Booming E-Commerce Industry Driving Demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Sales of automated material handling equipment are projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032, as per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



A product life cycle includes several processes, from product creation to product delivery to end users or customers, with material handling and automation required at each stage. Automated material handling equipment comprises any automation that minimizes or eliminates the need for human intervention throughout the product production process, resulting in increased efficiency.

Download Sample Copy of This Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7814

Logistics and supply chain management are critical components in many industries, improving business performance. It also allows suppliers to optimize inventories, control cash outflow, and increase the effectiveness of processes in order to develop their business activities. In this situation, automated material handling equipment is being installed in manufacturing facilities and warehouses to minimize labor costs and downtime, efficiently boost production, transportation, and distribution, and provide an early return on investment.

Moreover, the demand for automated material handling equipment is predicted to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period due to the expanding e-commerce industry. With more individuals flocking to online shopping, constantly changing customer expectations, and intense competition among online retailing organizations, there is an increasing demand for precise, fast, and effective customer service for delivering purchased products.

Furthermore, the incorporation of modern technologies such as SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) has ushered in a new era of progress and transformation in the automated material handling equipment market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The automated material handling equipment market is valued at US$ 46 billion in 2022.

The market is anticipated to hit US$ 91 billion by the end of 2032.

Demand for automated material handling equipment in Asia Pacific reached US$ 19 billion in 2021.

The European market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032

The North American market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032



Competitive Landscape

The automated material handling equipment market is extremely competitive. Key players in the automated material handling equipment market are using growth tactics such as product launches, significant investment in research & development, and partnerships and acquisitions to maintain the intense competition.

In August 2022, Interroll celebrated its 20th anniversary in China by opening a new plant in Suzhou. After two decades of success in the Chinese material-handling industry, Interroll has now completely prepared for future prospects in the Asia Pacific and China by putting a new factory in Suzhou, China, into full operation, virtually doubling manufacturing capabilities.

In December 2021, KION Group established a new forklift truck manufacturing facility in China to provide supply chain solutions. The facility in Jinan has a total volume of around 140 million for the future production of industrial vehicles.

In August 2021, Toyota Material Handling Japan launched the SenS+ operation assist system, which identifies and detects objects and pedestrians behind the forklift and automatically controls and stops the truck's rearward speed.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7814

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of automated material handling equipment have employed a number of organic and inorganic growth strategies to enhance their offerings, such as product innovations, new releases, partnerships, and acquisitions.

In February 2021, Daifuku and AFT industries integrated their material handling expertise in the automotive industry. Daifuku and AFT will gain from each other as part of a strategy to expand channels and assure higher demand and investments in material handling systems from automobile manufacturers.



Key Segments of Automated Material Handling Equipment Industry Research

By Product Type : Robots Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Conveyors & Sortation Systems Cranes Other Product Types

By System : Unit Load Material Handling Systems Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

By Function : Storage Transportation Distribution Packaging Assembly Waste Handling

By End Use : Automotive Metals & Heavy Machinery Food & Beverages Chemicals Semiconductors & Electronics Healthcare Aviation e-Commerce Other End Uses

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Get Free Access of Complete Report –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7814

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automated material handling equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (robots, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS), conveyors & sortation systems, cranes, other product types), system (unit load material handling systems, bulk load material handling systems), function (storage, transportation, distribution, packaging, assembly, waste handling), and end use (automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages, chemicals, semiconductors & electronics, healthcare, aviation, e-Commerce, other end uses), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Autonomous Material Handling Equipment Market: Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant share in the global autonomous material handling equipment market due to the increasing industry automation. In Asia Pacific, China is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Material Handling Equipment Tires Market: Developing countries in the Asia – Pacific such as China, India and ASEAN Countries are likely to accumulate majority chunk of the revenue pie of the global material handling equipment tires market through the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid growth in the number of warehouses due to increased retail operations in the region.

Port and Material Handling Equipment Vehicle Market: The global port and material handling equipment vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5% over the 2021 to 2031 assessment period, mainly on the back of increasing port infrastructure development across geographies.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That's why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog