TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency ("RF") components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards ("PCB"), today reported results for the third quarter fiscal 2022, which ended on October 3, 2022 and includes a full quarter's contribution from the acquisition of Telephonics, which closed at the end of the second quarter of 2022.



Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $671.1 million

GAAP net income of $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $80.0 million; free cash flow of $53.7 million

Net leverage (net debt divided by last twelve months EBITDA) of 1.8x.



Third Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $671.1 million, compared to $556.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $49.8 million. This compares to GAAP operating income of $32.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $21.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $36.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 was $102.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $68.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

“In the third quarter, TTM delivered solid growth in revenues in-line with the guided range and up significantly year on year as we saw growth across all of our end markets. Our non-GAAP earnings were also up significantly and were well above the high end of the guided range. On a year on year basis, we also saw meaningful improvement in operating margins. Of particular note, we saw strong cash flow in the last quarter and for the last year as we generated $162.1 million in free cash flow over the last twelve months, and reduced our net leverage to 1.8x, below our 2x target,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “We also saw record bookings of $319.4 million in the Aerospace and Defense end market excluding Telephonics, and $387.8 million including Telephonics. Post acquisition, approximately 40% of our revenues are now from the Aerospace and Defense end market, which positions the company well for any softening that may occur in our commercial markets,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

TTM estimates that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 will be in the range of $630 million to $670 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.36 to $0.42 per diluted share.

Live Webcast/Conference Call

TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2022 results and the fourth quarter 2022 outlook on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Telephone access is available by dialing domestic 800-263-0877 or international 323-794-2094 (ID 2956820). The conference call also will be webcast on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast

The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at www.ttm.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2022 2021 2022 2021 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 671,080 $ 556,784 $ 1,877,890 $ 1,650,599 Cost of goods sold 542,513 463,605 1,541,327 1,375,910 Gross profit 128,567 93,179 336,563 274,689 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 19,824 15,858 55,653 46,745 General and administrative 40,743 32,146 121,863 91,075 Research and development 7,322 4,423 18,110 13,075 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,273 8,274 26,822 26,837 Restructuring charges 627 243 1,267 4,034 Total operating expenses 78,789 60,944 223,715 181,766 Operating income 49,778 32,235 112,848 92,923 Interest expense (10,939 ) (11,147 ) (33,011 ) (33,615 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (15,217 ) Other, net 10,324 2,525 19,932 5,338 Income before income taxes 49,163 23,613 99,769 49,429 Income tax provision (5,635 ) (2,655 ) (11,203 ) (3,402 ) Net income $ 43,528 $ 20,958 $ 88,566 $ 46,027 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.20 $ 0.87 $ 0.43 Diluted 0.42 0.19 0.85 0.42 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 102,196 107,098 102,016 106,917 Diluted 103,720 108,345 103,738 108,839 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 102,196 107,098 102,016 106,917 Dilutive effect of warrants - - 2 267 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,524 1,247 1,720 1,655 Diluted shares 103,720 108,345 103,738 108,839 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA October 3, 2022 January 3, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 335,625 $ 537,678 Accounts and notes receivable, net 480,838 386,347 Contract assets 363,604 324,862 Inventories 205,370 127,612 Total current assets 1,439,228 1,407,413 Property, plant and equipment, net 745,992 665,755 Operating lease right of use asset 20,464 20,802 Other non-current assets 1,087,206 931,577 Total assets 3,292,890 3,025,547 Accounts payable $ 406,816 $ 361,484 Total current liabilities 742,890 558,148 Debt, net of discount 929,004 927,818 Total long-term liabilities 1,027,531 1,011,982 Total equity 1,522,469 1,455,417 Total liabilities and equity 3,292,890 3,025,547 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross margin 19.2 % 16.7 % 17.9 % 16.6 % Operating margin 7.4 % 5.8 % 6.0 % 5.6 % End Market Breakdown: Third Quarter 2022 2021 Aerospace and Defense 38 % 31 % Automotive 15 % 18 % Data Center Computing 14 % 14 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 19 % 20 % Networking/Communications 14 % 16 % Other 0 % 1 % Stock-based Compensation: Third Quarter 2022 2021 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 1,699 $ 1,284 Selling and marketing 762 731 General and administrative 2,685 2,542 Research and development 324 387 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,470 $ 4,944 Operating Segment Data: Third Quarter Net sales: 2022 2021 PCB $ 588,920 $ 541,118 RF&S Components 13,905 15,666 Other1 68,255 - Total net sales $ 671,080 $ 556,784 Operating segment income: PCB $ 82,770 $ 61,424 RF&S Components 5,984 6,537 Corporate & Other1 (27,319 ) (26,068 ) Total operating segment income 61,435 41,893 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (11,657 ) (9,658 ) Total operating income 49,778 32,235 Total other expense (615 ) (8,622 ) Income before income taxes $ 49,163 $ 23,613 RECONCILIATIONS2 Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3: GAAP gross profit $ 128,567 $ 93,179 $ 336,563 $ 274,689 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,384 1,384 4,151 4,151 Accelerated depreciation 19 - 124 - Stock-based compensation 1,699 1,284 4,147 3,310 Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 385 164 4,192 65 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 248 - 248 - Restructuring and other charges - - - 254 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 132,302 $ 96,011 $ 349,425 $ 282,469 Non-GAAP gross margin 19.7 % 17.2 % 18.6 % 17.1 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4: GAAP operating income $ 49,778 $ 32,235 $ 112,848 $ 92,923 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,657 9,658 30,973 30,988 Accelerated depreciation 19 - 124 - Stock-based compensation 5,470 4,944 14,131 12,503 Gain on sale of assets - - - (421 ) Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 385 164 4,192 65 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 248 - 248 - Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 655 699 12,805 4,550 Non-GAAP operating income $ 68,212 $ 47,700 $ 175,321 $ 140,608 Non-GAAP operating margin 10.2 % 8.6 % 9.3 % 8.5 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5: GAAP net income $ 43,528 $ 20,958 $ 88,566 $ 46,027 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,657 9,658 30,973 30,988 Accelerated depreciation 19 - 124 - Stock-based compensation 5,470 4,944 14,131 12,503 Non-cash interest expense 540 540 1,609 1,613 Gain on sale of assets - - (827 ) (991 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (2,669 ) (99 ) (3,868 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 15,217 Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 385 164 4,192 65 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 248 - 248 - Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 655 699 12,805 4,550 Income taxes6 (4,586 ) 2,246 (13,236 ) (4,263 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 57,916 $ 36,540 $ 138,486 $ 101,841 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.56 $ 0.34 $ 1.33 $ 0.94 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income $ 43,528 $ 20,958 $ 88,566 $ 46,027 Add back items: Income tax provision 5,635 2,655 11,203 3,402 Interest expense 10,939 11,147 33,011 33,615 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,657 9,658 30,973 30,988 Depreciation expense 24,017 20,994 67,306 63,711 Stock-based compensation 5,470 4,944 14,131 12,503 Gain on sale of assets - - (827 ) (991 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (2,669 ) (99 ) (3,868 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 15,217 Unrealized loss on commodity hedge 385 164 4,192 65 Purchase accounting related inventory markup 248 - 248 - Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 655 699 12,805 4,550 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,534 $ 68,550 $ 261,509 $ 205,219 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.3 % 12.3 % 13.9 % 12.4 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 80,006 $ 18,599 $ 195,314 $ 114,263 Capital expenditures, net (26,281 ) (19,766 ) (76,095 ) (61,069 ) Free cash flow $ 53,725 $ (1,167 ) $ 119,219 $ 53,194 1 Other represents results from Telephonics and the now closed Shanghai E-MS and Shenzhen facilities. 2 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 3 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring and other charges. 4 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 5 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 6 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Contact: Sameer Desai, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com 714-327-3050