SiTime Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Net revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $73.1 million, a 16.0% increase from the $63.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and an 8.0% decrease from the $79.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the third quarter of 2022, GAAP gross margins were $47.3 million, or 64.7% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $43.8 million, or 59.9% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $3.5 million, or 4.8% of revenue and GAAP net income was $5.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $41.6 million and short-term investments were $522.2 million on September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the third quarter of 2022, non-GAAP gross margins were $47.7 million, or 65.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $28.1 million, or 38.4% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $19.6 million, or 26.8% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $21.9 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on November 2, 2022 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 31 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 64,083 RSUs. For 53,487 of the RSUs one-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. For 10,596 of the RSUs 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each November 20, February 20, May 20, and August 20 thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its third quarter of 2022 financial results conference call today, November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com . Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a leading provider of precision timing solutions to the electronics industry. Our solutions are the heartbeat of our customers’ electronic systems, solve complex timing problems and enable industry-leading electronics products. We provide precision timing solutions that deliver extremely accurate, high performance timing that can withstand severe environmental conditions such as shock, vibration, rapid changes in temperature and other conditions. Our solutions have been designed into over 250 applications across our target markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and mobile, IoT and consumer. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/ .

SiTime Corporation Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 73,095 $ 63,029 Cost of revenue 25,799 21,334 Gross profit 47,296 41,695 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,878 13,005 Selling, general and administrative 19,886 14,616 Total operating expenses 43,764 27,621 Income from operations 3,532 14,074 Interest income 2,492 — Other expense (238 ) (110 ) Income before income taxes 5,786 13,964 Income tax expense (3 ) (4 ) Net income $ 5,783 $ 13,960 Net income attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income $ 5,783 $ 13,960 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.27 $ 0.73 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.66 Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income per share 21,353 19,149 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share 22,614 21,252





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP Revenue $ 73,095 $ 63,029 GAAP gross profit 47,296 41,695 GAAP gross margin 64.7 % 66.2 % Stock-based compensation and related taxes 365 443 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 47,661 $ 42,138 Non-GAAP gross margin 65.2 % 66.9 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP GAAP research and development expenses 23,878 13,005 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (7,756 ) (3,094 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 16,122 $ 9,911 GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses 19,886 14,616 Stock-based compensation and related taxes (7,947 ) (4,414 ) Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses $ 11,939 $ 10,202 Total Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 28,061 $ 20,113 Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income

from operations GAAP income from operations $ 3,532 $ 14,074 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 16,068 7,951 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 19,600 $ 22,025 Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue 26.8 % 34.9 % Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income GAAP net income $ 5,783 $ 13,960 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 16,068 7,951 Non-GAAP net income $ 21,851 $ 21,911 Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income

per share 22,614 21,252 Stock-based compensation and related taxes Stock-based compensation $ 15,702 $ 7,388 Stock-based compensation related taxes 366 563 Stock-based compensation and related taxes $ 16,068 $ 7,951 GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.66 Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above 0.71 0.37 Non-GAAP net income per share diluted $ 0.97 $ 1.03





SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,608 $ 559,461 Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities 522,178 — Accounts receivable, net 44,896 38,376 Inventories 45,385 23,630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,141 4,476 Total current assets 662,208 625,943 Property and equipment, net 56,114 37,902 Intangible assets, net 4,731 5,977 Right-of-use assets, net 11,122 8,194 Other assets 3,879 193 Total assets $ 738,054 $ 678,209 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,552 $ 13,103 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,452 24,282 Total current liabilities 35,004 37,385 Lease liabilities 8,535 6,398 Other non-current liabilities 73 1,929 Total liabilities 43,612 45,712 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 700,777 663,614 Accumulated deficit (6,337 ) (31,119 ) Total stockholders’ equity 694,442 632,497 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 738,054 $ 678,209

