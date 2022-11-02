Submit Release
SingerLewak Announces Growth in Southern California with a Women-Owned Accounting Practice, Roschke & Wall CPAs

SingerLewak announces it is entering into a combination agreement with Roschke & Wall CPAs, a woman - owned accounting practice located in Agoura Hills.

SingerLewak continues to look for ways to deliver value beyond the traditional accounting firm model. Combining with Roschke & Wall CPAs is a logical next step for us in expanding our capabilities.”
— Jim Pitrat
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SingerLewak, a Top 100 Firm servicing clients since 1959, is pleased to announce it is entering into a combination agreement with Roschke & Wall CPAs, a woman - owned accounting practice providing back-office accounting and tax solutions for businesses and individuals. Joining operations with Roschke & Wall CPAs will bolster SingerLewak service capabilities, adding additional support to serving government-funded businesses.

“SingerLewak prides itself on delivering outstanding service. We continue to look for ways to deliver value beyond the traditional accounting firm model. Combining with Roschke & Wall CPAs is a logical next step for us in expanding our reach and capabilities. Since our inception, we have built a highly entrepreneurial business model and our goal is to continue to build on a platform where business owners, emerging companies, international and public companies can turn to for innovative solutions for their growing businesses,” commented Jim Pitrat, Managing Partner at SingerLewak.

“Combining our operation with the resources and entrepreneurial spirit of SingerLewak allows our firm to scale our reach and range of services so that we can continue delivering superior value to our clients. For more than 30 years, Roschke & Wall CPAs, Business Advisors & CPAs has been a business fixture in the Conejo and San Fernando Valleys. We have built valuable relationships with our clients and our community. We are proud to continue this legacy with SingerLewak,” commented Andrea Roschke, Managing Partner at Roschke & Wall CPAs.

Roschke & Wall CPAs will continue business as usual with its current staff and office and can be reached at (818) 991-1099. Roschke & Wall CPAs will retain its name and will become Roschke & Wall CPAs, a division of SingerLewak, effective immediately.

