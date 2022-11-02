New Perspectives on Bipolarity, Exposed in a Book
Real-Life Story and Lessons from Author George Davis in “Bipolar Heaven and Hell”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real-life stories often bring a lot of inspiration and motivation to its readers. It can make you laugh, cry, and be inspired. But when it comes to real-life disorders such as bipolarity, what kind of inspiration and motivation does it bring?
The new book “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” is a one-of-its-kind true-story drawn from the life of its Author George “Many Waters” Davis who is diagnosed with the disorder. With his 50 years of struggle and management of the disorder, he is probably one of the world’s best story-tellers on bipolarity who can bring out a different level of inspiration and motivation not only to bipolar people, but also to their families.
Let’s face it. Bipolar people are often misjudged by those who do not know its nature. It cannot be overemphasized that bipolarism, just like any mental illness, requires not only psychiatric intervention but also family support.
The easy-to-read 52-pager book emphasizes the importance of discovering the early signs of bipolarism, and how to manage expectations of people who have family members suffering from the illness. Keeping relationships intact is one of the challenges that Davis seeks to strengthen.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. He continues that in his experience, when you have dealt with bipolar for that long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
Davis is a Vietnam Veteran and was diagnosed with the condition during his 20s. He is a retired tugboat captain and lives in the country with his wife of 41 years. He started the Red Clay Band in which he plays the guitar and harmonica. George created The Awakening Christian Circle (TACC), a weekly men's group.
As Davis continues to inspire and teach many individuals, he seeks to have a better understanding of bipolar disorder worldwide, leading to a world of understanding and improved personal management of this illness.
Grab your copy of “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” through Amazon and other digital bookstore platforms.
