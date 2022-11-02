Matinas BioPharma Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress

/EIN News/ -- EnACT Phase 2 study of MAT2203 in cryptococcal meningitis met its primary endpoint with 95% two-week patient survival in the Cohort 4 all-oral regimen



Phase 3 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for treatment of cryptococcal meningitis to commence Q1 2023

The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) chose EnACT as its Outstanding Abstract and IDSA Awardee at IDWeek 2022

Eric J. Ende, MD, MBA appointed as Chairman of the Board effective October 1, 2022, with founding Chairman Herbert J. Conrad remaining as an Independent Director

$33.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at September 30, 2022, sufficient to fund planned operations through 2023

Management to Host Conference Call Today, Wednesday, November 2nd, at 4:30 p.m. ET

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small molecules with its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, along with a corporate update.

“Since our last quarter’s reporting, the Company has achieved some very significant milestones, highlighted by our lead, Phase 3-ready asset, MAT2203, successfully completing Phase 2,” commented Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas. “Interim EnACT Cohort 4 survival data were recently presented at IDWeek, with results that are simply unprecedented for an oral therapy in this vulnerable patient population. Following this impressive clinical validation of our LNC platform technology, we are aggressively preparing MAT2203 for Phase 3, and remain intently focused on advancing this platform into other areas of significant need, including the intracellular delivery of nucleic acids such as mRNA and other oligonucleotides, as we look ahead to close 2022 in strong fashion.”

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights and Recent Events

MAT2203

Interim data from Cohort 4 of the Phase 2 EnACT study (Encochleated Oral Amphotericin for Cryptococcal Meningitis Trial) of MAT2203 (oral amphotericin B) for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis (CM) were presented at IDWeek in October 2022. As part of IDWeek, the EnACT abstract was the recipient of the Outstanding Abstract and IDSA Awardee by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. In the EnACT trial, MAT2203 exceeded the primary endpoint threshold for early fungicidal activity (EFA) of 0.20 log 10 CFU/mL/day, with a mean EFA achieved of 0.30 log 10 CFU/mL/day with 95% confidence intervals from 0.22 – 0.38.

CFU/mL/day, with a mean EFA achieved of 0.30 log CFU/mL/day with 95% confidence intervals from 0.22 – 0.38. Cohort 4 also yielded key secondary endpoints, including overall survival and safety. For 40 patients receiving MAT2203 treatment, interim overall survival remains at 90% through 18 weeks, while the survival rate at Week 2 was 95% (the primary endpoint for the upcoming Phase 3 registration trial in cryptococcal meningitis). Importantly, the incidence of adverse events relating to kidney function and anemia were significantly lower for MAT2203 compared to the conventional IV amphotericin B standard of care treatment across the entirety of the EnACT trial, with no evidence of kidney toxicity even with up to 6 weeks of oral MAT2203 treatment.

The pivotal Phase 3 registration trial of MAT2203 in cryptococcal meningitis is planned to initiate early in the first quarter of 2023 and will assess MAT2203 as step-down therapy following 2 loading doses of IV amphotericin B (similar to EnACT Cohort 2). This open-label randomized trial, which will be partially financially supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), involves a three arm non-inferiority design in approximately 270 persons living with HIV who have cryptococcal meningitis. The primary endpoint for this Phase 3 study will be 2-week all-cause mortality, with a pooled analysis across the two MAT2203 treatment arms compared with IV amphotericin as the standard of care to support either a 2-week or 6-week treatment of cryptococcal meningitis indication as supported by the data. An adaptive, de-risking design allows for the potential to add additional patients once enrollment has reached 75% to offset unforeseen patient deaths unrelated to study drug. Enrollment is expected to take approximately 18 months, with topline data expected in the second half of 2024.



Late-breaking data demonstrating the in vivo efficacy of MAT2203 in treating two strains of mucormycosis (R. delemar and M. circinelloides) in immunosuppressed mice were also presented at IDWeek 2022 by Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim of the Lundquist Institute. The preclinical data with MAT2203 demonstrated a prolonged median survival time, enhanced overall survival, and reduced tissue fungal burden of target organs including lung and brain as compared to AmBisome® (IV amphotericin B), positioning MAT2203 as a potential clinical solution for this deadly invasive fungal infection.



External Collaborations

In April 2022, Matinas and BioNTech entered an exclusive research collaboration centered on the combination of Matinas’ proprietary LNC platform technology and BioNTech mRNA formats. The Companies continue their collaborative formulation work on multiple nucleic acids, ultimately directed toward planned preclinical in vitro and in vivo testing. The parties remain in advanced discussions for a potential option to license the LNC platform for various nucleic acid applications.



Appointment of Eric Ende MD, MBA to Chairman of the Board of Directors

In September 2022, the Company also announced the unanimous appointment of board member, Eric J. Ende, to succeed Herbert J. Conrad as Chairman of the Board, effective October 1, 2022. Mr. Conrad, the founding Chairman of Matinas, remains on the Board as an independent director of the Company. Dr. Ende joined the Company’s Board of Directors in March 2017.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at September 30, 2022, were approximately $33.1 million, compared to $49.6 million at December 31, 2021. Based on current projections, the Company believes that cash on hand is sufficient to fund planned operations through 2023.

For the third quarter of 2022, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $5.5 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $6.8 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2021. The reduced loss resulted from the Company recording $1.1 million in revenue from its research collaboration with BioNTech SE, along with a slight decrease in operating expenses year over year.



About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and small molecules with its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The Company is developing its own internal portfolio of products as well as partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop novel formulations that capitalize on the unique characteristics of the LNC platform.

Preclinical and clinical data have demonstrated that this novel technology can provide solutions to many of the challenges in achieving safe and effective intracellular delivery, for both small molecules and larger, more complex molecules, such as mRNA, DNA plasmids, antisense oligonucleotides, and vaccines. The combination of a unique mechanism of action and flexibility with formulation and route of administration (including oral), positions Matinas’ LNC technology to potentially become the preferred next-generation intracellular drug delivery vehicle with distinct advantages over both lipid nanoparticles and viral vectors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,175,838 $ 21,029,806 Marketable debt securities 21,875,015 28,592,049 Restricted cash - security deposit 50,000 50,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,997,798 1,321,466 Total current assets 37,098,651 50,993,321 Non-current assets: Leasehold improvements and equipment - net 2,144,102 1,537,728 Operating lease right-of-use assets - net 3,742,019 4,218,890 Finance lease right-of-use assets - net 7,026 22,270 In-process research and development 3,017,377 3,017,377 Goodwill 1,336,488 1,336,488 Restricted cash - security deposit 200,000 200,000 Total non-current assets 10,447,012 10,332,753 Total assets $ 47,545,663 $ 61,326,074 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 656,717 $ 938,270 Accrued expenses 3,696,932 2,850,888 Operating lease liabilities - current 540,076 538,546 Financing lease liabilities - current 7,860 21,039 Total current liabilities 4,901,585 4,348,743 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liability 341,265 341,265 Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion 3,683,949 4,140,387 Financing lease liabilities - net of current portion - 2,621 Total non-current liabilities 4,025,214 4,484,273 Total liabilities 8,926,799 8,833,016 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 21,685 21,627 Additional paid-in capital 188,529,404 184,251,138 Accumulated deficit (148,996,657 ) (131,634,208 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (935,568 ) (145,499 ) Total stockholders' equity 38,618,864 52,493,058 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 47,545,663 $ 61,326,074





Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Research and development $ 1,062,500 $ - $ 2,125,000 $ 33,333 Costs and expenses: Research and development 3,706,828 4,621,255 12,811,462 10,343,451 General and administrative 2,818,252 2,256,689 8,423,868 7,710,625 Total costs and expenses 6,525,080 6,877,944 21,235,330 18,054,076 Loss from operations (5,462,580 ) (6,877,944 ) (19,110,330 ) (18,020,743 ) Sale of New Jersey net operating loss & tax credits - - 1,734,133 1,328,470 Other income, net 988 41,394 13,748 108,298 Net loss $ (5,461,592 ) $ (6,836,550 ) $ (17,362,449 ) $ (16,583,975 ) Preferred stock series B accumulated dividends - - - (395,799 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (5,461,592 ) (6,836,550 ) $ (17,362,449 ) $ (16,979,774 ) Net loss available for common shareholders per share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 216,864,526 215,179,949 216,792,083 208,130,431 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale (181,152 ) (52,837 ) (790,069 ) (229,766 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (181,152 ) (52,837 ) (790,069 ) (229,766 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders $ (5,642,744 ) $ (6,889,387 ) $ (18,152,518 ) $ (16,813,741 )

