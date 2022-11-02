Submit Release
Replimune to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that members from the Replimune management team will present and host investor meetings at the following two conferences:

BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series Oncology Day
Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 7:30 am EST

13th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 1:30 pm GMT

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat at the 13th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference will also be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com.

About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone with payloads added to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform has a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action (MOA) consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment (TME) to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, and, with an attractive safety profile the RPx platform has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339.970.2843
chris.brinzey@westwicke.com 

Media Inquiries
Lissette Steele
Verge Scientific Communications
202.930.4762 x 409
lsteele@vergescientific.com 


