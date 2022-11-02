Centuries of Aeronautical Stories in a Timeless Book
Amazing History and Stories Now Compiled in “Airplane Stories and Histories”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the history of the world, eronautics is probably the most mind-blowing discovery or invention of humankind ever. Imagine a heavy material flying thousands of feet above the ground at fast speeds. How awesome is it?
But it took two hundred years of collaborative efforts and extreme education, experiments, labor, and studies - even successes and failures - before the aeronautics that we know today came into existence. Some even placed their lives on the line for the industry to learn new safer ways.
A new book seeks to reveal the many efforts done by amazing men and women who served as pillars in the industry of aeronautics in the world. The book is entitled “Airplane Stories and Histories”, written by author Norman Currey, chronicles two hundred years of aviation highlights, including the exploits of pioneers such as Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Allan Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson.
Notable events and developments are discussed - the first Atlantic flights, World War airplanes, jet engine development, and post-war designs. It concludes with a discussion of new designs that will surely spark the interest of readers.
“My goal is for the readers to appreciate the efforts of the men and women who made aeronautics to what it is today, and to gain more understanding of the industry,” says Currey.
Currey was born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926. He graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working on the C-130 JetStar, C-5 and special projects. He is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.
Norman Currey's Airplane Stories and Histories is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
