Johnny Hachem’s latest music composition, featured by a Virtuoso Pianist, all set to win hearts in France
EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Hachem, a Lebanese-Ukrainian composer and pianist, is about to touch the borders of France. Johnny’s latest piano composition is currently in the process of being recorded and filmed in France by a French Virtuoso pianist. The musical masterpiece is scheduled to release in November, 2022.
Johnny Hachem plans to add the piano concerts performed in Switzerland, Germany & France in his series, ‘Concerts for Peace’. As the name suggests, the main aim is to send all the proceeds to support the Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, he is also working on a new composition for Symphony Orchestra.
Johnny Hachem holds many international awards, including the 2009 international award for Music Composition at The International Composition Conference (Cergy-Pontoise, France) and the 2021 Third prize of the Classic Pure Vienna International Composition Competition (Vienna, Austria). Apart from that, he has also performed as a solo pianist at several concerts and international festivals in Ukraine, Lebanon, Switzerland, France, Austria, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Belarus, South Korea, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar. Johnny learned piano and music composition at the Lebanese Higher Conservatory of Music, where he achieved a master’s degree with distinction. He also performed at a solo piano concert in Zurich, Switzerland and had different musical and cultural activities in Reykjavik, Iceland.
As for his filmed and recorded past projects like ‘The Story of Ruth’ in Venezuela and ‘Miyah’ played on Swedish Radio, The Beat for an entire month, he takes pride in the fact that he was able to mesmerize the audience with his melodic tunes. One of his renowned piano compositions, ‘The Fall of Jericho’, has been performed by Brazilian pianist Guilherme Almeida in a special concert in Zurich city, which sets high worth for his new music release in France.
Johnny Hachem
