Bridgepointe Technologies Acquires RealCom Solutions, LLC

Expanded service offering and geographic presence in the Southwest solidifies Bridgepointe as the nation's leading tech advisory firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridgepointe Technologies ("Bridgepointe" or the "Company"), a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results, today announced that it has acquired RealCom Solutions (RealCom).

RealCom offers solutions designed to streamline tech and telecom solutions including account and project management, and technology expense management, has operated nationally for 20 years and has a strong foothold in Texas and the Southwest. CEO and Founder Charlie Bogart will be joining the Bridgepointe management team as a Managing Director.

With this deal, RealCom will be spinning out its hospitality-focused MSP called TekSecute Technology Group. Additionally, its affiliated company, cyber security and managed IT provider, Third Wave Innovations (formerly RCS Secure) will remain independent and will continue working with Bridgepointe as a valued partner.

"RealCom is a natural fit with Bridgepointe, especially with its laser focus on client experience," explained Brian Miller, Co-Founder, Bridgepointe. "Charlie and his team have built an incredible reputation in the Southwest and across the country. Being able to add their team to Bridgepointe is validation of the vision that we have for our company going forward. We aim to build the nation's premier technology advisory firm — and we're not done."

RealCom will operate under the Bridgepointe brand effective immediately, and the teams will be combined to support the joint customer base. RealCom has clients across all verticals, and an outstanding track record of success in the hospitality market, with nearly 2300 carrier implementation projects completed for brands such as Managed by Marriott, InTown Suites, Hilton, Fairfield, and Cobblestone. Additionally, RealCom provides custom solutions and high-touch client-focused services to multiple Fortune 500 companies.

"We're pleased to become part of the Bridgepointe family, as it provides our clients and team with new opportunities and will enable us to increase our level of operational efficiency," said Charlie Bogart, Founder and CEO, RealCom Solutions. "Bridgepointe is investing heavily as they pursue aggressive growth targets, so everyone including our employees, clients and partners will all benefit as we focus on providing a world-class experience."

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to save time by shortening the procurement process while saving money and increasing ROI. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly drive time to value with tech investments. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit http://www.bridgepointetechnologies.com.

About RealCom Solutions

RealCom Solutions is a unique telecommunications and technology consulting agency with a strong bench of experience and resources that deliver custom solutions while adding significant value to clients. Since 2001, RealCom Solutions' team of experts have helped thousands of businesses across multiple industries locate millions of dollars in savings through streamlining the assessment, selection, implementation, and ongoing management of technology services, cloud solutions, and IT infrastructures. For more details please visit http://www.realcomsolutions.com.

About Third Wave Innovations (formerly RCS Secure)

Third Wave Innovations is a leading provider of managed security, data, and IT services. The cloud-based data platform provides organizations of all sizes with deep insight into people, processes, and technology for better business outcomes and an enhanced security posture. For more information about Third Wave Innovations, please visit http://www.3rdwave.io.

