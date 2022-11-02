Submit Release
AN2 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November.

Details of the events are as follows:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference, November 15-17, 2022, New York, New York.

  • Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and CEO will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, November 16 at 9:10 a.m. ET.

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthConX Conference (virtual).

  • Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and CEO will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 2:15 p.m ET.

Webcasts can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation and fireside chat.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.
AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. Our lead candidate is epetraborole, which we are studying in a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial as a once-daily, oral treatment with a novel mechanism of action for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic, and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria, known as mycobacteria, that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Lucy O. Day
Chief Financial Officer
l.day@an2therapeutics.com

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT: 
Anne Bowdidge 
ir@an2therapeutics.com 


