Unissant Awarded Visualization Services Domain on the ICE SWIFT IDIQ

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant Inc., a leading provider of Data Analytics, DevSecOps, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) services, announced today that on September 15, 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) awarded Unissant a contract on the Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) multiple-award IDIQ. Unissant was awarded one of two – 5-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) – under the Visualization domain. The combined ceiling amount for SWIFT is $340 Million across all awardees



The goal of the ICE Data Visualization platform is to empower ICE user communities with the ability to leverage visualization utilities to make data driven decisions. Under this program, Unissant will develop & enhance dashboard and reporting technologies and platforms via microservices, Tableau, Qlik, PowerBI and continue to assess new and emerging technologies. Unissant will leverage our advanced data analytics capabilities, partnerships with Tableau and Qlik, and our capabilities and experience with each of the Visualization tools to develop and enhance enterprise-wide metrics dashboards, the ICE public reporting platform, mobile visualization application(s), data and visualization self-service capabilities, and more.

“Improving Data Visualization puts reliable and actionable information in the hands of ICE users and stakeholders to make enhanced data driven decisions,” said Manish Malhotra, President and CEO of Unissant. “We’re looking forward to using our experience with advanced analytics and microservices in support of ICE’s mission objectives and accelerated service delivery.”

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant, Inc. (Unissant) is an award-winning Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) with experience as a prime managing large, enterprise-wide, Information Technology (IT) solutions for customers across the National Security, Health, Federal Civilian, and Financial Services markets. We are a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3 SB, GSA Professional Services MAS. GSA IT MAS, Seaport NXG and CMS SPARC.

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia Unissant is appraised for CMMI Maturity Level 3 DEV & SEC and is in conformity with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001: 2013. Unissant is also the recipient of various industry awards such as SECAF Government Project of the Year, the ACT-IAC Innovation Award and most recently the FedHealthIT Innovation Award.

Contact information: jmeagher@unissant.com