2X U.S. OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ATHING MU & U.S. TRACK STAR, BRANDON MILLER TRAIN WITH TRACK & FIELD COACH, BOBBY KERSEE
ATHING MU & BRANDON MILLER BEGIN TRAINING WITH LEGENDARY TRACK & FIELD COACH, BOBBY KERSEE FOR PREPARATION OF 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS & 2024 SUMMER OLYMPICSLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2x U.S. Olympian Gold Medalist and 2022 Track and Field World Champion, Athing Mu will begin training for the 2023 U.S. World Championships and 2024 World Summer Olympics under elite track and field coach, Bobby Kersee. Training will begin on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to train with the track and field legend Bob Kersee,” said Gold Medalist Athing Mu. “Coach Kersee has the capability to further enhance my running skills and implement the tools needed to reach my greatest potential.”
Joining the duo for his own preparation of the Track and Field World Championships and transition into becoming a pro track athlete is Brandon Miller. Miller has an impressive resume of his own as he qualified for the 800 m at the 2022 World Championships after finishing third at the 2022 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
“I’m extremely excited to be starting this new chapter in my career. It's a blessing to be able to work with Bobby Kersee. Knowing who he is and what he has accomplished with multiple athletes in the past and present makes me excited about the possibilities of what I can accomplish moving forward,” said Miller. “At the end of the day I just want to thank God for the opportunity, and I am super excited to get started.”
Bobby Kersee has established a prestigious reputation by training decorated Olympian level athletes like Allyson Felix and Ty Law.
ABOUT ATHING MU:
Athing Mu is an American middle – distance runner and is currently the youngest women in history to win gold in Olympic and world titles. At the age of 19, Mu won the gold medal in the 800 meters while at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She earned her second gold as part of the women’s 4 x 400 m relay. In 2022 Mu became a world champion and became the first American women to win the world championship title over the distance.
ABOUT BRANDON MILLER:
Brandon Miller is an American middle – distance runner from St. Louis, Missouri. While attending Texas A&M, Miller earned many notable accolades. In 2022, he secured the bronze medal at the USATF Championships which then allowed him to compete at the World Athletic Championships. Additionally, Miller won four NCAA Championships and earned First Team All-American in the outdoor 800m, outdoor 4x400m, indoor 800m, and indoor 4x400m. Miller ran a record-breaking time of 1:45.24 while defending his SEC 800m title. This time set an SEC meet record and was the fourth fastest by an American all-time.
