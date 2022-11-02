SCI 360 Announces Industry Advisory Board to Expand Financial Services Growth

CINCINNATI, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCI 360, the leader of Salesforce Consulting Apps and Services for the Financial Services vertical, today announced an Industry Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance and support the company's growth in the Financial Services vertical; specifically Banking and Insurance Services. The Board will assist in deepening SCI 360's role as a trusted advisor to CEOs and leaders.

Every company today is grappling with unforeseen issues transforming their industry. Specifically, the Insurance Sector has been challenged with the increase of medical inflation, increase in treatment, extra-contractual exposures, and staffing shortages. CEOs are looking for trusted advisors who understand their industry and business challenges, and can help them harness the power of advanced customer centric platforms to go digital fast; reducing expenses and averting risk.

The SCI 360 Industry Advisory Board brings together the most accomplished business leaders from across Insurance and Banking industries to offer proven leadership, expertise, and a unique understanding of the transformational potential of SCI 360's products and services. They will provide strategic guidance and help increase business value to our customers.

"Our customers, and partners, are looking for trusted advisors to help digitally transform and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Michael Sturgis, President and Chief Executive, Chairman of the Advisory Board, SCI 360. "Our customers are our number one focus and our Industry Advisory Board will be instrumental in our ability to accelerate our customers' success."

New members of the Industry Advisory Board named today:

Insurance Markets

Brian Passell, Former Chief Claims Officer, Progressive Insurance, Partner at Razors Edge Consulting (link)

Edgar Meza, Chief Claims Officer, Fred Loya Insurance

Scott Kohl, Senior Vice President, Kemper Insurance

MGA, Reinsurance, and TPA Markets

Joe Pietrangelo, General Manager of Auto MGA, LLC

ABOUT SCI 360

Our founders, former Insurance executives, are some of the earliest adopters of Salesforce. SCI 360 was founded in 2009 on the principles of Trust, Experience, Understanding, Knowledge, and Expediency. SCI 360 is a Certified Salesforce Partner with over a decade of Insurance industry vertical expertise. The Team at SCI 360 has unparalleled Insurance and Technology expertise, pioneering advanced solutions that empower insurers and support the lifecycle from binding of policy through claims processing.

