Author Brings Bipolarity New Perspective to the World
George Davis Pens His Inspiring Bipolar Story, Deserving of International AttentionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this millenium, many people already have a good grasp and understanding of bipolarity. In fact, it is now widely known as a disorder which needs treatment, management, and prevention processes.
But many questions have answers still unmasked: How will families assist their loved ones who have such a disorder, and for the person suffering with such disorder, what are its effects to his or her relationships? Such questions lead to even more questions such as: “How do we truly understand bipolarity?”
Understanding people with bipolar disorder is what the new book “Bipolar Heaven and Hell” hopes to lay bare, and to discuss and instruct, especially for people who have loved ones suffering from it.
Written by rising author George “Many Waters” Davis, this book aims to educate everyone about the nature of bipolarity and its signs, which will lead to an easier determination for their own, or for their family members, and provide ways and tips on how they should deal with bipolarity.
Davis will take you on a journey that he personally spent with in the last forty years that magnified his strength throughout a long and personal struggle with this disorder.
“It is my sincere hope that these types of people may read this book and recognize some of the symptoms and gain a better understanding of what is happening,” Davis says. According to Davis, when you have dealt with bipolar for this long, you are able to see the symptoms and recognize them in everyday people.
Davis has experienced his first bipolar episode way back 50 years ago. Back in 1972, Davis was part of an infantry battalion deployed in Vietnam. At that time, he had no idea of its early signs. Three years later Davis ended up in a mental institution. Three years following that, he was confined to another mental institution.
Davis was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 1978.
He says that along the journey, he learned that bipolar is not just an individual disorder. It is a family disorder that affects not only close family members and everyone the individual comes in contact with.
The author continues to inspire and teach people who seek to have a better understanding of it, with hopes to reconcile or build better relationships among circles of family and friends.
“Bipolar Heaven and Hell” is now up for grabs on Amazon and other digital bookstores.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other