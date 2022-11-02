Nastel To Reveal The Latest In Integration Infrastructure Management At Gartner IT Operations Conference
Nastel at Gartner IT Operations & Cloud Conference
Nastel will be demonstrating its new i2M AIOps release at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas on Dec 6–8, 2022
Infrastructures dynamically scale & migrate using cloud & containers. The monitoring & management software needs to keep up with that. We’re looking forward to discussing these issues at the show.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the leader in integration infrastructure management (i2M) solutions, is proud to be a silver sponsor of the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas, USA on December 6 – 8, 2022.
— Albert Mavashev, CTO at Nastel Technologies, Inc.
Infrastructure and operations leaders have a critical role to play in transforming and enhancing business capabilities, focusing on enhancing customer experiences and developing staff and skills while building and operating resilient, sustainable, secure, and scalable platforms and systems. The Gartner conference is the place to find objective guidance and insights on these topics and create an effective pathway to the future.
Nastel will be exhibiting the latest release of its platform for managing and monitoring integration-centric applications, and the surrounding infrastructure in dynamic hybrid cloud, and legacy environments as well providing business and IT insight from the transactions themselves.
Hari Mohanan, Nastel Vice President of Global Sales said “We’re very excited to be back at the Gartner conference and shining the spotlight on the importance of integration infrastructure management. Integration technologies are the engine of the enterprise. Business is all about transactions; money and products being passed between different companies and people. If there’s a failure in the integration infrastructure, there’s a failure in the company itself.”
“IT environments are changing on a daily basis” explains Albert Mavashev, CTO of Nastel. “Infrastructures dynamically scale and migrate using cloud and containers. The monitoring and management software needs to keep up with that. We’re looking forward to discussing these issues at the show.”
Nastel Technologies will be available in the Infrastructure Discovery, Monitoring and Management area of the exhibition hall at the conference.
Related Resources:
• Conference Details
• Nastel’s Integration Infrastructure Management
Jennifer Mavashev
Nastel Technologies, Inc.
+1 516-456-2015
jmavashev@nastel.com