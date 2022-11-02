Submit Release
TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the third quarter fiscal 2022, which ended on October 3, 2022 and includes a full quarter’s contribution from the acquisition of Telephonics, which closed at the end of the second quarter of 2022.  

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Net sales were $671.1 million
  • GAAP net income of $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income was $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $80.0 million; free cash flow of $53.7 million
  • Net leverage (net debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA) of 1.8x.

Third Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $671.1 million, compared to $556.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $49.8 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $32.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.     

Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $36.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $102.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $68.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

“In the third quarter, TTM delivered solid growth in revenues in-line with the guided range and up significantly year on year as we saw growth across all of our end markets. Our non-GAAP earnings were also up significantly and were well above the high end of the guided range. On a year on year basis, we also saw meaningful improvement in operating margins. Of particular note, we saw strong cash flow in the last quarter and for the last year as we generated $162.1 million in free cash flow over the last twelve months, and reduced our net leverage to 1.8x, below our 2x target,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “We also saw record bookings of $319.4 million in the Aerospace and Defense end market excluding Telephonics, and $387.8 million including Telephonics. Post acquisition, approximately 40% of our revenues are now from the Aerospace and Defense end market, which positions the company well for any softening that may occur in our commercial markets,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook
TTM estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be in the range of $630 million to $670 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.36 to $0.42 per diluted share.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2022 results and the fourth quarter 2022 outlook on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Telephone access is available by dialing domestic 800-263-0877 or international 323-794-2094 (ID 2956820). The conference call also will be webcast on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
                       
                       
        Third Quarter   First Three Quarters  
        2022   2021   2022   2021  
                       
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                  
                       
  Net sales     $ 671,080     $ 556,784     $ 1,877,890     $ 1,650,599    
  Cost of goods sold     542,513       463,605       1,541,327       1,375,910    
                       
  Gross profit       128,567       93,179       336,563       274,689    
                       
  Operating expenses:                  
  Selling and marketing     19,824       15,858       55,653       46,745    
  General and administrative     40,743       32,146       121,863       91,075    
  Research and development     7,322       4,423       18,110       13,075    
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     10,273       8,274       26,822       26,837    
  Restructuring charges     627       243       1,267       4,034    
  Total operating expenses     78,789       60,944       223,715       181,766    
                       
  Operating income     49,778       32,235       112,848       92,923    
                       
  Interest expense     (10,939 )     (11,147 )     (33,011 )     (33,615 )  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt       -       -       -       (15,217 )  
  Other, net       10,324       2,525       19,932       5,338    
                       
  Income before income taxes     49,163       23,613       99,769       49,429    
  Income tax provision       (5,635 )     (2,655 )     (11,203 )     (3,402 )  
                       
  Net income     $ 43,528     $ 20,958     $ 88,566     $ 46,027    
                       
                       
  Earnings per share                    
  Basic     $ 0.43     $ 0.20     $ 0.87     $ 0.43    
  Diluted     0.42       0.19       0.85       0.42    
                       
     
                       
  Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:                  
  Basic       102,196       107,098       102,016       106,917    
  Diluted     103,720       108,345       103,738       108,839    
                       
                       
  Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:                      
                       
  Weighted-average shares outstanding     102,196       107,098       102,016       106,917    
  Dilutive effect of warrants     -       -       2       267    
  Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options     1,524       1,247       1,720       1,655    
  Diluted shares     103,720       108,345       103,738       108,839    
                       
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA                  
        October 3, 2022   January 3, 2022          
  Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash   $ 335,625     $ 537,678            
  Accounts and notes receivable, net     480,838       386,347            
  Contract assets     363,604       324,862            
  Inventories     205,370       127,612            
  Total current assets     1,439,228       1,407,413            
  Property, plant and equipment, net     745,992       665,755            
  Operating lease right of use asset     20,464       20,802            
  Other non-current assets     1,087,206       931,577            
  Total assets     3,292,890       3,025,547            
                       
  Accounts payable   $ 406,816     $ 361,484            
  Total current liabilities     742,890       558,148            
  Debt, net of discount     929,004       927,818            
  Total long-term liabilities     1,027,531       1,011,982            
  Total equity     1,522,469       1,455,417            
  Total liabilities and equity     3,292,890       3,025,547            
                       
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA                  
        Third Quarter   First Three Quarters  
        2022   2021   2022   2021  
  Gross margin     19.2 %     16.7 %     17.9 %     16.6 %  
  Operating margin     7.4 %     5.8 %     6.0 %     5.6 %  
                       
  End Market Breakdown:                  
        Third Quarter          
        2022   2021          
                       
  Aerospace and Defense     38 %     31 %          
  Automotive     15 %     18 %          
  Data Center Computing     14 %     14 %          
  Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation     19 %     20 %          
  Networking/Communications     14 %     16 %          
  Other       0 %     1 %          
                       
  Stock-based Compensation:                  
        Third Quarter          
        2022   2021          
  Amount included in:                  
  Cost of goods sold   $ 1,699     $ 1,284            
  Selling and marketing     762       731            
  General and administrative     2,685       2,542            
  Research and development     324       387            
  Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 5,470     $ 4,944            
                       
                       
  Operating Segment Data:                  
        Third Quarter          
  Net sales:   2022   2021          
  PCB     $ 588,920     $ 541,118            
  RF&S Components     13,905       15,666            
  Other1     68,255       -            
  Total net sales   $ 671,080     $ 556,784            
                       
  Operating segment income:                  
  PCB     $ 82,770     $ 61,424            
  RF&S Components     5,984       6,537            
  Corporate & Other1     (27,319 )     (26,068 )          
  Total operating segment income     61,435       41,893            
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     (11,657 )     (9,658 )          
  Total operating income     49,778       32,235            
  Total other expense     (615 )     (8,622 )          
  Income before income taxes     $ 49,163     $ 23,613            
                       
RECONCILIATIONS2                  
                       
        Third Quarter   First Three Quarters  
        2022   2021   2022   2021  
  Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3:                  
  GAAP gross profit     $ 128,567     $ 93,179     $ 336,563     $ 274,689    
  Add back item:                  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     1,384       1,384       4,151       4,151    
  Accelerated depreciation     19       -       124       -    
  Stock-based compensation     1,699       1,284       4,147       3,310    
  Unrealized loss on commodity hedge       385       164       4,192       65    
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup     248       -       248       -    
  Restructuring and other charges     -       -       -       254    
  Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 132,302     $ 96,011     $ 349,425     $ 282,469    
  Non-GAAP gross margin     19.7 %     17.2 %     18.6 %     17.1 %  
                       
  Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4:                  
  GAAP operating income     $ 49,778     $ 32,235     $ 112,848     $ 92,923    
  Add back items:                  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     11,657       9,658       30,973       30,988    
  Accelerated depreciation     19       -       124       -    
  Stock-based compensation     5,470       4,944       14,131       12,503    
  Gain on sale of assets       -       -       -       (421 )  
  Unrealized loss on commodity hedge       385       164       4,192       65    
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup     248       -       248       -    
  Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges     655       699       12,805       4,550    
  Non-GAAP operating income     $ 68,212     $ 47,700     $ 175,321     $ 140,608    
  Non-GAAP operating margin     10.2 %     8.6 %     9.3 %     8.5 %  
                       
  Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5:                  
  GAAP net income     $ 43,528     $ 20,958     $ 88,566     $ 46,027    
  Add back items:                  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     11,657       9,658       30,973       30,988    
  Accelerated depreciation     19       -       124       -    
  Stock-based compensation     5,470       4,944       14,131       12,503    
  Non-cash interest expense     540       540       1,609       1,613    
  Gain on sale of assets       -       -       (827 )     (991 )  
  Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     -       (2,669 )     (99 )     (3,868 )  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt       -       -       -       15,217    
  Unrealized loss on commodity hedge       385       164       4,192       65    
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup     248       -       248       -    
  Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges     655       699       12,805       4,550    
  Income taxes6     (4,586 )     2,246       (13,236 )     (4,263 )  
  Non-GAAP net income     $ 57,916     $ 36,540     $ 138,486     $ 101,841    
  Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share   $ 0.56     $ 0.34     $ 1.33     $ 0.94    
                       
  Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7:                  
  GAAP net income     $ 43,528     $ 20,958     $ 88,566     $ 46,027    
  Add back items:                  
  Income tax provision       5,635       2,655       11,203       3,402    
  Interest expense     10,939       11,147       33,011       33,615    
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles     11,657       9,658       30,973       30,988    
  Depreciation expense     24,017       20,994       67,306       63,711    
  Stock-based compensation     5,470       4,944       14,131       12,503    
  Gain on sale of assets       -       -       (827 )     (991 )  
  Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     -       (2,669 )     (99 )     (3,868 )  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt       -       -       -       15,217    
  Unrealized loss on commodity hedge       385       164       4,192       65    
  Purchase accounting related inventory markup     248       -       248       -    
  Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges     655       699       12,805       4,550    
  Adjusted EBITDA   $ 102,534     $ 68,550     $ 261,509     $ 205,219    
  Adjusted EBITDA margin     15.3 %     12.3 %     13.9 %     12.4 %  
                       
  Free cash flow reconciliation:                  
  Operating cash flow   $ 80,006     $ 18,599     $ 195,314     $ 114,263    
  Capital expenditures, net     (26,281 )     (19,766 )     (76,095 )     (61,069 )  
  Free cash flow   $ 53,725     $ (1,167 )   $ 119,219     $ 53,194    
                       
                       
  1 Other represents results from Telephonics and the now closed Shanghai E-MS and Shenzhen facilities.  
                       
  2 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.  
   
                       
  3 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring and other charges.  
   
                           
  4 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.  
   
                           
  5 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.  
   
   
   
   
                           
  6 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.  
                           
  7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.  
   
   
   
   
   
   
                            

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050

