COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American:  CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX’s regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on December 13, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.

* * * *


SOURCE:  CompX International Inc.
CONTACT: Janet K. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry


