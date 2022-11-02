The Race to the Diamond: Morristown's Braunschweiger Jewelers is Giving Away 1-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring to One Lucky NJ Couple

Braunschweiger Jewelers' Diamond Dash Returns to Morristown This Saturday

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braunschweiger Jewelers, a fifth-generation family-owned jewelry store and landmark in the downtown Morristown community for more than 50 years, is holding their second Diamond Dash this Saturday, Nov. 5, in Morristown, where one lucky couple will win a 1-carat diamond engagement ring.

"We're so excited to bring back the Diamond Dash this year," says Robin Braunschweiger Silva, Braunschweiger's Marketing and Events Manager. "After not being able to have it for a few years, we can't wait to see which lucky couple will get to the ring first."

The participants in Braunschweiger's Diamond Dash will be tasked with a series of clues as they race across Morristown. In 2019, couples visited other local businesses to participate in nearly a dozen challenges, ranging from guessing the type of wine in a blind tasting, a pasta eating challenge and dressing up in bridal gowns. This year, even more Morristown businesses have joined in on the fun and have offered great second- and third-place prizes, along with free gifts in the 'swag bag' that each competitor will receive.

The first couple to solve all the clues, finish the tasks and find where the ring is hidden will claim the ultimate prize - a solitaire 1-carat diamond engagement ring. But there's a twist - the winning couple must get engaged on the spot.

Braunschweiger Jewelers, located in Morristown for more than 50 years and in New Providence for 60-plus years, is known for featuring styles with modern yet timeless design, and for its impeccable use of exquisite-colored gemstones and diamonds and distinctive details. Its elite collections cater to a savvy clientele that seeks pieces from renowned designers like Marco Bicego and John Hardy, premier bridal selections, and unique estate pieces. The Braunschweiger philosophy guarantees the highest quality pieces that are born of superior craftsmanship and are consistently up to date with the newest trends. Braunschweiger Jewelers has been providing unparalleled service and selection since the 1930s. In 2021, Braunschweiger Jewelers won the NJ Family Business of Year award, coordinated by the Rothman Institute, part of Fairleigh Dickinson University. The company is regularly featured in top magazines and has received "best of" awards from NJ Bride, New Jersey Monthly, The Knot, Morris/Essex Health & Life Best of Morris Essex, and The Daily Record. Braunschweiger Jewelers recently earned distinction during the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards.®

