Stonehouse Pond Boat Access Facility to Close November 13

Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748
Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619
November 2, 2022

Concord, NH – The public boat access facility serving Stonehouse Pond in Barrington, NH, will close for the winter season on the evening of Sunday, November 13. The gate will remain locked until next spring when road conditions are stable.

The closure will protect the road repairs and upgrades which were completed this fall to improve access to the NH Fish and Game boating and angling area as well as the Southeast Land Trust (SELT) of New Hampshire’s Stonehouse Forest. During this closure, there will be no opportunity to use any portion of the access road, parking areas, nor the boat and angling access location for any purpose. The “winter” parking lot at the entrance will be plowed and maintained by SELT and available for hiker parking only. Hiking trails on SELT’s property may also be accessed from a parking area located on Route 9 East.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/boating/index.html.

