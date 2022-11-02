Ermetic Appoints Scott Hoard Head of Global Channel Sales

Former Fortanix Channel Executive Joins Cloud Infrastructure Security Leader

Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, today announced that Scott Hoard is the company's new Head of Global Channel Sales, and will manage the Ermetic Synergia Partner Program for IT service providers, systems integrators, consultants, MSPs/MSSPs and ISVs. Scott has served in senior channel roles with Fortanix, Corelight, Kenna Security, A10 Networks, Barracuda Networks and Imperva.

"Scott is a results-oriented channel leader who has built and managed successful partner programs for several large security vendors," said Toby Buschinni, CRO of Ermetic. "His in-depth knowledge of the security market, relationships and team building skills will play a key role in scaling up the Ermetic Synergia Partner Program and expanding its global footprint."

Scott Hoard joins Ermetic from Fortanix where he served Area Vice President of Americas Channels, and developed and led the company's Fortanix Partners First program. Prior to Fortanix, Scott was Head of Global Channels for Corelight. He has also held senior channel positions with Kenna Security, A10 Networks, Barracuda Networks and Imperva. He is a graduate of Central Michigan University.

"Most organizations lack the internal resources and expertise to manage cloud security on their own, and are turning to security service providers for help," said Scott Hoard. "The Ermetic platform provides a turnkey solution that allows channel partners to deliver comprehensive, multi-cloud protection to their customers that is intuitive to use. It also serves as a force multiplier technology for delivering and scaling up managed cloud security services."

The Ermetic Synergia Partner Program enables IT service providers, systems integrators, consultants, MSPs/MSSPs and ISVs to deliver turn-key cloud infrastructure security solutions using the Ermetic cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP). The Ermetic CNAPP spans cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM) and more for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform environments. It detects and remediates excessive, risky privileges and resource misconfigurations (e.g. databases exposed to the internet) on a continuous basis by analyzing identities and permissions along with the configuration of network, storage and secrets assets. Ermetic reduces the cyber attack surface at scale across single and multi-cloud infrastructures with full stack visibility and control over multi-cloud infrastructure entitlements and configurations.

