Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,446 in the last 365 days.

Nastel To Reveal The Latest In Integration Infrastructure Management At Gartner IT Operations Conference

Nastel at Gartner IT Operations & Cloud Conference in Las Vegas

Nastel at Gartner IT Operations & Cloud Conference

Nastel will be demonstrating its new i2M AIOps release at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas on Dec 6–8, 2022

Infrastructures dynamically scale & migrate using cloud & containers. The monitoring & management software needs to keep up with that. We’re looking forward to discussing these issues at the show.”
— Albert Mavashev, CTO at Nastel Technologies, Inc.
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel Technologies, the leader in integration infrastructure management (i2M) solutions, is proud to be a silver sponsor of the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference in Las Vegas, USA on December 6 – 8, 2022.

Infrastructure and operations leaders have a critical role to play in transforming and enhancing business capabilities, focusing on enhancing customer experiences and developing staff and skills while building and operating resilient, sustainable, secure, and scalable platforms and systems. The Gartner conference is the place to find objective guidance and insights on these topics and create an effective pathway to the future.

Nastel will be exhibiting the latest release of its platform for managing and monitoring integration-centric applications, and the surrounding infrastructure in dynamic hybrid cloud, and legacy environments as well providing business and IT insight from the transactions themselves.

Hari Mohanan, Nastel Vice President of Global Sales said “We’re very excited to be back at the Gartner conference and shining the spotlight on the importance of integration infrastructure management. Integration technologies are the engine of the enterprise. Business is all about transactions; money and products being passed between different companies and people. If there’s a failure in the integration infrastructure, there’s a failure in the company itself.”

“IT environments are changing on a daily basis” explains Albert Mavashev, CTO of Nastel. “Infrastructures dynamically scale and migrate using cloud and containers. The monitoring and management software needs to keep up with that. We’re looking forward to discussing these issues at the show.”

Nastel Technologies will be available in the Infrastructure Discovery, Monitoring and Management area of the exhibition hall at the conference.

Related Resources:
Conference Details
Nastel’s Integration Infrastructure Management

Jennifer Mavashev
Nastel Technologies, Inc.
+1 516-456-2015
jmavashev@nastel.com

You just read:

Nastel To Reveal The Latest In Integration Infrastructure Management At Gartner IT Operations Conference

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.