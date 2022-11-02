GPOPlus+ Signs Master Distributor Agreement with Tech Armor

Tech Armor is a leading mobile phone accessories company looking to GPOX to help expand its b2b business by selling to wholesalers and retailers

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), a distribution company focused on independent and regional retailers with an ever growing product catalog, that uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, announced they entered into a Master Distribution Agreement with Tech Armor .

Tech Armor is a leading mobile accessory brand with over 25 Million units sold of its award winning Ballistic Glass screen protectors for popular mobile phones and tablets including the newest iPhone 14 and 10th generation iPads from Apple. Tech Armor is available in over 40 countries and all major e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon, eBay and Walmart.com. Other products available from Tech Armor include MFI Certified Lightning Cables, Purify Go device cleaning products, car mounts and other connectivity products.

The majority of Tech Armor’s sales are Direct to Consumer (DTC) and with this new partnership, DISTRO+ (GPOX’s distribution division and GPO for specialty retailers) will develop its b2b business by selling to wholesalers and its network of retailers nationwide. This means that consumers who want to purchase Tech Armor products will be able to shop at their local retailer instead of solely buying online.

“We are very excited to initiate what we believe will be a long term relationship with Tech Armor, delivering their quality products to our retailers including the great screen protectors and charging cables I personally use,” said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. Pojunis continued, “Adding mobile accessories is a strategic move for DISTRO+. As our business continues to grow, we must evolve and differentiate ourselves from our competitors to better serve our customers and network of retailers. By providing additional product categories we empower our retailers (customers) to add new supplemental revenue streams providing them an opportunity to make more money.”

Eric Tong , Co-Founder and General Manager stated, “we are excited to expand our wholesale distribution working with GPOX to distribute Tech Armor products through their distribution division, DISTRO+!” Tong continued, “we are thrilled to develop new Tech Armor solutions for Specialty retailers.”

“DISTRO+’s newly launched distribution facility will serve both new and existing Tech Armor customers, providing local inventory, combined with next level service and support,” said Joseph Jaconi , President of DISTRO+.” Joseph Jaconi is a Co-Founder of Tech Armor and will be disclosed as a related party in our SEC Filings.

About Tech Armor

“You Play, We Protect!”

About DISTRO+

We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp derived products including flower, prerolls, gummies, sublingual strips and more utilizing the latest compounds and ingredients such as HHC, Farm Bill Compliant Delta 8 and Delta 10, THC-O, THC-P, and Kratom. All of this is backed by a robust technology portal that gives our small and medium sized partners (we call them “Members”) the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, payments while shopping from real time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB: GPOX ) is a distribution company focused on independent and regional retailers with an ever growing product catalog, that uses the power of Group Purchasing to save businesses money, our Mission is to create value for our GPOX Members, partners, suppliers, and shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com . To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as “may,” “will,” “can” “anticipate,” “assume,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “point to,” “project,” “predict,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “potential,” and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

