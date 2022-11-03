MyEListing.com Provides Property Listing Software to Brokerage Firm Commercial Property Connect
EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform, has provided its online property mapping solution to another commercial real estate brokerage, Commercial Property Connect LLC (CPC).
CPC is an award-winning, Arizona-based brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate. Founded by veterans of the industry in 2017, the firm has filled nearly 4 million square feet and brokered north of $100M+ in sales.
Susan McCall, Designated Broker & Owner at CPC, praises the integration. “We use MyElisting to feed our listings into our web page,” she said. “It was very easy to integrate with our system to provide this wonderful service. The platform makes it easy and fast to add new listings.”
Using their own “Intentional Search”™ algorithm, CPC provides professional representation for commercial real estate clients in all corners of the industry, including buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and investors. Their areas of expertise include office buildings, from single-tenant properties to entire complexes; retail buildings, from small start-up locations to large anchor stores; multifamily, commercial land, and industrial properties.
CPC has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics and has won the “Best of Gilbert” award for six consecutive years. Other notable awards received by CPC include the “Ranking Arizona” every year since 2019, the “Mesa Small Business Excellence Award,” and the “Top Commercial Real Estate Company” from Firms That Deliver.
MyEListing.com is a Texas-based, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform serving commercial real estate professionals and others around the world. Users can list and browse properties for free and access accurate local market intelligence, educational resources, comp software, and more.
