, a 2.2% increase, but up 5.1% excluding the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Revenue growth was driven by a 5.4% increase in Services’ Segment revenue, which benefitted from the timing of energy-related projects and a continued rebound in the Aerospace and Defense industry. As a result, the Services’ Segment achieved its highest ever third quarter revenue, exceeding the previous high in the third quarter of 2019.

Third quarter 2022 consolidated gross profit increased $1.6 million compared to the prior year period, with a gross profit margin increase of 20 basis points. The improvement in gross margin was primarily due to a favorable sales mix, driven by strength in the Aerospace & Defense market.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $41.6 million, up from $39.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to certain incremental costs incurred related to the Company’s debt refinancing, in addition to the reversal of remaining COVID-19 temporary cost reductions in August of 2021, which were initially implemented in 2020. Nevertheless, selling, general and administrative expenses remain below the pre-pandemic level of the third quarter 2019.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported net income of $4.4 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti commented, “This was our ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, led by a record Services’ segment third quarter and a 27% increase in our consolidated Aerospace & Defense revenue, both of which were the highest level since the onset of the pandemic. While our customer pricing has yet to catch up with our inflationary cost increases, we managed to nevertheless expand gross margin from a year ago. The strong US dollar continues to have an adverse effect on our international results, impacting both revenue and profitability, which would have otherwise significantly improved from a year ago assuming constant exchange rates.

Mr. Bertolotti continued, “Onstream, our inline inspection business within the midstream sector, reported its’ second consecutive, all-time high quarter. We expect growth in this business to continue through the remainder of 2022 and into 2023, due to increased production levels and the corresponding transportation and distribution activity, due to high crude oil prices.”

Mr. Bertolotti concluded, “Although inflation remains an immediate challenge, we are continuing to make progress as we actively engage with our customers, although the subsequent pricing adjustments continues to lag the current pay rate increases. Our continuing and intensifying focus on improving our overhead cost profile, coupled with ongoing recovery in our end markets, positions us to improve profitability heading into 2023. Our recently announced new credit facility allows us the flexibility to increase our investment in organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Mistras has made significant progress in strengthening our base and adapting to changes in our dynamic and expanding market. Our strategy is to capitalize on our strong brand name and unparalleled experience in our legacy markets while investing in new and evolving markets to accelerate growth. We are proud to have responsibly managed our business through some of the most historically turbulent times over the past several years, that our largest markets have ever seen. We will continue to implement and expand the necessary measures, including further calibration of our overhead costs.”

Performance by certain Segments:

Services segment third quarter revenue was $152.8 million, up 5.4% from $145.0 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue continues to reflect recovery in the Oil & Gas and Aerospace & Defense markets. For the third quarter, gross profit was $44.9 million, compared to $41.7 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 29.4% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 28.8% in the third quarter of 2021. This increase of 60 basis points was due primarily to favorable sales mix, partially offset by a prior year benefit associated with Canadian wage subsidies that were available during the COVID-19 pandemic and are no longer being provided.

International segment third quarter revenues were $25.7 million, down 11.7% from $29.1 million in the prior year quarter but up 2.3% in local currencies, which represents organic growth, primarily due to increased opportunities in a recovering Aerospace & Defense market. International segment third quarter gross profit margin was 29.9%, compared to 31.1% in the prior year, a 120-basis point decrease attributable to inflationary impacts prevalent in the European region, partially offset by favorable sales mix and price increases in response to these inflationary impacts.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company’s net cash from operating activities was $10.5 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $22.5 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $0.9 million for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year. For the third quarter of 2022, free cash flow was $0.2 million, compared to ($0.9) million in the prior year period.

Operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 was adversely affected by a significant build up in working capital, primarily attributable to September 2022 being the highest billing month of the year.

The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) was $183.1 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $178.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Gross debt increased by $0.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $200.4 million as of June 30, 2022, to $201.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

Outlook

Updating to reflect current market conditions, the Company is adjusting its previously announced outlook for the full year 2022 and now anticipates revenue between $683 and $693 million, Adjusted EBITDA between $53 and $58 million and free cash flow between $15 and $18 million. Note that unfavorable foreign currency exchange** is expected to lower revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (after translation into U.S. Dollars), by approximately $15 million and $2 million, respectively, on a full year basis for 2022, compared to the original outlook for the year. The Company expects both operating and free cash flow to improve in the fourth quarter of 2022, not only from continued positive operating results, but also due to an anticipated decrease in working capital from September 30, 2022.

Conference Call

In connection with this release MISTRAS will hold a conference call on November 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern). To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website at www.mistrasgroup.com .

Note there is a new process to participate in the live question and answer session. Individuals wishing to participate may preregister at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe041ca5bd840444586f978d13b652b7d. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets. Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large. MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure, visit www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Vice President of Marketing at marcom@mistrasgroup.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 14, 2022, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to a financial measurement under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also used the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP measurement defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents and the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurement to the most comparable GAAP financial measurement are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. In the tables attached is also a table reconciling “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from operations (GAAP) to Income before special items (non-GAAP), “Net Income (GAAP)" to "Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)”, and “Diluted EPS (GAAP)” to “Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement to a GAAP financial measurement.





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,084 $ 24,110 Accounts receivable, net 131,396 109,511 Inventories 13,260 12,686 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,693 15,031 Total current assets 174,433 161,338 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,133 86,578 Intangible assets, net 50,337 59,381 Goodwill 197,433 205,439 Deferred income taxes 589 2,174 Other assets 41,521 47,285 Total assets $ 540,446 $ 562,195 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,805 $ 12,870 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,070 83,863 Current portion of long-term debt 7,365 20,162 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,967 3,765 Income taxes payable 305 755 Total current liabilities 107,512 121,415 Long-term debt, net of current portion 193,847 182,403 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 9,380 9,752 Deferred income taxes 8,786 8,385 Other long-term liabilities 33,865 39,328 Total liabilities 353,390 361,283 Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 29,842,496 and 29,546,263 shares issued and outstanding 297 295 Additional paid-in capital 242,093 238,687 Accumulated deficit (14,335 ) (17,988 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,282 ) (20,311 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 186,773 200,683 Non-controlling interests 283 229 Total equity 187,056 200,912 Total liabilities and equity $ 540,446 $ 562,195





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 178,462 $ 174,556 $ 519,155 $ 505,968 Cost of revenue 119,110 116,750 354,848 341,780 Depreciation 5,568 5,590 17,074 16,635 Gross profit 53,784 52,216 147,233 147,553 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,590 39,221 124,303 118,579 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — 289 — Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — (994 ) 1,030 Research and engineering 450 595 1,523 1,942 Depreciation and amortization 2,629 2,918 8,058 9,070 Acquisition-related expense, net 1 246 63 1,068 Income from operations 9,114 9,236 13,991 15,864 Interest expense 2,735 2,326 6,790 8,694 Income before provision for income taxes 6,379 6,910 7,201 7,170 Provision for income taxes 1,985 3,513 3,494 3,187 Net Income 4,394 3,397 3,707 3,983 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 21 17 54 28 Net Income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 4,373 $ 3,380 $ 3,653 $ 3,955 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 29,965 29,619 29,879 29,550 Diluted 30,245 30,127 30,209 30,093





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Services $ 152,778 $ 144,976 $ 435,251 $ 414,251 International 25,693 29,100 83,441 88,699 Products and Systems 3,078 3,308 8,666 9,499 Corporate and eliminations (3,087 ) (2,828 ) (8,203 ) (6,481 ) $ 178,462 $ 174,556 $ 519,155 $ 505,968 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit Services $ 44,869 $ 41,749 $ 118,348 $ 116,587 International 7,694 9,038 25,324 26,278 Products and Systems 1,189 1,422 3,514 4,655 Corporate and eliminations 32 7 47 33 $ 53,784 $ 52,216 $ 147,233 $ 147,553





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands)

Revenue by industry was as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 90,578 $ 6,418 $ 35 $ — $ 97,031 Aerospace & Defense 16,784 4,397 112 — 21,293 Industrials 9,728 5,834 436 — 15,998 Power generation & Transmission 10,378 1,946 456 — 12,780 Other Process Industries 10,283 3,033 8 — 13,324 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 4,936 1,784 1,150 — 7,870 Petrochemical 3,427 280 — — 3,707 Other 6,664 2,001 881 (3,087 ) 6,459 Total $ 152,778 $ 25,693 $ 3,078 $ (3,087 ) $ 178,462





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 83,534 $ 8,548 $ 370 $ — $ 92,452 Aerospace & Defense 12,717 3,897 101 — 16,715 Industrials 10,560 6,693 336 — 17,589 Power generation & Transmission 11,412 2,615 660 — 14,687 Other Process Industries 8,819 3,035 32 — 11,886 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 7,136 2,467 808 — 10,411 Petrochemical 4,974 72 — — 5,046 Other 5,824 1,773 1,001 (2,828 ) 5,770 Total $ 144,976 $ 29,100 $ 3,308 $ (2,828 ) $ 174,556





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 270,289 $ 22,018 $ 212 $ — $ 292,519 Aerospace & Defense 49,106 14,455 246 — 63,807 Industrials 28,529 17,868 1,271 — 47,668 Power generation & Transmission 22,578 6,505 1,979 — 31,062 Other Process Industries 32,217 10,305 23 — 42,545 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 10,625 6,016 2,489 — 19,130 Petrochemical 10,056 413 — — 10,469 Other 11,851 5,861 2,446 (8,203 ) 11,955 Total $ 435,251 $ 83,441 $ 8,666 $ (8,203 ) $ 519,155





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Services International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 248,584 $ 26,017 $ 638 $ — $ 275,239 Aerospace & Defense 37,319 12,341 165 — 49,825 Industrials 30,621 17,736 1,081 — 49,438 Power generation & Transmission 27,019 7,776 2,249 — 37,044 Other Process Industries 27,031 9,574 76 — 36,681 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 15,479 9,477 2,777 — 27,733 Petrochemical 16,375 191 — — 16,566 Other 11,823 5,587 2,513 (6,481 ) 13,442 Total $ 414,251 $ 88,699 $ 9,499 $ (6,481 ) $ 505,968

Revenue by Oil & Gas Sub-category was as follows:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 36,328 32,793 117,436 102,923 Midstream 28,925 30,232 86,781 82,467 Downstream 31,778 29,427 88,302 89,849 Total $ 97,031 92,452 292,519 275,239





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Services: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 16,700 $ 16,085 $ 35,315 $ 38,991 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — 289 — Reorganization and other costs 12 — 40 97 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — (841 ) 1,650 Acquisition-related expense, net — 246 45 1,034 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 16,712 $ 16,331 $ 34,848 $ 41,772 International: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 814 $ 1,169 $ 2,678 $ 2,158 Reorganization and other costs (15 ) (2 ) (114 ) 124 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 799 $ 1,167 $ 2,564 $ 2,282 Products and Systems: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (333 ) $ (281 ) $ (1,334 ) $ (653 ) Reorganization and other costs — — — 27 Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (333 ) $ (281 ) $ (1,334 ) $ (626 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (8,067 ) $ (7,737 ) $ (22,668 ) $ (24,632 ) Loss on debt modification 693 — 693 278 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — (153 ) (620 ) Reorganization and other costs 133 — 139 — Acquisition-related expense, net 1 — 19 34 Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ (7,240 ) $ (7,737 ) $ (21,970 ) $ (24,940 ) Total Company: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 9,114 $ 9,236 $ 13,991 $ 15,864 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — 289 — Reorganization and other costs 130 (2 ) 65 248 Loss on debt modification 693 — 693 278 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — (994 ) 1,030 Acquisition-related expense, net 1 246 64 1,068 Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP) $ 9,938 $ 9,480 $ 14,108 $ 18,488





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 2,722 $ 4,343 $ 10,531 $ 22,469 Investing activities (2,378 ) (5,176 ) (8,877 ) (15,494 ) Financing activities 303 4,104 (4,753 ) (8,866 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,172 ) (616 ) (2,927 ) (1,272 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (525 ) $ 2,655 $ (6,026 ) $ (3,163 )





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,722 $ 4,343 $ 10,531 $ 22,469 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,358 ) (4,942 ) (9,050 ) (15,130 ) Purchases of intangible assets (181 ) (269 ) (580 ) (887 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 183 $ (868 ) $ 901 $ 6,452





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,365 $ 20,162 Long-term debt, net of current portion 193,847 182,403 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 201,212 202,565 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (18,084 ) (24,110 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 183,128 $ 178,455





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (GAAP) $ 4,394 $ 3,397 $ 3,707 $ 3,983 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 21 17 54 28 Net Income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 4,373 $ 3,380 $ 3,653 $ 3,955 Interest expense 2,735 2,326 6,790 8,694 Provision for income taxes 1,985 3,513 3,494 3,187 Depreciation and amortization 8,197 8,508 25,132 25,705 Share-based compensation expense 1,396 1,452 4,166 3,916 Acquisition-related expense 1 246 63 1,068 Reorganization and other related costs (benefit), net 130 (2 ) 65 248 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net — — (994 ) 1,030 Loss on debt modification 693 — 693 278 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — — 289 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss (928 ) (587 ) (924 ) 366 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 18,582 $ 18,836 $ 42,427 $ 48,447





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ 4,373 $ 3,380 $ 3,653 $ 3,955 Special items 824 244 117 2,624 Tax impact on special items (188 ) (59 ) (8 ) (616 ) Special items, net of tax $ 636 $ 185 $ 109 $ 2,008 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 5,009 $ 3,565 $ 3,762 $ 5,963 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.13 Special items, net of tax 0.02 0.01 — 0.07 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.20



