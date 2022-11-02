Climb Global Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q3 Net Sales Up 11% YoY to $76.3 Million



Sixth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Profitability Improvements

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, is reporting results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 11% to $76.3 million.

Adjusted gross billings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 17% to $264.3 million.

Gross profit increased 19% to $13.5 million.

Net income was $2.2 million or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million or $0.55 per diluted share. Excluding the negative impact of foreign exchange (FX), net income increased 6% to $2.6 million or $0.59 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 17% to $4.9 million.



Management Commentary

“We continued to execute on our core initiatives during the third quarter, as reflected by the addition of several new marquee vendors to our line card while generating more than 30% organic growth with our top 20 vendors,” said CEO Dale Foster. “The depth of our partnership with our strongest clients continues to serve as a backbone for our business, enabling double-digit growth in adjusted EBITDA for the sixth consecutive quarter.

“In August, we announced the acquisition of EMEA channel distributor, Spinnakar, adding significant scale and expertise to our European operations along with 15 new vendor partners. The Spinnakar team headed by Gerard Brophy is a welcome addition to our Climb family as we continue to enhance our team and capabilities in the EMEA marketplace. As of October, Spinnakar has been fully integrated with our operations and revenue reporting. We remain active in identifying acquisition opportunities that present operating synergies and can immediately grow the depth and breadth of our Company, both here in the U.S. and abroad.

“Earlier this week, we completed our rebrand from Wayside Technology Group to Climb Global Solutions. This new branding will enable us to market the Company more effectively under one unified banner and will simplify our operating matrix, as most vendors and customers already know us as Climb. The change marks another milestone in the lifecycle of our business as we push toward the next chapter of growth and profitability.”

Foster continued: “As we approach the end of 2022, we remain on pace for another record year of performance and look forward to carrying this momentum into 2023, now as Climb Global Solutions.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on November 1, 2022, Climb’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on November 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2022 increased 11% to $76.3 million compared to $68.9 million for the same period in 2021. Excluding the negative impact of FX, net sales increased 12% to $77.5 million. In addition, adjusted gross billings in the third quarter of 2022 increased 17% to $264.3 million compared to $226.9 million for the same period in 2021. This reflects continued organic growth from new and existing vendors, with limited contribution from the Company’s acquisition of Spinnaker in August 2022.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2022 increased 19% to $13.5 million compared to $11.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from the Company’s top 20 vendors in both North America and Europe, in addition to the onboarding of new vendors.

Total selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were $9.8 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2021. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 12.9% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 11.8% in the same period in 2021. SG&A as a percentage of adjusted gross billings was 3.7% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.6%.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $2.2 million or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million or $0.55 per diluted share for the same period in 2021. Excluding the negative impact of FX, net income increased 6% to $2.6 million or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $2.4 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased 17% to $4.9 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors.

Net income as a percentage of gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was 16.5% compared to 21.6% in the year ago quarter. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, was 36.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 37.4% for the same period in 2021. All were negatively impacted by the $0.5 million increase in foreign currency transaction loss.

On September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $24.1 million compared to $29.3 million on December 31, 2021, while working capital decreased by $5.7 million during this period. The Company had $1.9 million of debt on September 30, 2022, with no borrowings outstanding under either its $20 million or £8 million credit facilities.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross billings and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In this press release, many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “confident,” “may,” “can,” “potential,” “possible,” “proposed,” “in process,” “under construction,” “in development,” “opportunity,” “target,” “outlook,” “maintain,” “continue,” “goal,” “aim,” “commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company, the global economy, and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including the impact on the Company’s reseller partners and the end customer markets they serve, among others. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,052 $ 29,272 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $889 and $881, respectively 125,020 122,502 Inventory, net 2,116 2,022 Vendor prepayments and advances 1,413 661 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,884 4,871 Total current assets 156,485 159,328 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,659 1,932 Goodwill 17,819 17,188 Other intangibles, net 18,712 9,950 Right-of-use assets, net 1,318 1,628 Accounts receivable long-term, net 1,968 78 Other assets 393 459 Deferred income tax assets 268 189 Total assets $ 199,622 $ 190,752 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 136,628 $ 134,271 Lease liability, current portion 482 475 Term loan, current portion 515 — Total current liabilities 137,625 134,746 Lease liability, net of current portion 1,411 1,810 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,922 1,780 Term loan, net of current portion 1,424 — Non-current liabilities 1,829 — Total liabilities 146,211 138,336 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares issued, and 4,477,753 and 4,424,672 shares outstanding , respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 32,385 32,087 Treasury stock, at cost, 806,747 and 859,828 shares, respectively (13,183 ) (13,870 ) Retained earnings 39,893 34,396 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,737 ) (250 ) Total stockholders' equity 53,411 52,416 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 199,622 $ 190,752



