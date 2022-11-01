Statement from Acting Assistant Secretary for Communications and Outreach Kelly Leon on Education Secretary Cardona Testing Positive for COVID-19

“This morning, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona tested positive for COVID-19 after taking an antigen test. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are not close contacts of Secretary Cardona, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Secretary and his office will follow all applicable CDC guidelines.

"Secretary Cardona will continue attending meetings and performing his duties as Education Secretary while working remotely and in isolation. The Secretary will return to in-person meetings and events when he tests negative.”