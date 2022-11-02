/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their solutions to test call center functionality by automatically generating hundreds of calls from a lab environment or over the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN). GL’s Bulk Call Generation for Load Testing Call Centers can test Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Voicemail (VM) functionality for IP, Wireless and TDM Networks.



Testing call volume and routing is essential for Call Centers to confirm uninterrupted operation. GL Communications can generate hundreds of calls through the PSTN – at a sustained call rate – to your Call Center to test the telecommunications infrastructure and services. These calls can be generated as a service or directly from your lab environment by deploying the Call Generation test equipment. Calls can be generated to any network including VoIP, TDM, and mobile. Tens of thousands of companies and organizations rely on Call Centers to fulfil their mission critical capabilities and business functions including:

911 and Emergency Services

Customer Support

Long Distance Services



“These Call Centers can be overloaded in disaster situations or unexpected events. Therefore, organizations use redundant telecommunications connections to the outside world (PRI, SIP trunks, etc.). It is essential to test if these trunks properly rollover under high load,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “Stress and loading processes can help test and simulate worst case scenarios and provide confidence that the network will continue to function under such conditions. GL’s Bulk Call Generators require an advanced network appliance which can generate and sustain high volume of calls with heavy traffic. If VoIP, then packets must be generated and output with high precision timing, zero packet loss and in the proper order.”

Bulk Call Generation for Load Testing Call Centers

GL’s test equipment is hosted in the cloud can make calls to any destination worldwide.

Generate hundreds of calls through the PSTN – at a sustained call rate – to your Call Center to test the telecommunications infrastructure and services

These calls can be generated as a service or directly from your lab environment by deploying test equipment

Calls can be generated to any network including VoIP, TDM, and mobile

Call capacity of the Bulk Call Generation Solution include:



PSTN Calls, up to 1000 sustained calls at 4 calls/s VoIP Calls, up to 2000 sustained calls at 30 calls/s VQT testing on both ends for both PSTN and VoIP IVR and VM traversal on both PSTN and VoIP Calls to anywhere in the world

Customize all parameters of the test as shown below



Number of simultaneous calls Number of calls per second Can send voice files or tones. Digits for IVR GL can do this at any time during the week or weekend, etc. GL will monitor the test in real-time



Applications

The following are typical applications where GL’s bulk call generator tools can be used:

Test PBX, switch, gateways/routers

Test IVR, voicemail, VoIP phones

Generate hundreds of sustained calls with high call rate

Voice, digits, tones, data, traffic generation

Automate regression testing

Feature testing

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

