Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Navasota

November 2, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Navasota will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Monday, November 7.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside local leaders in Navasota to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the virtual workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Navasota's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Navasota will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the "Music Friendly" designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are all welcome to attend online.

Music Friendly Community Virtual Workshop – Navasota

Monday, November 7 at 9 am

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7097702250  

Meeting ID: 709 770 2250

One tap mobile:  +13462487799,,7097702250# US (Houston)

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Bobbie Ullrich, Marketing & Communications Director, City of Navasota, 936-825-6475, bullrich@navasotatx.gov

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

