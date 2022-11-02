Global Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Tire Derived Fuel (TDF) and Forecasts Market Segment by End-User, (Cement Industry, Pulp and Paper Mills, Electric Utilities, Industrial/Institutional Boilers, Dedicated Tire-to-Energy Facilities) Market Segment by Source, (Passenger Tire Replacements, Light Truck Tire Replacements, Heavy Truck Tire Replacements, Tires From Scrapped Vehicles, Other Sources) Market Segment by Form, (Shredded & Chipped Tires, Whole Tires) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global tire derived fuel (TDF) market was valued at US$293.2 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Europe is the third-largest scrap tire producer in the world

Waste creation in the European Union is predicted to be around 1.43 billion tonnes per year, and it is growing at a rate that is comparable to economic growth. Scrap tires account for about 0.2 percent of the garbage. Scrap tire recycling and recovery rates are far greater than for most other consumer items. After the Asia-Pacific area and North America, Europe is the third-largest scrap tire producer. In the European region, around 3.9 million metric tonnes of scrap tires were generated in 2021. A total of 2.7 million tonnes are recycled or recovered, equating to almost 250 million units. As one might imagine, the number of trash tires manufactured is proportional to the region's car fleet, population, and economic size. In 2021, countries with big populations, such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, contributed significantly to the manufacture of scrap tires. Eastern Europe produced a disproportionately huge amount of waste tires as a result of its rapid industrialization and economic growth. Germany produced the most scrap tires, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain. These countries account for 80% of the region's scrap tire production.

How this Report Will Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 444 page report provides 241 tables and 223 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global tire derived fuel (TDF) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Tire Derived Fuel (TDF). Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including source, form. End-user and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing tire derived fuel (TDF) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report would help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the current market drivers?

Tire Derived Fuels Are Part Of A Larger Effort To Improve Environmental Sustainability.

The use of tire-derived fuels is part of a larger effort to increase environmental sustainability and combat climate change. Renewal, toxin elimination, better design and production, recyclability, and the usage of postconsumer content are all goals that could be achieved. Previously, scrap tires were dumped, polluting the environment and necessitating a great deal of effort to control. More environmental difficulties related to waste tires have been solved thanks to the application of sophisticated technologies to transform scrap tires into fuels. Tire-derived fuels serve essential reasons, such as giving an alternative for companies like cement, paper, and pulp to use tire-derived fuels to minimise fuel costs and avoid environmental difficulties associated with discarded tires.

Where are the market opportunities?

Alternative To Increasing Consumption Rate Of Other Fuels

Tire-derived fuel is any fuel made from discarded tires, whether altered, shredded, or complete tires (TDF). Tires provide the same amount of energy as oil when burned, as well as 25–50 percent more energy than coal and 100–200 percent more energy than wood. TDF provides low emissions when compared to other conventional fuels, according to the EPA and state testing labs. When TDF is utilised to replace some of the common fuels at well-controlled plants, emissions are significantly reduced. As a result, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has suggested tire-derived gasoline as a viable alternative to fossil fuels. As a result, TDF is used as a supplemental fuel in energy-intensive operations including utility boilers, cement kilns, and pulp and paper mills. TDF consumption minimises the amount of fossil fuels consumed and is also less expensive than fossil fuels. Tire-derived gasoline is in high demand due to all of these considerations.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the tire derived fuel (TDF) market are Liberty Tire Recycling, Granutech-Saturn Systems, Scandinavian Enviro Systems, Andritz AG, Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Limited, Ragn-Sells Group, Hikari World Co.Ltd., ResourceCo, Renelux Commodities, Babcock & Wilcox, Emmanuel Tire, Conica, Amandus Kahl Gmbh & Co, Klean Industries Inc, AECI, Lakin General Corp., Tire Recycling Atlantic Canada Corp., Carlisle Polyurethane Systems, Eco Green Equipment, Lehigh Technologies, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch

